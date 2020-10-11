Boys Cross Country

Sanborn 16, Pelham 59

at Kingston (3.0 miles)

Team scores: Sanborn 16, Pelham 59, Campbell 66

Top area finishers: 1. Jared Khalil (S) 16:31, 2. Tyson Khalil (S) 16:48, 3. Dylan Khalil (S) 17:00, 4. Owen Stocker (S) 17:06; also 9. Ryan Bellahrossi (P) 18:53, 11. Kenny Pawlowicz (P) 19:41

Windham 25, Pinkerton 31

at Pinkerton (3.0 miles)

Top area finishers: 1. Stephen Connelly (P) 15:41, 2. Rohan Rai (W) 15:46, 3. Luke Brennan (P) 15:54, 4. Trey Gonzalez (W) 16:00, 5. Michael Killion (W) 16:08, 6. Logan Carter (W) 16:30.0, 7. Ethan Charles (P) 16:30.7, 8. Cole Flenniken (W) 17:26.2

Londonderry 15, Timberlane 50

at Londonderry (3.1 miles)

Top Timberlane finishers: 8. Ryan McClure 19:23, 9. Benjamin Bozek 20:27, 10. Cameron Ingram 20:53

Girls Cross Country

Pelham takes 2nd

at Kingston (3.0 miles)

Team scores: Campbell 25, Pelham 32, Sanborn 69

Top area finishers: 3. Morgan Berton (P) 23:16; 4. Reka Ivanyi (P) 23:24, 5. Kylie Harrington (P) 23:34; also 11. Kati McNulty (S) 28:12

Pinkerton 15, Windham 47

at Pinkerton (3.0 miles)

Top area finishers: 1. Ginia Rufo (P) 19:51, 2. Isabelle Groulx (P) 20:27, 3. Contessa Silva (P) 20:37, 4. Emma Plaza (P) 20:51, 5. Makenna Alden (P) 20:58, 6. Abby Hughes (W) 21:04

Londonderry 18, Timberlane 44

at Londonderry (3.1 miles)

Top Timberlane finishers: 3. Silan Gitterman 22:16, 8. Taryn Fox 24:10, 10. Maria Cioto 24:37

Field Hockey

Methuen 5, Dracut 0

Goals: Natalia Fiato 2, Charlotte Putnam, Vanessa Fritschy, Mirelys Morales

Saves: Isabel Putnam 8

Methuen (1-0): 4 1 — 5

Dracut: 0 0 — 0

Bedford 1, Pinkerton 0

Saves: Kylie Coupal 14

Bedford (5-1): 1 0 — 1

Pinkerton (1-4-2): 0 0 — 0

Pelham 6, Milford 1

Goals: Madi Robito 2, Gwen Dahlinger 2, Isabelle Foye, Kaleigh Davis

Saves: Sarah Giniwicz 4

Pelham (2-0): 4 2 — 6

Milford: 0 1 — 1

Chelmsford 2, Central Catholic 1

Goals: Caitlin Finneran

Saves: Audra Gearin 8, Alexis DeMattia 14

Central Catholic (0-2): 0 1 — 1

Chelmsford: 1 1 — 2

Girls Soccer

Dracut 1, Methuen 1

Goals: Bella Keaney

Saves: Stephanie Henrick 12

Dracut (0-0-1): 0 1 0 — 1

Methuen (0-0-1): 0 1 0 — 1

Salem 2, Merrimack 1

Goals: Charlotte Hinchey 2

Saves: Kendall Migliorini 3, Rachel Carr 7

Merrimack: 1 0 — 1

Salem (2-4-1): 2 0 — 2

Central Catholic 3, Chelmsford 1

Goals: Claudia Porto, Adrianna Niles, Adrianna Marinello

Saves: Lauren Sanchez 3

Central Catholic (2-1): 2 1 — 3

Chelmsford: 0 1 — 1

Girls Volleyball

Methuen 3, Dracut 0

Kills: Samantha Driend 15

Blocks: Kat DeLap 6

Assists: Lizzie Staugler 18

Service points (aces): Driend 12

Aces: Erin Smith 4

Digs: Emily Spina 8

Dracut (0-1): 13 20 17 — 0

Methuen (1-0): 25 25 25 — 3

Merrimack 3, Salem 0

Kills: Sydney Emerson 3

Blocks: Emerson 2

Assists: Katie Jamer 9

Service points (aces): Jamer 13 (8)

Digs: Kelsey Cruz 13

Salem (1-1): 20 23 11 — 0

Merrimack: 25 25 25 — 3

