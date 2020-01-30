METHUEN — The wait is finally over for Jackson Petisce.
After his freshman year was derailed by a high ankle sprain, the start of this season was delayed by stress fractures in his back. What more, a referee error forced him to wait an extra year for his first varsity goal.
But, Petisce’s time has finally arrived.
A life-long home-schooled student, Petisce went out for his hometown Methuen High hockey team last winter, and that decision has paid off in a big way. The sophomore has emerged as a top-line forward who also plays defense in crunch time for the Rangers, who remain in the playoff hunt at 5-6-1.
“It feels great,” said Petisce. “My parents grew up in Methuen, I’ve lived in Methuen my whole life. To be up on the top line is amazing, and this is a great group of kids. Since I’m home-schooled, being around the guys in hockey is really big. They have been so accepting of me.”
Skating alongside high-scoring Aidan Hollingsworth and Ethan Schena, Petisce has tallied two goals and eight assists this winter, four in Saturday’s win over Wayland.
“Jackson is a big, strong and very athletic player,” said Methuen head coach Bill Blackwell. “His versatility and athleticism have allowed us to use him in a number of different roles. He’s dangerous as a forward on the power play and the penalty kill, and he’s a key defenseman in crucial times late in games.”
ON THE ICE
Petisce grew up with an interest in hockey, but didn’t play until he was 11-years-old.
“My dad loves telling stories about the old days playing hockey at Methuen High,” Petisce said with a laugh. “He used to build a rink in our backyard and we skated all the time. But, for some reason, I just never played hockey. I always played football and baseball. Once I started (hockey), I started going to clinics and working hard on my stick-handling and shot.”
Last year as a freshman, Petisce made the Ranger varsity team. He skated with the second line at times, but was severely limed due to a high ankle sprain. He scored one goal, but it didn’t go into the record books.
“They gave my goal to someone else!” he said. “All the guys were teasing me. It was weird, but also funny. I played a few games, but then my ankle was killing me so I had to sit out the rest of the season.”
He faced another setback heading into this winter, when he was diagnosed with stress fractures in his lower spine.
“It was from the wear and tear of playing hockey,” said Petisce, who returned to score his first official varsity goal in a Jan. 11 win over Nashua South.
“I had to spend a couple months in a back brace, so I had to sit out the preseason and the first few games of the year. It was frustrating. I don’t like sitting around and doing nothing. I had to get back into hockey shape. But I feel great now”
HOME-SCHOOLING
For Petisce, playing hockey for Methuen High is a perfect complement to being a home-schooled student.
“My favorite part of hockey is being with the guys,” he said. “I love being around my teammates, because it can be tough, not having other kids around. But I don’t need people around all the time, and I have my three sisters.
“I like being home-schooled. My parents wanted me to have a Christian-based education. The flexibility is also great. I wake up around 7 a.m., start classes (on video and on-line) around 8. After practice, I come home and do my homework. I love it.”
His dad, former Ranger hockey player Andrew Petisce, agrees the two work perfectly together.
“Home-school and hockey have given him an opportunity to make good friendships and compete as an athlete,” said Andrew. “It allows him to develop as a player and young man under great coaching. We’re very proud of Jackson. He’s a hard worker and very dedicated. Seeing him wear the Methuen jersey brings back great memories.”
Ranger Tradition
Methuen hockey standout Jackson Petisce is from a family of Ranger athletes.
His dad, Andrew Petisce, played varsity hockey for Methuen High (class of 1995), helping the Rangers to an MVC title in 1994. Jackson’s mother, Shannon (Towne) Petisce (MHS 1996), played softball and swam for the Rangers.
Jackson’s older sister, Peyton Petisce, is a junior defender and captain-elect for the Methuen field hockey team. Little sister Sarah Petisce, a freshman, played JV soccer in the fall.
“It’s special for my wife and I to watch Jackson and my girls proudly represent Methuen High just like we did,” said Andrew. “We bleed blue!”
...
