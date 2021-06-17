Softball
Methuen 15, Lowell 2
Methuen (13): S.Tardugno ss 2-2-2, Spina cf 1-2-1, Grelle 1b 2-2-1, Donovan lf 2-1-1, Nelson c 2-1-0, B.Tardugno dp 2-1-0, Coleman 2b 4-2-1, Baez 3b 2-2-0, Lynch 3b 1-0-0, Daly rf 1-2-0, Santiago rf 1-0-0, Yirrell p 0-0-0. Totals 20-15-6.
RBI: S.Tardugno 2, Grelle 2, Donovan 2, Nelson 2, B.Tardugno 2, Coleman 2, Spina
WP: Yirrill; LP: Mirabal
Lowell: 0 0 1 0 1 — 2
Methuen (10-5): 8 2 0 5 0 — 15
