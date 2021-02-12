Boys Basketball
Ipswich 52, Pentucket 48
Pentucket (48): Tedeschi 0-0-0, Enright 1-0-3, K. Lee 2-0-4, Daly 6-6-20, Bucco 2-6-10, Condon 3-0-7, Dwight 2-0-4, Davis 0-0-0, Tierney 0-0-0, Sullivan 0-0-0, Perlitch 0-0-0.
3-pointers: Daly 2, Enright, Condon
Ipswich: 14 10 12 16 — 52
Pentucket (2-6): 8 13 8 19 — 48
Pelham 51, ConVal 38
Pelham (51): J.Travis 0, D.Herrling 2, J.Herrling 3, Cawthron 4, McGlinchey 9, Jones 11, Dumont 22. Totals 21-1-51
3-pointers: Dumont 6, J.Herrling, Mcglinchey
Pelham (9-0): 12 15 10 14 — 51
ConVal: 8 12 9 9 — 38
Girls Basketball
Pelham 57, ConVal 31
Pelham (57): Olivia Todd 0, Jordyn Galgay 7, Abby McFarland 3, Tallie Carney 3, Taylor Galgay 0, Ashlyn Walsh 6, Maddy Allard 2, Shae Hinton 2, Megan Molettieri 8, Jasmine Becotte 12, Molly Sauer 0, Mia Cantacesso 5, Laela Higginbottom 2, Sophia Joncas 7
3-pointers: Abby McFarland, Jordan Galgay, Tallie Carney, Jasmine Becotte, Megan Molettieri
ConVal: 4 11 3 13 — 31
Pelham (10-0): 15 17 14 11 — 57
Boys Ice Hockey
Lowell 6, Methuen 3
Methuen (3-5): 1 2 0 — 3
Lowell: 1 2 3 — 6
Goals: Schena 2, Owen Kneeland
Saves: Noah Page 27
Pinkerton 5, Londonderry 2
Londonderry: 1 1 0 — 2
Pinkerton (2-1): 1 2 2 — 5
Goals: Lorenzo Corsetto, Hunter Drouin 2, Jake Masterson, Aidan Price
Saves: Paul Lescovitz 22
Salem 3, Bishop Guertin 2
Salem (7-0): 2 1 0 — 3
Bishop Guertin: 1 1 0 — 2
Goals: Brennan Chane, Jackson Doughty, Brad Ferreira
Saves: Spencer Deane 35
Londonderry 4, Pinkerton 2
Pinkerton: 1 0 1 — 2
Londonderry: 1 1 2 — 4
Goals: Lorenzo Corsetto, Jake Sullivan
Saves: Paul Lescovitz 24
Boys Skiing
Pinkerton in 7th
Team Results: Bedford 691, Keene 657, Bishop Guertin 624, Winnacunnet 596, Concord 585, Exeter 579, Pinkerton 577, 10. Timberlane 554
Top local Slalom results: 1. Chris Bennet, Pinkerton (4th in GS); 10. Carlton April, Pinkerton; 18. Aiden Ericco, Timberlane
NSSL Interscholastics
Team Results: SJP 705, Haverhill/Pentucket 576, North Andover 571, Masco 524, Andover 445, M-E 331, Newburyport 301, Austin Prep 205
Top 10: 1. Tim Haarmann (SJP) 46.39, 2. Adam Payne (Hav) 47.03, 3. Owen Gandt (SJP) 48.89, 4. Henry Hartford (Hav) 49.80, 5. Rocco Masciarelli (SJP) 50.91, 6. Segev Moritz (NA) 51.12), 7. Liam Quinlan (Masco) 51.35, 8. Jackson Burns (SJP) 51.40, 9. Henry Coote (SJP) 51.58, 10. Peyton McKee (SJP) 51.76.
Girls Skiing
Pinkerton takes 5th
Team Results: Bedford 711, Portsmouth 706, Bishop Guertin 695, Concord 676, Pinkerton 628, 12. Timberlane 430
Top local GS results: 10. Ava Sezgin (13th in slalom); 13. Madeline Frank (18th in slalom)
NSSL Interscholastics
Team Results: Masco 705, North Andover 579, Austin Prep 543, Andover 471, 5. Haverhill/Pentucket 399, 6. Newburyport 389, 7. M-E 246, 8. Swampscott 175
Top 10: 1. Deanne DiNitto (AP) 50.93, 2. Ava Pelletier (Masco) 51.27, 3. Sydney Pilla (AP) 51.79, 4. Charlotte Hill (Masco) 51.99, 5. Ashley Hamson (Masco) 52.08, 6. Jane Freund (NA) 52.68, 7. Cat Malatesta (Masco), 8. Neve Bettencourt (Masco) 53.76, 9. Haley Serafino (Masco) 54.59, 10. Emilly Miller (Hav) 54.91
