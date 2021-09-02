Field Hockey

Oyster River 8, Pelham 1

Pelham (0-1): 0 1 — 1

Oyster River: 6 2 — 8

Sanborn 5, Milford 0

Sanborn (1-1): 3 2 — 5

Milford: 0 0 — 0

Golf

Windham takes second

Team scores: 1. Oyster River 196, 2. Windham 196, 3. Portsmouth 208, 4. Kingswood 211

Records: Windham 2-1

Boys Soccer

Salem 3, Spaulding 1

Goals: Tyler McGary, Ryan O’Rourke, Chris Gonzales

Saves: Matthew Ferreira 8

Salem (1-0): 2 1 — 3

Spaulding: 0 1 — 1

Windham 7, Goffstown 1

Goals: Max Husson 3, Dom Picciano, Braeden Manti, Ben Green, Kevin Brooks

Saves: Kyle Gschwend 3

Goffstown: 0 1 — 1

Windham (2-0): 2 5 — 7

Pinkerton 1, Merrimack 0

Goals: Landan Villenueve

Saves: Will Paganini 0, Owen Belanger 2

Merrimack (1-2): 0 0 — 0

Pinkerton (3-0): 0 1 — 1

Kennett 2, Sanborn 1 (OT)

Goals: James O’Connell

Kennett: 0 1 1 — 2

Sanborn (0-2): 0 1 0 — 1

Girls Soccer

Pinkerton 4, Merrimack 2

Goals: Emily Hood 2, Maggie Brown, Grayson Tellier

Saves: Libby Williams 12

Pinkerton (2-0): 2 2 — 4

Merrimack: 0 2 — 2

Timberlane 8, Manchester Memorial 5

Goals: Bella Keogh 3, Sophia Keogh 2, Leah Morrier, Lilly Grosky, Sophia Sayers

Saves: Arden Ferrari-Henry 8

Manchester Memorial (0-3): 1 4 — 5

Timberlane (2-1): 5 3 — 8

Windham 4, Goffstown 0

Goals: Emily Manning, Reagan Murray, Lily Chhun, Chloe Hall

Saves: Amanda Call

Windham (2-1): 1 3 — 4

Goffstown (0-2): 0 0 — 0 

 

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you