Boys Basketball
Phillips 76, Thayer Academy 74
Phillips (76): Johnson 28, Momah 27, Dinkins 13, Meyers 8.
3-pointers: Johnson 7, Momah 2, Dinkins 3, Meyers 2
Thayer Academy: 38 36 — 74
Phillips: 40 36 — 76
Newburyport 81, Pentucket 67
Pentucket (67): O’Neil 2-0-6, Cleary 8-6-26, Kamuda 5-0-12, Bucco 3-0-6, Stys 4-0-9, Lee 0-0-0, Perlitch 0-1-1, Husak 0-0-0, Lopata 3-0-7.
Newburyport (81): Fehlner 3-0-8, Brown 2-0-4, Archie 0-0-0, Sullivan 0-0-0, White 0-0-0, Cahalane 1-3-5, Gagnon 4-0-8, Robertson 8-2-22, Ward 1-0-2, Jahn 1-0-2, P. McLaren 12-1-30.
3-pointers: P — O’Neil 2, Cleary 2, Kamuda 2, Stys, Lopata; N — P. McLaren 5, Robertson 4, Fehlner 2
Pentucket (5-12): 11 16 18 22 — 67
Newburyport (13-4): 15 32 22 12 — 81
Salem 59, Timberlane 44
Timberlane (44): Ross 3, Chanakira 6, Fabrizio 0, Geisler 0, Surprenant 2, Giangregorio 3, A. Ventola 2, Einarson 2, Olson 10, Stewart 0, Carrion 0, Baker 3, K. Ventola 12. Totals 18-5-44
Salem (59): John Bennett 14; Bates 0; DeMinico 22; Spampinato 0; Valerio 0; Ference 12; Chopelas 0; Jacob Bennett 0; Harris 0; Ayala 9; Kloza 2
3-pointers: Timb: K. Ventola, Baker, Ross; Sal: DeMinico 2, John Bennett, Ayala
Timberlane (4-9, 2-8): 14 7 10 13 — 44
Salem (8-7, 6-6): 16 12 19 12 — 59
Andover 65, Tewksbury 41
Andover (65): Rocker 22, Slayton 5, Cammann 14, Shahtanian 7, Cloutier 5, McCarthy 7 MacLellan 2, Aruri 1, Satlow 2. Totals 26-6-65
3-pointers: Rocker 3, Slayton, Shahtanian, McCarthy, Cloutier
Tewksbury: 15 13 6 7 — 41
Andover (10-6, 8-4): 14 19 17 15 — 65
Portsmouth 58, Windham 49
Windham (49): DaSilva 11, Peterson 0, Schramm 6, Boucher 0, Heres 6, Desmarais 5, Lippold 12, Logue 9. Totals 18-6-49
3-pointers: Logue 3, DaSilva 3, Desmarais
Windham (6-7, 6-4): 21 3 7 18 — 49
Portsmouth (9-2): 15 10 18 15 — 58
Central Catholic 60, Billerica 51
Central (60): Bonilla 15, McKenzie 13
3-pointers: Bonilla 5
Billerica: 17 34 — 51
Central Catholic (13-5): 22 38 — 60
Girls Basketball
Manchester West 39, Timberlane 36
Timberlane (36): Genest 0, Collins 0, Duff 0, Cook 0, Bates 2, Censullo 24, Powers 0, Matthews 6, Tully 4
3-pointers: Matthews 2
Timberlane (2-10): 12 6 9 9 — 36
Manchester West (7-7): 3 10 16 7 — 39
Whittier 73, Mystic Valley 54
Whittier (73): Talley 25, Efosa 29, Krafton 16, Meekins 0, McGrath 0, M. Dawkins 1, V. Dawkins 0, Lear 0, Bullis 0, Habib 0, Diezel 0, Cintron 2
3-pointers: Efosa 3
Whittier (14-4): 16 15 17 25 — 73
Mystic Valley (11-5): 10 22 15 7 — 54
Windham 43, Portsmouth 41
Windham (43): Weeks 0, Hughes 7, Tsetsilas 16, Smith 1, E. Collins 0, C. Collins 0, Husson 7, Amari 4, Dempsey 8
3-pointers: Tsetsilas 2, Hughes 1
Portsmouth: 11 10 14 6 — 41
Windham (5-7): 5 6 14 18 — 43
Pentucket 58, Newburyport 24
Pentucket (58): Wyner 2, Conover 0, Cloutier 0, Thompson 2, Lambert 3, Yacubacci 16, Dube 12, Hurley 11, Riley 0, Mickelson 0, Currie 4, Cleveland 8, Lopata 0. Totals 21-10-58
3-pointers: Dube 3, Lambert, Yacubacci, Hurley
Newburyport (9-6): 7 8 5 4 — 24
Pentucket (17-1): 13 23 16 6 — 58
Andover 49, Tewksbury 36
Andover (49): Krekorian 7, Shaw 22, Gillette 0, Hardock 0, Shirley 0, Foley 10, Hanscom 7, Kobelski 3, Doherty 0, Nusky 0, Yates 0. Totals 20-4-49
3-pointers: Shaw 2, Hanscom, Kobelski, Krekorian
Andover (12-4): 14 16 10 9 — 49
Tewksbury: 7 5 15 9 — 36
Central Catholic 67, Lawrence 43
Central (64): C. Porto 3, Bridgewater 7, Finney 7, J. Porto 2, Niles 10, DeSandis 3, Angluin 7, Fischer 0, Smith 4, Downer 21, Bohenko 2, Scharneck 1. Totals: 27-11-67
Lawrence (43): Betances 27, Rosario 2, Russo 3, Molina 7, Calcano 2, Fuentes 2
3-pointers: CC — C. Porto, Finney; L — Molina, Betances 2
Central Catholic (16-1): 10 27 20 10 — 67
Lawrence (3-14): 6 6 13 18 — 43
