WAKEFIELD — The Hockey East Association announced several schedule updates Wednesday and they include the first two games of the season for Merrimack College.
The men’s programs at Merrimack and Massachusetts are now scheduled for a home-and-home series Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s game will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Mullins Center in Amherst and be seen live on NESN+. Sunday's game at Merrimack is also scheduled for 4:30.
The men’s programs at Boston College and Providence are now scheduled for a home-and-home series Friday and Saturday. Both games will air live on NESN.The series between Boston College and UMass Lowell has been postponed to a later date.
Also, the women’s game between Boston College and UConn on Saturday will now be seen live on NESN+ beginning at 2:00 p.m. from Chestnut Hill and the men’s program at UConn is now scheduled to host Boston University for one game Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
