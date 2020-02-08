Boys Basketball

Phillips 76, Thayer Academy 74

Phillips (76): Johnson 28, Momah 27, Dinkins 13, Meyers 8.

3-pointers: Johnson 7, Momah 2, Dinkins 3, Meyers 2

Thayer Academy: 38 36 — 74

Phillips: 40 36 — 76

Newburyport 81, Pentucket 67

Pentucket (67): O’Neil 2-0-6, Cleary 8-6-26, Kamuda 5-0-12, Bucco 3-0-6, Stys 4-0-9, Lee 0-0-0, Perlitch 0-1-1, Husak 0-0-0, Lopata 3-0-7.

Newburyport (81): Fehlner 3-0-8, Brown 2-0-4, Archie 0-0-0, Sullivan 0-0-0, White 0-0-0, Cahalane 1-3-5, Gagnon 4-0-8, Robertson 8-2-22, Ward 1-0-2, Jahn 1-0-2, P. McLaren 12-1-30.

3-pointers: P — O’Neil 2, Cleary 2, Kamuda 2, Stys, Lopata; N — P. McLaren 5, Robertson 4, Fehlner 2

Pentucket (5-12): 11 16 18 22 — 67

Newburyport (13-4): 15 32 22 12 — 81

Salem 59, Timberlane 44

Timberlane (44): Ross 3, Chanakira 6, Fabrizio 0, Geisler 0, Surprenant 2, Giangregorio 3, A. Ventola 2, Einarson 2, Olson 10, Stewart 0, Carrion 0, Baker 3, K. Ventola 12. Totals 18-5-44

Salem (59): John Bennett 14; Bates 0; DeMinico 22; Spampinato 0; Valerio 0; Ference 12; Chopelas 0; Jacob Bennett 0; Harris 0; Ayala 9; Kloza 2

3-pointers: Timb: K. Ventola, Baker, Ross; Sal: DeMinico 2, John Bennett, Ayala

Timberlane (4-9, 2-8): 14  7 10 13 — 44

Salem (8-7, 6-6): 16 12 19 12 — 59

Andover 65, Tewksbury 41

Andover (65): Rocker 22, Slayton 5, Cammann 14, Shahtanian 7, Cloutier 5, McCarthy 7 MacLellan 2, Aruri 1, Satlow 2. Totals 26-6-65

3-pointers: Rocker 3, Slayton, Shahtanian, McCarthy, Cloutier

Tewksbury: 15 13  6  7 — 41

Andover (10-6, 8-4): 14 19 17 15 — 65

Portsmouth 58, Windham 49

Windham (49): DaSilva 11, Peterson 0, Schramm 6, Boucher 0, Heres 6, Desmarais 5, Lippold 12, Logue 9. Totals 18-6-49

3-pointers: Logue 3, DaSilva 3, Desmarais

Windham (6-7, 6-4): 21  3  7 18 — 49

Portsmouth (9-2): 15 10 18 15 — 58

Central Catholic 60, Billerica 51

Central (60): Bonilla 15, McKenzie 13

3-pointers: Bonilla 5

Billerica: 17 34 — 51

Central Catholic (13-5): 22 38 — 60

Girls Basketball

Manchester West 39, Timberlane 36

Timberlane (36): Genest 0, Collins 0, Duff 0, Cook 0, Bates 2, Censullo 24, Powers 0, Matthews 6, Tully 4

3-pointers: Matthews 2

Timberlane (2-10): 12  6  9 9 — 36

Manchester West (7-7):  3 10 16 7 — 39

Whittier 73, Mystic Valley 54

Whittier (73): Talley 25, Efosa 29, Krafton 16, Meekins 0, McGrath 0, M. Dawkins 1, V. Dawkins 0, Lear 0, Bullis 0, Habib 0, Diezel 0, Cintron 2

3-pointers: Efosa 3

Whittier (14-4): 16 15 17 25 — 73

Mystic Valley (11-5): 10 22 15  7 — 54

Windham 43, Portsmouth 41

Windham (43): Weeks 0, Hughes 7, Tsetsilas 16, Smith 1, E. Collins 0, C. Collins 0, Husson 7, Amari 4, Dempsey 8

3-pointers: Tsetsilas 2, Hughes 1

Portsmouth: 11 10 14  6 — 41

Windham (5-7):  5  6 14 18 — 43

Pentucket 58, Newburyport 24

Pentucket (58): Wyner 2, Conover 0, Cloutier 0, Thompson 2, Lambert 3, Yacubacci 16, Dube 12, Hurley 11, Riley 0, Mickelson 0, Currie 4, Cleveland 8, Lopata 0. Totals 21-10-58

3-pointers: Dube 3, Lambert, Yacubacci, Hurley

Newburyport (9-6):  7  8  5 4 — 24

Pentucket (17-1): 13 23 16 6 — 58

Andover 49, Tewksbury 36

Andover (49): Krekorian 7, Shaw 22, Gillette 0, Hardock 0, Shirley 0, Foley 10, Hanscom 7, Kobelski 3, Doherty 0, Nusky 0, Yates 0. Totals 20-4-49

3-pointers: Shaw 2, Hanscom, Kobelski, Krekorian

Andover (12-4): 14 16 10 9 — 49

Tewksbury:  7  5 15 9 — 36

Central Catholic 67, Lawrence 43

Central (64): C. Porto 3, Bridgewater 7, Finney 7, J. Porto 2, Niles 10, DeSandis 3, Angluin 7, Fischer 0, Smith 4, Downer 21, Bohenko 2, Scharneck 1. Totals: 27-11-67

Lawrence (43): Betances 27, Rosario 2, Russo 3, Molina 7, Calcano 2, Fuentes 2

3-pointers: CC — C. Porto, Finney; L — Molina, Betances 2

Central Catholic (16-1): 10 27 20 10 — 67

Lawrence (3-14):  6  6 13 18 — 43



