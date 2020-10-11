Boys Cross Country
Sanborn 16, Pelham 59
at Kingston (3.0 miles)
Team scores: Sanborn 16, Pelham 59, Campbell 66
Top area finishers: 1. Jared Khalil (S) 16:31, 2. Tyson Khalil (S) 16:48, 3. Dylan Khalil (S) 17:00, 4. Owen Stocker (S) 17:06; also 9. Ryan Bellahrossi (P) 18:53, 11. Kenny Pawlowicz (P) 19:41
Windham 25, Pinkerton 31
at Pinkerton (3.0 miles)
Top area finishers: 1. Stephen Connelly (P) 15:41, 2. Rohan Rai (W) 15:46, 3. Luke Brennan (P) 15:54, 4. Trey Gonzalez (W) 16:00, 5. Michael Killion (W) 16:08, 6. Logan Carter (W) 16:30.0, 7. Ethan Charles (P) 16:30.7, 8. Cole Flenniken (W) 17:26.2
Londonderry 15, Timberlane 50
at Londonderry (3.1 miles)
Top Timberlane finishers: 8. Ryan McClure 19:23, 9. Benjamin Bozek 20:27, 10. Cameron Ingram 20:53
Girls Cross Country
Pelham takes 2nd
at Kingston (3.0 miles)
Team scores: Campbell 25, Pelham 32, Sanborn 69
Top area finishers: 3. Morgan Berton (P) 23:16; 4. Reka Ivanyi (P) 23:24, 5. Kylie Harrington (P) 23:34; also 11. Kati McNulty (S) 28:12
Pinkerton 15, Windham 47
at Pinkerton (3.0 miles)
Top area finishers: 1. Ginia Rufo (P) 19:51, 2. Isabelle Groulx (P) 20:27, 3. Contessa Silva (P) 20:37, 4. Emma Plaza (P) 20:51, 5. Makenna Alden (P) 20:58, 6. Abby Hughes (W) 21:04
Londonderry 18, Timberlane 44
at Londonderry (3.1 miles)
Top Timberlane finishers: 3. Silan Gitterman 22:16, 8. Taryn Fox 24:10, 10. Maria Cioto 24:37
Field Hockey
Methuen 5, Dracut 0
Goals: Natalia Fiato 2, Charlotte Putnam, Vanessa Fritschy, Mirelys Morales
Saves: Isabel Putnam 8
Methuen (1-0): 4 1 — 5
Dracut: 0 0 — 0
Bedford 1, Pinkerton 0
Saves: Kylie Coupal 14
Bedford (5-1): 1 0 — 1
Pinkerton (1-4-2): 0 0 — 0
Pelham 6, Milford 1
Goals: Madi Robito 2, Gwen Dahlinger 2, Isabelle Foye, Kaleigh Davis
Saves: Sarah Giniwicz 4
Pelham (2-0): 4 2 — 6
Milford: 0 1 — 1
Chelmsford 2, Central Catholic 1
Goals: Caitlin Finneran
Saves: Audra Gearin 8, Alexis DeMattia 14
Central Catholic (0-2): 0 1 — 1
Chelmsford: 1 1 — 2
Girls Soccer
Dracut 1, Methuen 1
Goals: Bella Keaney
Saves: Stephanie Henrick 12
Dracut (0-0-1): 0 1 0 — 1
Methuen (0-0-1): 0 1 0 — 1
Salem 2, Merrimack 1
Goals: Charlotte Hinchey 2
Saves: Kendall Migliorini 3, Rachel Carr 7
Merrimack: 1 0 — 1
Salem (2-4-1): 2 0 — 2
Central Catholic 3, Chelmsford 1
Goals: Claudia Porto, Adrianna Niles, Adrianna Marinello
Saves: Lauren Sanchez 3
Central Catholic (2-1): 2 1 — 3
Chelmsford: 0 1 — 1
Girls Volleyball
Methuen 3, Dracut 0
Kills: Samantha Driend 15
Blocks: Kat DeLap 6
Assists: Lizzie Staugler 18
Service points (aces): Driend 12
Aces: Erin Smith 4
Digs: Emily Spina 8
Dracut (0-1): 13 20 17 — 0
Methuen (1-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Merrimack 3, Salem 0
Kills: Sydney Emerson 3
Blocks: Emerson 2
Assists: Katie Jamer 9
Service points (aces): Jamer 13 (8)
Digs: Kelsey Cruz 13
Salem (1-1): 20 23 11 — 0
Merrimack: 25 25 25 — 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.