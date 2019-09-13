PELHAM — Ian Hoey spent a week fuming over Pelham’s opening week loss.
On Friday, the Pythons’ QB took that anger out on Sanborn.
Four of Hoey’s five completions went for touchdowns, and Pelham rolled to its first win of the season, topping rival Sanborn 34-0.
“Ian was on fire today,” said Charlie Katin. “He was on point. He was lights-out the whole game. He’s our leader.”
Expectations were high for Hoey after he tied for second in The Eagle-Tribune area with 17 touchdown passes to go with 1,123 passing yards last season.
And the 5-foot-10, 165-pound QB more than lived up those expectations last night.
“We’re so pumped,” said Hoey. “We knew we had to get this game. After losing last week, this was already a must-win game. We came in knowing we were going to run the ball to drag them in, then go for the pass.”
Hoey wasted no time setting the tone.
On his second attempt of the game, Hoey dropped back and lofted a picture-perfect pass into the hands of Colby Travis for a 23-yard touchdown.
“Hoey threw it where it needed to be,” said Travis. “It was exciting. I knew, if he got it up to me, I would make a play. I got that done and it was exciting to get on the board and go ahead.”
After a quick Sanborn three-and-out, Pelham took over and Hoey found the end zone again, tossing an 11-yard fade to big 6-foot-3, 255-pound tight end Zach Jones for a score.
That combo hooked up again midway through the second quarter, when Hoey connected with Jones, who landed in the end zone for a 27-yard score.
Hoey played just three plays in the second half, finishing his day with a 42-yard bomb to Katin for his fourth TD. He finished the day 5 for 5 for 108 yards.
“My buddy Hoey threw some great passes,” said Travis. “He was legit. He was lights-out. And our running game was big too.”
Katin led the rushing attack with 55 yards on seven carries. Travis added 46 yards and Matt Crowley rushed for 48 yards on four attempts including the other Pelham score.
Leading the Pelham defense was freshman Ethan Demmos with five tackles and a sack, Noah Coppinger (5 tackles) and Travis (6 tackles).
“We are super pumped,” said Katin. “We wanted to make a statement and show we’re a contender. We’re feeling good going to Milford on Friday.”
Pelham 34, Sanborn 0
Sanborn (0-2): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pelham (1-1): 21 6 7 0 — 34
First Quarter
P — Colby Travis 23 pass from Ian Hoey (Jake Herrling kick), 7:17
P — Zach Jones 11 pass from Hoey (Herrling kick), 3:58
P — Matt Crowley 3 run (Herrling kick), 0:04
Second Quarter
P — Jones 27 pass from Hoey (kick failed), 4:34
Third Quarter
P — Charlie Katin 42 pass from Hoey (Herrling kick), 4:20
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Pelham (33-234) — Colby Travis 8-46, Charlie Katin 7-55, Keegan McKenney 5-20, Matt Crowley 4-49, Jake Herrling 1-8, Matt Muise 1-4, Alex Carroll 5-25, Alex Karlis 2-(-2), Jake Travis 3-29; Sanborn (26-91) — Zach Cardoso 13-50, Tavante Thornton 4-16, Nolan Duquette 3-11, Jarrod St. Jean 6-14
PASSING: Pelham — Hoey 5-5-0, 108, J. Travis 0-1-0; Sanborn — Duquette 5-15-0, 25
RECEIVING: Pelham — Katin 1-42, Zach Jones 2-35, C. Travis 2-31; Sanborn — Hudson Lewis 2-16, Cardoso 1-4, St. Jean 2-5
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.