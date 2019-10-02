Boys Cross Country
Timberlane takes 2nd
at Spaulding (3.1 miles)
Team scores: 1. Londonderry 15; 2. Timberlane 57; 3. Spaulding 67
Top 3 Timberlane finishers: 6. Matt Fairhurst 17:27; 13. Kyle Duffy 18:42; 16. Ryan McClure 18:58
Astros place 1st
at Pinkerton (3.1 miles)
Top area finishers: 2. Jackson Mazejka (Sal) 17L31, 3. Massi Bosli (Sal) 18:18, 4. Nate Letellier (Pink) 18:28, 5. Mike Packowski (Pink) 18:50, 6. Nick Caputo (Pink) 19:02, 8. Theo Davis (Pink) 19:10
Girls Cross Country
Owls take 3rd
at Spaulding (3.1 miles)
Team scores: 1. Londonderry 18; 2. Spaulding 50; 3. Timberlane 72
Top 3 Timberlane finishers: 11. Maria Cioto 23:01; 14. Sealaan Gitterman 23:18; 28. Julia Huberdeau 24:44
Astros place 1st
at Pinkerton (3.1 miles)
Toparea finishers: 1. Meghan Cross (Pink) 19:44, 2. Silvia Caddell (Sal) 20:22, 3. Molly McGaffigan (Pink) 20:33, 4. Natalie Coryea (Sal) 21:17, 6. Riley Sweeney (Pink) 21:25, 8. Makenna Alden (Pink) 21:55
Field Hockey
Pelham 2, Sanborn 1
Goals: P — Abbey Bevens 2; S — Ella Cotter
Saves: P — Hayley Gilbert 9; S — Izzi Giles 17
Sanborn (5-4): 0 1 0 — 1
Pelham (7-2): 0 1 1 — 2
Golf
Haverhill 10 1/2, Billerica 9 1/2
Team leaders: Jackson DeFloures 2 and 1, Will Madden 1-up, Zach Robertson 3 and 2, Sam Boyer (tie), Matt Murphy (2 and 1)
Records: Haverhill 8-2, Billerica 8-4
Sanborn wins it
at Crotched Mountain GC, par 35
Team scores: 1. Sanborn 61; 2. ConVal 42; 3. Kearsarge 36; 4. Monadnock 17
Sanborn point leaders: Patrick Sullivan 22, Mac Hanisco 15, Gage Libby 12, Josh Radjavitch 12
Records: Sanborn 23-7
Hamilton-Wenham 99, Pentucket 87
Team leaders: Ava Spencer 24 points, Alex Satkus 16, James Valeri 13, Jordan Cane 12, Colby Jaslowich 12
Records: Pentucket 1-8
Windham 104, Kingswood 90, Souhegan 62
Windham leaders: Aidan Carter 24, Hunter Boudreau 24, Will Mckee 21, Nick Furnari 18, Jack Flanagan 17
Records: Windham 17-6
Pinkerton 192, Alvirne 208, Merrimack 238
Pinkerton leaders: Kyle Raspuzzi 35, Tylor Pappalardo 38, Julianna Megan 39, PJ Daniele 40, Cam Leppert 40
Records: Pinkerton 18-0
Pelham Takes 1st
at Beaver Meadow, par 36
Team scores: 1. Pelham 86; 2. Stevens 77; 3. Bishop Brady 61; 4. Campbell 53
Pelham point leaders: Russ Hamel 26, Ethan Joncas 21, Peter Gamache 20, Bobby Charette 19
Records: Pelham 28-2
Methuen 19, Lawrence 1
Methuen winners: Zach Alfonso, Josh Frechette (halved), Grace McKinnon, Corey Ciccotelli, CJ Brown, Jake Becker
Records: Methuen 3-8
Boys Soccer
Nashua North 3, Salem 2
Goals: Walaeddine Hounane, Cody Sicard
Saves: Brandon Hebert 11
Salem (3-5): 1 1 — 2
Nashua North (5-3-1): 2 1 — 3
Sanborn 1, Monadnock 0
Goals: Maz Lussier
Saves: Zach Ramsdell 5
Sanborn (6-2-1): 1 0 — 1
Monadnock: 0 0 — 0
Andover 5, Lawrence 1
Goals: A — Allen Gao, Anthony Previte, Jackson Brown, Jackson Gress, Ian Robinson; L — Melkin Maldonado
Saves: A — Wilson Stetcher 12; L — Arodi Rodriguez 12
Lawrence (1-8-1): 1 0 — 1
Andover (3-5-2): 2 3 — 5
Chelsea 5, Whittier 1
Goals: David Wilson
Saves: Luke MacFarland 22
Whittier (2-6-1): 0 1 — 1
Chelsea: 3 2 — 5
Dover 3, Pinkerton 1
Goals: Harrison McAdams
Saves: Thomas Richmond 10
Dover (5-4): 2 1 — 3
Pinkerton (1-6-2): 1 0 — 1
Pembroke 1, Pelham 0
Saves: Greg Nicholls 9
Pelham (2-8): 0 0 — 0
Pembroke (5-4): 1 0 — 1
Merrimack 3, Timberlane 2
Goals: Cam Ross 2
Saves: Dimitri Kakouris 6
Timberlane (5-2-2): 1 1 0 — 2
Merrimack (4-5): 0 2 1 — 3
Manchester Central 2, Windham 1
Goals: Ryan Pascarella
Saves: Preston Neal 6
Windham (5-2-2): 1 0 0 — 1
Manchester Central (7-1): 1 0 1 — 2
North Andover 1, Dracut 0
Goals: Andrew Howard
Saves: Tyler Bussell 8
Dracut: 0 0 — 0
North Andover (7-0-1): 1 0 — 1
Girls Soccer
Northeast Metro 5, Gr. Lawrence 2
Goals: Elainy Rivera 2
Saves: Jaslyn Abreu
Northeast Metro: 1 4 — 5
Greater Lawrence (5-3): 2 0 — 2
Haverhill 2, Lowell 0
Goals: Meggie Dellea 2
Saves: Felicya DeCicco 6
Haverhill (4-5): 0 2 — 2
Lowell: 0 0 — 0
Merrimack 3, Timberlane 2
Goals: Alida Bates, Morgan Lewis
Saves: Samantha Fowler 8
Merrimack (4-4): 1 2 — 3
Timberlane (3-6): 1 1 — 2
Andover 8, Lawrence 0
Goals: Riley Lowe 3, Monique O’Toole 2, Katelyn Kendrigan, Samantha Jenney, Lauren Adams
Saves: A — Ainsley Napolitano 0, Kaitlyn Crowley 0; L — Heidi Yaneth Echeverria 13
Andover (5-1-2): 5 3 — 8
Lawrence (0-8): 0 0 — 0
Whittier 3, Chelsea 0
Goals: Catherine Schwartz 3
Saves: Madison Dawkins 5
Chelsea (2-7-0): 0 0 — 0
Whittier (4-3-1): 0 3 — 3
Manchester Central 2, Windham 0
Saves: Jess Thibodeau 8
Manchester Central (6-2): 0 2 — 2
Windham (3-6): 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton 4, Dover 2
Goals: Sam Franks, Macy Graves, Kayla Franks, Emily Hood
Saves: Mishela Duka 3
Pinkerton (5-4): 0 4 — 4
Dover (2-6): 2 0 — 2
North Andover 3, Dracut 0
Goals: Samantha Klimas, Sophie Znamierowski, Olivia Gotobed
Saves: Paige Pefine3, Caitlyn Wessel 3
North Andover (7-1-1): 1 2 — 3
Dracut: 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic 5, Methuen 0
Goals: Victoria Moda 2, Sydney Wnek 2, Zarina Pinto
Saves: CC — Izzy Majewski 4; M — Stephanie Henrick 19
Central Catholic (5-2): 2 3 — 5
Methuen (3-6): 0 0 — 0
Girls Volleyball
Whittier 3, Notre Dame 0
Kills: Grace Defosa 6
Blocks: Defosa 2
Assists: Siarra Cronin 9
Service points (aces): Zaria Collazo 20 (9)
Digs: Alicia Habib 15
Notre Dame: 13 15 21 — 0
Whittier (7-3): 25 25 25 — 3
PMA 3, Nashoba Tech 1
Kills: Arlette Cabral 7
Blocks: Sara D’Agostino 6
Assists: Lia Belfiore 6
Service points (aces): D’Agostino 15, Maia Munoz 15, Cabral (7)
Digs: Katie Robey 8
Presentation (3-9): 24 25 25 25 — 3
Nashoba Tech: 26 18 21 20 — 1
Lynn Tech 3, Fellowship Christian 1
Kills: Ester Mills 6
Assists: Adrianna Taboucheroni 4
Service points (aces): Aleimy Ariazza (6)
Digs: Sophia Brodnick 8
Lynn Tech: 25 25 23 25 — 3
Fellowship Christian (5-4): 20 21 25 18 — 1
Lawrence 3, Everett 0
Kills: Yemayma Molina 9
Assists: Vielka Sanchez 15
Service points (aces): Amaya Lu (5)
Lawrence (8-1): 25 25 25 — 3
Everett: 8 12 11 — 0
Haverhill 3, Andover 1
Kills: A — Sophia Martinez 15; H — Lismari Valdez 15
Blocks: A — Brooke Abouhamad 4; H — Jessica Wardle 5
Assists: A — Abouhamad 20; H — Kya Burdier 15
Service points (aces): A — Jenny McNaughton 21 (2); H — (Jada Burdier 2, Shiloh Osmer 2
Digs: A — McNaughton 14, Caroline Fraser 12; H —
Haverhill (9-1): 25 15 25 25 — 3
Andover (3-7): 19 25 22 17 — 1
Methuen 3, Newburyport 0
Kills: M — Jillian McCoy 7; N — Sydney Yim 9, Laney Lucci 8
Blocks: M — Rachel Bautista 5
Assists: M — Kate McDonnell 16; N — Julianne Heath 13
Service points (aces): M — Erin Smith 13 (3), Samantha Driend (5)
Digs: M — McCoy 10
Methuen (6-6): 26 25 25 — 3
Newburyport (7-4): 24 16 17 — 0
