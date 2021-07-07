BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -- Otto Lopez and Tanner Kirwer went deep on Tuesday, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 3-2 in Tuesday's series opener at Mirabito Stadium.
The Rumble Ponies took the early lead in the first against Johnny Barbato (0-2). Jake Mangum doubled to start the inning, and later moved to third on a throwing error to first base by catcher Chris Bec when Bec tried to throw out Carlos Cortes after a strikeout. Then, with Mark Vientos batting, Mangum scored on a wild pitch by Barbato.
But in the fourth, Lopez tied the game at 1-1 against Binghamton starter Dustin Beggs. On the first pitch of the inning, Lopez drilled a solo shot to dead center, good for his third home run of the season.
In the loss, Barbato logged his third quality start with the Fisher Cats, registering six innings and allowing six hits, three runs (one earned) while walking one and striking out nine.
