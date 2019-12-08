Boys Basketball
Brooks 70, Millbrook 54
Brooks (70): Yepdo 4-0-10, Foster 5-0-10, Smith 4-0-12, Thomson 3-0-6, ulvey 4-0-11, Whitney-Sidney 5-7-18, Blodgett 1-0-3, Oladitan 0-0-0, Iwowo 0-0-0, Barreto-D’Silva 0-0-0, ostantino 0-0-0, Janney 0-0-0, Fitzgerald 0-0-0, Tobias 0-0-0. Totals: 26-7-70
3-pointers: B- Smith 4, Mulvey 3, Yepdo 2, Whitney-Sidney, Blodgett
Brooks (1-0): 34 36 — 70
Millbrook (1-1): 20 34 — 54
Girls Basketball
Brooks 60, Pingree 43
Brooks (60): Eddy 4-2-10, Moeller 1-0-2, Kat Marchesseault 1-0-3, Mair 4-0-9, Connolly 1-0-2, Cordes 4-5-14, Dewey 9-0-20. Totals 24-7-60
3-pointers: Marchesseault, Mair, Cordes, Dewey 2
Pingree: 20 23 — 43
Brooks (1-0): 19 41 — 60
Boys Ice Hockey
Brooks 5, BB&N 2
BB&N (0-1): 1 0 1 — 2
Brooks (2-0): 2 2 1 — 5
Goals: Jake MacKinnon 3, Kyle Pelletier, Charlie Alcorn
Saves: Andrew Heinze 18
Wrestling
St Marks 45, Brooks 27
Brooks winners:
113: Corey Gaffney by forfeit;132: Nick Crary dec. 5-0; 138: Pat Scott dec. 6-2; 152: Jack Breen dec. 4-2, ot; 182: Nate Wirth pin; HVY: Yannick Blank by forfeit
Records: St Marks 1-0, Brooks 0-1
