Field Hockey
Oyster River 8, Pelham 1
Pelham (0-1): 0 1 — 1
Oyster River: 6 2 — 8
Sanborn 5, Milford 0
Sanborn (1-1): 3 2 — 5
Milford: 0 0 — 0
Golf
Windham takes second
Team scores: 1. Oyster River 196, 2. Windham 196, 3. Portsmouth 208, 4. Kingswood 211
Records: Windham 2-1
Boys Soccer
Salem 3, Spaulding 1
Goals: Tyler McGary, Ryan O’Rourke, Chris Gonzales
Saves: Matthew Ferreira 8
Salem (1-0): 2 1 — 3
Spaulding: 0 1 — 1
Windham 7, Goffstown 1
Goals: Max Husson 3, Dom Picciano, Braeden Manti, Ben Green, Kevin Brooks
Saves: Kyle Gschwend 3
Goffstown: 0 1 — 1
Windham (2-0): 2 5 — 7
Pinkerton 1, Merrimack 0
Goals: Landan Villenueve
Saves: Will Paganini 0, Owen Belanger 2
Merrimack (1-2): 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton (3-0): 0 1 — 1
Kennett 2, Sanborn 1 (OT)
Goals: James O’Connell
Kennett: 0 1 1 — 2
Sanborn (0-2): 0 1 0 — 1
Girls Soccer
Pinkerton 4, Merrimack 2
Goals: Emily Hood 2, Maggie Brown, Grayson Tellier
Saves: Libby Williams 12
Pinkerton (2-0): 2 2 — 4
Merrimack: 0 2 — 2
Timberlane 8, Manchester Memorial 5
Goals: Bella Keogh 3, Sophia Keogh 2, Leah Morrier, Lilly Grosky, Sophia Sayers
Saves: Arden Ferrari-Henry 8
Manchester Memorial (0-3): 1 4 — 5
Timberlane (2-1): 5 3 — 8
Windham 4, Goffstown 0
Goals: Emily Manning, Reagan Murray, Lily Chhun, Chloe Hall
Saves: Amanda Call
Windham (2-1): 1 3 — 4
Goffstown (0-2): 0 0 — 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.