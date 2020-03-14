Steve Holman has seen a lot of exciting and memorable games during his career as an NBA play-by-play man — currently on a streak of 2,648 straight Atlanta Hawks games.
But there have been a few that have stuck out for non-basketball reasons.
The Lawrence native was calling a game in the Boston Garden that was postponed because the floor was wet with players slipping and sliding.
There was that first exhibition game after Sept. 11, a month later, which was emotional for everyone in the arena.
Then there was the Martin Luther King Day tilt during an ice storm in Atlanta in which only a thousand or so fans attended.
But there was nothing like what happened on Wednesday night in Atlanta for Holman.
Nothing.
“It was at some point in the third quarter when word came that the Utah-Oklahoma City game was being delayed, which raised a few eyebrows,” said Holman.
“Then it was reported the game was postponed because Rudy Gobert had the coronavirus. It then became surreal. I was losing focus of the game and what was happening on the floor. It was tough.”
Then an email came on his phone. It was a press release from the NBA saying commissioner Adam Silver was suspending the season until further notice.
“I was floored,” said Holman. “I ended up reading the statement on the air during the game, detailing what was happening, that once the games ended (on Wednesday night), everything would stop. I later heard from fans via Twitter the next day who listened and thanked me for getting them the information.”
The craziest thing was the actual game.
Atlanta trailed the New York Knicks 96-73 with 39.5 seconds left in the third period. Then Hawks star Trae Young went off, eventually helping send the game to overtime.
“Trae’s father apparently told him about the season being suspended after the game and he said, ‘OK, I’m going to have some fun.’ And he did.“
Young scored 28 of the Hawks 40 points in the fourth quarter, before adding two more in overtime. The Hawks lost, 136-131.
But it was secondary.
“We have the best reality show ever — sports,” said Holman. “You never know what is going to happen. That’s why we watch and follow, we love our teams.”
Holman was already in a strange place yesterday, which was supposed to be a travel day to Cleveland.
He was with his wife, Mary Ann, at Home Depot looking for replace a new nozzle for their kitchen sink.
Is he a Bob-the-Builder kind of guy on his spare time?
“No way!” said Holman. “I have a guy coming by later. Nobody would want me fixing anything like that.”
But we wanted one of the most respected and experienced sports play-by-play announcers in the world helping everyone get through one of the strangest nights in sports history.
“I was 9 years old when JFK was assassinated,” said Holman. “I still remember hearing it that day. Obviously, losing a president is a bigger deal, but this day for me, sort of had that eerie feeling. It was nice to know I was being the messenger, even though it wasn’t greatest message.”
Bill Burt
