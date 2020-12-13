WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Singing the alma mater second never felt quite like this for Army.
These Black Knights accomplished something never before done in the history of their rivalry with Navy: Beating the Midshipmen at West Point.
Tyhier Tyler scored on a 4-yard run early in the fourth quarter, the Army defense stoned Navy with a goal-line stand in the third, and the Black Knights beat their archrival 15-0 on Saturday at fog-shrouded Michie Stadium.
It was the first meeting between the teams at West Point since a 13-0 Navy shutout in 1943. The storied game is typically played at a neutral site like Philadelphia or Baltimore but the pandemic changed those plans.
The game was moved to Michie Stadium from Philadelphia because COVID-19 regulations in Pennsylvania would not have allowed the Corps of Cadets and Brigade of Midshipmen to attend.
“It’s a pretty big event to shut somebody out in this game. This has such a great history to it,” Army coach Jeff Monken said. “It was a slugfest, just back and forth. The fog rolled in. It almost seemed appropriate. for the battle that was taking place out there. It’s a lot of fun to be able to celebrate like this.”
The last two time the game was played at West Point was during World War II and the first was 1890. Army didn’t score a point in any of those games,
The Black Knights (8-2) posted their first shutout in the series since a 27-0 victory in 1969 and have won four of five against Navy (3-7). Navy still leads the series 61-53-7.
NO. 1 ALABAMA 52, ARKANSAS 3
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — DeVonta Smith returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown as Alabama scored 28 points in a span of 11 minutes in the first half and rolled past Arkansas.
After the teams traded field goals, Smith started the Crimson Tide (10-0, CFP No. 1) spree. Najee Harris scored touchdowns 14 seconds apart and a final plunge from 1 yard by Brian Robinson Jr. had Alabama cruising toward the Southeastern Conference championship game next week against No. 6 Florida.
It was an otherwise quiet day for Smith, with three catches for 22 yards, but the receiver bolstered his surging case for Heisman Trophy consideration on one play.
Crimson Tide defenders racked up eight sacks, the fifth of which resulted in a fumble by quarterback Feliepe Franks that was was recovered by DJ Dale at the Razorbacks 4. Harris scored on the next play.
Alabama allowed just 188 yards and kept Arkansas (3-7) from registering a first down during a streak of seven straight possessions from the first quarter to the third.
NO. 19 IOWA 28, NO. 25 WISCONSIN 7
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Spencer Petras threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns to Ihmir Smith-Marsette to lead Iowa past Wisconsin for the Hawkeyes’ sixth win in a row.
Iowa (6-2) beat the Badgers (2-3) for the first time since 2015 to reclaim the Heartland Trophy. Hawkeyes players celebrated by making snow angels after flurries picked up in the second half and blanketed the field in white.
Iowa’s offense came alive in the second half after both teams struggled in the first. Petras found Smith-Marsette for 19-yard touchdown in the third quarter to give the Hawkeyes a 14-0 lead.
Smith-Marsette finished with seven catches for 140 yards, and Tyler Goodson had 106 yards rushing.
The Badgers gained just 225 total yards, 56 on the ground.
NO. 20 NORTH CAROLINA 62, NO. 9 MIAMI 26
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Michael Carter and Javonte Williams set an NCAA record by combining for 544 yards rushing, and North Carolina embarrassed Miami in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Carter ran for 308 yards and two touchdowns, and Williams had 236 yards and three touchdowns for the Tar Heels (8-3, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Per the NCAA, it was the seventh time teammates each ran for at least 200 yards, the first since 2016 and the first such instance in ACC history.
And the numbers only got worse for Miami (8-2, 7-2). Carter and Williams’s combined total topped the NCAA’s listed FBS record for teammates, set on Nov. 30 when Jaret Patterson (409) and Kevin Marks (97) rushed for 506 for Buffalo against Kent State.
North Carolina finished with 778 yards — the most ever yielded by Miami and a Tar Heels record.
NO. 12 GEORGIA 49, MISSOURI 14
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — JT Daniels threw three touchdown passes, two to George Pickens, and Georgia routed Missouri.
Zamir White ran for 126 yards and a score for Georgia (7-2). Missouri (5-4) managed just 200 yards of offense after topping the 600-yard mark each of the past two weeks.
Daniels completed 16 of 27 passes for 299 yards. Pickens caught five passes for 126 yards and James Cook caught a TD pass and ran for a score.
