Hockey East: UMass Lowell and BU skate to a tie

LOWELL — The No. 12 ranked UMass Lowell Hockey team earned a 2-2 tie against Boston University on Saturday night.
The River Hawks now own a 13-7-5 overall record (7-4-4 HEA), while BU moves to 9-8-6 overall (6-4-5 HEA).
“Overall, if you get points in Hockey East, you have to be pleased with the hockey game,” said UMass Lowell coach Norm Bazin. “Obviously, we gave one up late and that’s not ideal for us, but we got a point and we are going to move forward with it.”
BU’s Patrick Curry tied the game with 2:14 to play to get the Terriers a point on the night.
Sophomore forward Austin O’Rourke gave the River Hawks a 2-1 lead a little over two minutes after Chabot’s goal in the middle frame for his second goal in the last three games. Sophomore defenseman Chase Blackmun opened the scoring with his fourth goal of the year, putting home a rebound off a shot by Matt Brown at 8:28 of the opening frame. Gabe Chabot tied the with 3:26 left in the second period tie help tie the game.
Senior goalie Tyler Wall stopped 30 shots for the River Hawks, while Ashton Abel notched 25 stops for the Terriers.
UMass Lowell returns to action on Friday, Feb. 7 at Boston College (7 p.m.).
UNH, UMass play to draw
DURHAM — The University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team ended its weekend with a 1-1 tie against UMass Amherst Saturday night.
UNH (13-9-2) scored on a power play with just over 30 seconds left in the first period on a Charlie Kelleher rocket from the left circle. The score would stay that way until the third period until Jack Suter found the back of the net for UMass (16-8-2) to tie the game with just over five minutes left.
UNH will be back in action on Friday when it hosts UConn (7 p.m.) for the first game of a home-and-home weekend series.
