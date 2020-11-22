WAKEFIELD — The Hockey East Association announced several schedule changes due to coronavirus concerns.
The women’s teams at Providence and UConn were scheduled to play a home-and-home series on Saturday and Sunday consistent with the league’s commitment to flexible scheduling.
This came after the women’s series between Merrimack and Providence originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday was postponed to a later date.
The men’s game between New Hampshire and Boston College originally scheduled for Friday has been postponed to a later date.
In a season opener Friday, the UNH women’s ice hockey team was outshot 35-19 and fell 6-2 to Boston College at the Whittemore Center.
The Merrimack College men's team is scheduled to open its season Dec. 4-5 at home against Maine. The Merrimack women are now set to open at home Friday against Northeastern.
