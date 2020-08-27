BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rowdy Tellez drove in four runs with two homers and a double, and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-1 Wednesday night.
Vladimir Guererro Jr. hit a pair of doubles, including a three-run bouncer down the left field line which keyed a four-run seventh inning for Toronto (15-14).
Down to a three-man rotation, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo’s bid to go with what he called a “bullpen day" of relievers paid off in a game five Toronto pitchers combined to allow three hits, struck out seven and walked three.
Jason Merryweather allowed one hit and struck out three in two innings work in his first major league start, and just third appearance.
Mitch Moreland homered for the Red Sox (10-21), who are 4-3 in their past seven since snapping a nine-game skid. Colton Brewer (0-2) got the loss in allowing four runs on five hits, including three homers, in 3 2/3 innings.
Randal Grichuk also homered and drove in two runs for Toronto, which improved to 5-4 at its temporary home in Buffalo, New York.
Merryweather struck out the two batters he faced in a start coming nearly two years to the day the Blue Jays acquired him in a trade that sent Josh Donaldson to Cleveland.
