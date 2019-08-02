MILFORD — Ashland Post 77 Legion had the momentum.
In the sixth inning of the Legion state baseball championship on Thursday, Ashland had worked its way out of a bases-loaded jam, put a runner on first base with no outs, and chased Lawrence pitcher Miguel Matos, who had allowed one hit on 57 pitches and was practically untouchable.
The energy emanating from Post 77’s players and fans was palpable. It was their moment to turn their 2-0 deficit into something else.
Then, Jairo Vasquez threw a pitch.
The lefty fireballer wasn’t going to let what Matos started slip, silencing the Ashland bats in the final two innings as Lawrence Post 15 emerged victorious, 2-0, for the first state championship since the program was founded in 1966.
“It feels great,” Vasquez said. “It feels great to have this state title and just to see our city on the map like this. It’s all we ever looked forward to.”
Matos’ initial reaction to leaving the game was an unhappy one, as his competitive side desperately wanted to finish the game, but he knew he was putting the ball in safe hands with Vasquez.
“I wanted the ball and I wanted to go all seven,” Matos said. “I let my fumes out a bit and realized it’s for the team and we came out with a win, so I’m happy. “Jairo is my role model. I love him. As soon as they said Jairo was coming in, I was like, ‘Give it to him.’ That was game over, right there.”
Matos finished as the tournament’s MVP, having thrown a total of 12 scoreless innings over two games, allowing just six hits, including only one on Thursday. He wasn’t even supposed to start in this game, as it was scheduled for Wednesday.
Matos said he and his teammates prayed for a rainout, and because they got one, the extra day of rest contributed to his lights-out performance.
Lawrence coach Julio Ramos knew it was a difficult decision to pull the dealing lefty, but the plan all along was to have Vasquez finish the job. When Matos hit a batter to open the sixth, he had to make a call, and it was the right one.
“I know it was hard for him, but we have Jairo and Jairo is a bulldog,” Ramos said. “Miguel did an amazing job, a spectacular job, but we’re trying to do what’s best. We were trying to win, and that’s exactly what happened.”
As strong as the pitchers were, Lawrence may not have been in that position if not for some clutch hitting on the other side.
In the top of the fourth, Ashland pitcher Alex Amalfi walked Luis Mejia and Christian Varona back-to-back. Between passed balls and stolen bases, the duo ended up on second and third for catcher Henry Checo.
With two strikes on him, Checo knew Amalfi, who’d been going to his curveball as a strikeout pitch, would bring it his way, too. So, he sat on it.
“In my first at-bat, he struck me out with a fastball and I knew he wasn’t going to throw the same pitch again, so I was just waiting for that curveball,” Checo said. “I saw it, and just drove it to the outfield.”
Checo roped a line drive to centerfield, bringing Mejia and Varona home. That was all the run support Matos and Vasquez would need.
Lawrence lost to Ashland, 14-6, on Tuesday, but shortstop Kebler Peralta (2 for 2 last night) said it wasn’t even in their minds, as it didn’t represent just how good Lawrence is as a team.
That showed, as Ashland hardly put guys on base all game. Vasquez entered the seventh, and with two outs, he corralled a comebacker, fired a bullet to first, and pounded his chest as his teammates mobbed him.
Peralta said the feeling of winning a state title, especially Lawrence’s first, was something special for everyone.
“I’ve been wanting to feel this type of energy and excitement since my freshman year,” Peralta said. “God’s timing is perfect and this was the time he chose for us. ... It’s the best feeling. The emotions are just coming out. It’s jumping out of my body now. I can’t even stay still.”
Not over yet
Ramos cited pride for the city of Lawrence, along with his tremendous assistants, Kevin Bartlett, Joshua Valerio and Clinston Paulino, as the driving force behind his team’s phenomenal run.
And it’s not over yet.
“We’re putting on for Lawrence,” Matos said. “We’re showing how much talent this city has. It’s incredible. We’ve got to put it all away and get ready for regionals, now. And I’m extremely confident that we’re going to take regionals, too.”
Lawrence 2, Ashland 0
Massachusetts Legion State Championship
LAWRENCE (2): Kebler Peralta SS 2-0-2, Anibal Pena 2B 4-0-0, Luis Mejia 3B 3-1-0, Christian Varona 1B 2-1-1, Henry Checo C 3-0-1, Ivinson Batista RF 2-0-0, John Batista CF 2-0-0, Bryan Guerrero DH 2-0-1, Innocencio Cuevas PH 1-0-0, Miguel Matos P 0-0-0, Jairo Vasquez P 0-0-0, Totals: 21-2-5
ASHLAND POST 77 (0): Kevin Balewicz LF 3-0-0, Brandon Grover CF 2-0-0, Jackson Hornung SS 3-0-0, Dominic Cavanagh 3B 2-0-0, Sean Jewett C 3-0-0, Cole Glassburn 2B 3-0-0, Sam Farrell DH 2-0-0, Drew Rancatore 1B 1-0-0, Nick Calabrese RF 2-0-1, Alex Amalfi P 0-0-0, Matty Tomacelli P 0-0-0, Totals: 21-0-1
RBI: Henry Checo 2
WP: Miguel Matos; LP: Alex Amalfi
