BOSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo hit a solo homer in his first at-bat on his 25th birthday, Xander Bogaerts also went deep with a game-breaking, three-run shot and the Boston Red Sox beat the stumbling Los Angeles Angels 9-0 on Saturday.
Rafael Devers added a solo shot, Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run double and Franchy Cordero drove in two runs with two doubles for the Red Sox (25-16), who won their third straight and matched their season high by climbing nine games over .500.
“We needed a game like that to be able to rest some players,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “It was a great game today.”
Angels star Shohei Ohtani had a rough day, getting cut down on a baserunning blunder after a single in his first at-bat, and striking out his next three.
Martín Pérez (1-2) went six innings, holding the Angels to three singles, striking out five with four walks. Three relievers combined on the four-hitter.
Los Angeles (16-22) has lost four in a row, falling to a season-worst six games under .500.
“We’re going through a rough stretch right now. It’s a long season,” Angels star Mike Trout said. “We’ll turn it around. We’ll be alright.”
Verdugo snapped an 0-for-14 stretch by sending a fastball from Dylan Bundy (0-5) over Boston’s bullpen. After crossing home plate, he pointed up to the front row of seats on the Green Monster, where about a half-dozen fans, with most wearing his jersey, were cheering wildly and holding birthday signs.
“It was a very special moment for me,” Verdugo said.
Bogaerts chased Bundy with his shot that left Fenway Park completely over the Monster seats, giving the Red Sox a 7-0 lead in the fifth.
Bundy was tagged for seven runs in four innings, raising his ERA to 6.02.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Red Sox: RHP Garrett Whitlock was placed on the COVID-19 related injured list. Cora said was “under the weather” after receiving his second vaccine shot. ... Kiké Hernández (right hamstring strain) was the DH Saturday and is scheduled to play the outfield Sunday in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester.
UP NEXT
Angels: LHP José Quintana (0-3, 9.00 ERA) looks to halt an 11-start winless stretch in Sunday’s series finale for his first victory since Sept. 5, 2019, when he was with the Cubs.
Red Sox: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 4.20) is set to start. He has a 58-inning homerless stretch, the MLB’s longest active streak.
