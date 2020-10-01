Girls Cross Country

Londonderry 28, Salem 29

at Salem (3.1 miles)

Top Salem finishers: 1. Lily Thomas 21:25, 3. Emma Gannon 22:58, 6. Isabella Faulkner 23:48, 7. Natalie Coryea 24:12

Field Hockey

Londonderry 6, Salem 2

Goals: S — Jennifer Olson, Ariana Lakos

Saves: S — Lyndsay Troisi 8, Alyssa Cloutier 5

Salem: 1 1 — 2

Londonderry: 3 3 — 6

Nashua South 0, Pinkerton 0

Saves: P — Kylie Coupal 0; NS — 45

Nashua South: 0 0 — 0

Pinkerton: 0 0 — 0

Golf

H-W 98, Pentucket 85

Team leaders: Ava Spencer 34 points, Nick Kutcher 14

Records: Pentucket 0-2, Hamilton-Wenham 2-0

Andover wins it

Team scores: Andover 232, Lowell 253, Methuen 274

Team leaders: A — Cade Cedorchuk 35, Steve Ingram 38, Nick Ventura 40, Noah Farland 40, Timmy Kobelski 40; M — Cameron Hutchins 41, Brian Zraket 43, Xavier Cordero 45

Haverhill prevails

Team scores: Haverhill 242, Central Catholic 264, Chelmsford 265

Team leaders: H — Aiden Azevedo 37, Nick Samaha 38, Jordan DiFloures 40, McKenzie Murphy 42, Sebastien Crockett 42; CC — Josh Lavalee 34, Andrew Hayes 43, Tyler Kirby 44, Finn Croston 44

Records: Central Catholic 3-1, Haverhill 2-0

Timberlane takes 1st

Team scores: Timberlane 202, Dover 205, Bishop Guertin 212, Nashua South 228

Timberlane leaders: Stephen Ramos 37, Jack Pepin 40, Caden Donahue 40, Zach Diamond 42

North Andover rolls

Team scores: North Andover 249, Billerica 261, Tewksbury 265

North Andover leaders: James Robbins 39, Jon Finn 40, Adam Heinze 41, Tyler Fay 42, Ryan Biancavilla 42

Pinkerton takes 2nd

Team scores: Bedford 197, Pinkerton 205, Londonderry 231

Pinkerton leaders: Max Lukeman 37, Tylor Pappalardo 41

Records: Pinkerton 9-2

Girls Soccer

Londonderry 5, Salem 3

Goals: Charlotte Hinchey 3

Saves: Kendall Migliorini 4, Rachel Carr 5

Salem (0-3): 1 2 — 3

Londonderry (2-1): 2 3 — 5

Girls Volleyball

Windham 3, Timberlane 0

Kills: W —Kayla Stevens 5, Cassie Faria 4 and Arielle Nysten 4

Assists: W — Lana Carboni 6, Alex McDonough 4

Service points (aces): W — Ashley Croteau 12 (7)

Digs: W — Eliza Raymond 11, Zoe Leclerc 9

Timberlane: 24 22 19 — 0

Windham (1-0): 26 25 25 — 3

