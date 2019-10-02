Boys Cross Country

Timberlane takes 2nd

at Spaulding (3.1 miles)

Team scores: 1. Londonderry 15; 2. Timberlane 57; 3. Spaulding 67

Top 3 Timberlane finishers: 6. Matt Fairhurst 17:27; 13. Kyle Duffy 18:42; 16. Ryan McClure 18:58

Astros place 1st

at Pinkerton (3.1 miles)

Top area finishers: 2. Jackson Mazejka (Sal) 17L31, 3. Massi Bosli (Sal) 18:18, 4. Nate Letellier (Pink) 18:28, 5. Mike Packowski (Pink) 18:50, 6. Nick Caputo (Pink) 19:02, 8. Theo Davis (Pink) 19:10

Girls Cross Country

Owls take 3rd

at Spaulding (3.1 miles)

Team scores: 1. Londonderry 18; 2. Spaulding 50; 3. Timberlane 72

Top 3 Timberlane finishers: 11. Maria Cioto 23:01; 14. Sealaan Gitterman 23:18; 28. Julia Huberdeau 24:44

Astros place 1st

at Pinkerton (3.1 miles)

Toparea finishers: 1. Meghan Cross (Pink) 19:44, 2. Silvia Caddell (Sal) 20:22, 3. Molly McGaffigan (Pink) 20:33, 4. Natalie Coryea (Sal) 21:17, 6. Riley Sweeney (Pink) 21:25, 8. Makenna Alden (Pink) 21:55

Field Hockey

Pelham 2, Sanborn 1

Goals: P — Abbey Bevens 2; S — Ella Cotter

Saves: P — Hayley Gilbert 9; S — Izzi Giles 17

Sanborn (5-4): 0 1 0 — 1

Pelham (7-2): 0 1 1 — 2

Golf

Haverhill 10 1/2, Billerica 9 1/2

Team leaders: Jackson DeFloures 2 and 1, Will Madden 1-up, Zach Robertson 3 and 2, Sam Boyer (tie), Matt Murphy (2 and 1)

Records: Haverhill 8-2, Billerica 8-4

Sanborn wins it

at Crotched Mountain GC, par 35

Team scores: 1. Sanborn 61; 2. ConVal 42; 3. Kearsarge 36; 4. Monadnock 17

Sanborn point leaders: Patrick Sullivan 22, Mac Hanisco 15, Gage Libby 12, Josh Radjavitch 12

Records: Sanborn 23-7

Hamilton-Wenham 99, Pentucket 87

Team leaders: Ava Spencer 24 points, Alex Satkus 16, James Valeri 13, Jordan Cane 12, Colby Jaslowich 12

Records: Pentucket 1-8

Windham 104, Kingswood 90, Souhegan 62

Windham leaders: Aidan Carter 24, Hunter Boudreau 24, Will Mckee 21, Nick Furnari 18, Jack Flanagan 17

Records: Windham 17-6

Pinkerton 192, Alvirne 208, Merrimack 238

Pinkerton leaders: Kyle Raspuzzi 35, Tylor Pappalardo 38, Julianna Megan 39, PJ Daniele 40, Cam Leppert 40

Records: Pinkerton 18-0

Pelham Takes 1st

at Beaver Meadow, par 36

Team scores: 1. Pelham 86; 2. Stevens 77; 3. Bishop Brady 61; 4. Campbell 53

Pelham point leaders: Russ Hamel 26, Ethan Joncas 21, Peter Gamache 20, Bobby Charette 19

Records: Pelham 28-2

Methuen 19, Lawrence 1

Methuen winners: Zach Alfonso, Josh Frechette (halved), Grace McKinnon, Corey Ciccotelli, CJ Brown, Jake Becker

Records: Methuen 3-8

Boys Soccer

Nashua North 3, Salem 2

Goals: Walaeddine Hounane, Cody Sicard

Saves: Brandon Hebert 11

Salem (3-5): 1 1 — 2

Nashua North (5-3-1): 2 1 — 3

Sanborn 1, Monadnock 0

Goals: Maz Lussier

Saves: Zach Ramsdell 5

Sanborn (6-2-1): 1 0 — 1

Monadnock: 0 0 — 0

Andover 5, Lawrence 1

Goals: A — Allen Gao, Anthony Previte, Jackson Brown, Jackson Gress, Ian Robinson; L — Melkin Maldonado

Saves: A — Wilson Stetcher 12; L — Arodi Rodriguez 12

Lawrence (1-8-1): 1 0 — 1

Andover (3-5-2): 2 3 — 5

Chelsea 5, Whittier 1

Goals: David Wilson

Saves: Luke MacFarland 22

Whittier (2-6-1): 0 1 — 1

Chelsea: 3 2 — 5

Dover 3, Pinkerton 1

Goals: Harrison McAdams

Saves: Thomas Richmond 10

Dover (5-4): 2 1 — 3

Pinkerton (1-6-2): 1 0 — 1

Pembroke 1, Pelham 0

Saves: Greg Nicholls 9

Pelham (2-8): 0 0 — 0

Pembroke (5-4): 1 0 — 1

Merrimack 3, Timberlane 2

Goals: Cam Ross 2

Saves: Dimitri Kakouris 6

Timberlane (5-2-2): 1 1 0 — 2

Merrimack (4-5): 0 2 1 — 3

Manchester Central 2, Windham 1

Goals: Ryan Pascarella

Saves: Preston Neal 6

Windham (5-2-2): 1 0 0 — 1

Manchester Central (7-1): 1 0 1 — 2

North Andover 1, Dracut 0

Goals: Andrew Howard

Saves: Tyler Bussell 8

Dracut: 0 0 — 0

North Andover (7-0-1): 1 0 — 1

Girls Soccer

Northeast Metro 5, Gr. Lawrence 2

Goals: Elainy Rivera 2

Saves: Jaslyn Abreu

Northeast Metro: 1 4 — 5

Greater Lawrence (5-3): 2 0 — 2

Haverhill 2, Lowell 0

Goals: Meggie Dellea 2

Saves: Felicya DeCicco 6

Haverhill (4-5): 0 2 — 2

Lowell: 0 0 — 0

Merrimack 3, Timberlane 2

Goals: Alida Bates, Morgan Lewis

Saves: Samantha Fowler 8

Merrimack (4-4): 1 2 — 3

Timberlane (3-6): 1 1 — 2

Andover 8, Lawrence 0

Goals: Riley Lowe 3, Monique O’Toole 2, Katelyn Kendrigan, Samantha Jenney, Lauren Adams

Saves: A — Ainsley Napolitano 0, Kaitlyn Crowley 0; L — Heidi Yaneth Echeverria 13

Andover (5-1-2): 5 3 — 8

Lawrence (0-8): 0 0 — 0

Whittier 3, Chelsea 0

Goals: Catherine Schwartz 3

Saves: Madison Dawkins 5

Chelsea (2-7-0): 0 0 — 0

Whittier (4-3-1): 0 3 — 3

Manchester Central 2, Windham 0

Saves: Jess Thibodeau 8

Manchester Central (6-2): 0 2 — 2

Windham (3-6): 0 0 — 0

Pinkerton 4, Dover 2

Goals: Sam Franks, Macy Graves, Kayla Franks, Emily Hood

Saves: Mishela Duka 3

Pinkerton (5-4): 0 4 — 4

Dover (2-6): 2 0 — 2

North Andover 3, Dracut 0

Goals: Samantha Klimas, Sophie Znamierowski, Olivia Gotobed

Saves: Paige Pefine3, Caitlyn Wessel 3

North Andover (7-1-1): 1 2 — 3

Dracut: 0 0 — 0

Central Catholic 5, Methuen 0

Goals: Victoria Moda 2, Sydney Wnek 2, Zarina Pinto

Saves: CC — Izzy Majewski 4; M — Stephanie Henrick 19

Central Catholic (5-2): 2 3 — 5

Methuen (3-6): 0 0 — 0

Girls Volleyball

Whittier 3, Notre Dame 0

Kills: Grace Defosa 6

Blocks: Defosa 2

Assists: Siarra Cronin 9

Service points (aces): Zaria Collazo 20 (9)

Digs: Alicia Habib 15

Notre Dame: 13 15 21 — 0

Whittier (7-3): 25 25 25 — 3

PMA 3, Nashoba Tech 1

Kills: Arlette Cabral 7

Blocks: Sara D’Agostino 6

Assists: Lia Belfiore 6

Service points (aces): D’Agostino 15, Maia Munoz 15, Cabral (7)

Digs: Katie Robey 8

Presentation (3-9): 24 25 25 25 — 3

Nashoba Tech: 26 18 21 20 — 1

Lynn Tech 3, Fellowship Christian 1

Kills: Ester Mills 6

Assists: Adrianna Taboucheroni 4

Service points (aces): Aleimy Ariazza (6)

Digs: Sophia Brodnick 8

Lynn Tech: 25 25 23 25 — 3

Fellowship Christian (5-4): 20 21 25 18 — 1

Lawrence 3, Everett 0

Kills: Yemayma Molina 9

Assists: Vielka Sanchez 15

Service points (aces): Amaya Lu (5)

Lawrence (8-1): 25 25 25 — 3

Everett:  8 12 11 — 0

Haverhill 3, Andover 1

Kills: A — Sophia Martinez 15; H — Lismari Valdez 15

Blocks: A — Brooke Abouhamad 4; H — Jessica Wardle 5

Assists: A — Abouhamad 20; H — Kya Burdier 15

Service points (aces): A — Jenny McNaughton 21 (2); H — (Jada Burdier 2, Shiloh Osmer 2

Digs: A — McNaughton 14, Caroline Fraser 12; H —

Haverhill (9-1): 25 15 25 25 — 3

Andover (3-7): 19 25 22 17 — 1

Methuen 3, Newburyport 0

Kills: M — Jillian McCoy 7; N — Sydney Yim 9, Laney Lucci 8

Blocks: M — Rachel Bautista 5

Assists: M — Kate McDonnell 16; N — Julianne Heath 13

Service points (aces): M — Erin Smith 13 (3), Samantha Driend (5)

Digs: M — McCoy 10

Methuen (6-6): 26 25 25 — 3

Newburyport (7-4): 24 16 17 — 0

Tags

Recommended for you