Boys Basketball

Ipswich 52, Pentucket 48

Pentucket (48): Tedeschi 0-0-0, Enright 1-0-3, K. Lee 2-0-4, Daly 6-6-20, Bucco 2-6-10, Condon 3-0-7, Dwight 2-0-4, Davis 0-0-0, Tierney 0-0-0, Sullivan 0-0-0, Perlitch 0-0-0.

3-pointers: Daly 2, Enright, Condon

Ipswich: 14 10 12 16 — 52

Pentucket (2-6):  8 13  8 19 — 48

Pelham 51, ConVal 38

Pelham (51): J.Travis 0, D.Herrling 2, J.Herrling 3, Cawthron 4, McGlinchey 9, Jones 11, Dumont 22. Totals 21-1-51

3-pointers: Dumont 6, J.Herrling, Mcglinchey

Pelham (9-0): 12 15 10 14 — 51

ConVal:  8 12  9  9 — 38

Girls Basketball

Pelham 57, ConVal 31

Pelham (57): Olivia Todd 0, Jordyn Galgay 7, Abby McFarland 3, Tallie Carney 3, Taylor Galgay 0, Ashlyn Walsh 6, Maddy Allard 2, Shae Hinton 2, Megan Molettieri 8, Jasmine Becotte 12, Molly Sauer 0, Mia Cantacesso 5, Laela Higginbottom 2, Sophia Joncas 7

3-pointers: Abby McFarland, Jordan Galgay, Tallie Carney, Jasmine Becotte, Megan Molettieri

ConVal:  4 11  3 13 — 31

Pelham (10-0): 15 17 14 11 — 57

Boys Ice Hockey

Lowell 6, Methuen 3

Methuen (3-5): 1 2 0 — 3

Lowell: 1 2 3 — 6

Goals: Schena 2, Owen Kneeland

Saves: Noah Page 27

Pinkerton 5, Londonderry 2

Londonderry: 1 1 0 — 2

Pinkerton (2-1): 1 2 2 — 5

Goals: Lorenzo Corsetto, Hunter Drouin 2, Jake Masterson, Aidan Price

Saves: Paul Lescovitz 22

Salem 3, Bishop Guertin 2

Salem (7-0): 2 1 0 — 3

Bishop Guertin: 1 1 0 — 2

Goals: Brennan Chane, Jackson Doughty, Brad Ferreira

Saves: Spencer Deane 35

Londonderry 4, Pinkerton 2

Pinkerton: 1 0 1 — 2

Londonderry: 1 1 2 — 4

Goals: Lorenzo Corsetto, Jake Sullivan

Saves: Paul Lescovitz 24

Boys Skiing

Pinkerton in 7th

Team Results: Bedford 691, Keene 657, Bishop Guertin 624, Winnacunnet 596, Concord 585, Exeter 579, Pinkerton 577, 10. Timberlane 554

Top local Slalom results: 1. Chris Bennet, Pinkerton (4th in GS); 10. Carlton April, Pinkerton; 18. Aiden Ericco, Timberlane

NSSL Interscholastics

Team Results: SJP 705, Haverhill/Pentucket 576, North Andover 571, Masco 524, Andover 445, M-E 331, Newburyport 301, Austin Prep 205

Top 10: 1. Tim Haarmann (SJP) 46.39, 2. Adam Payne (Hav) 47.03, 3. Owen Gandt (SJP) 48.89, 4. Henry Hartford (Hav) 49.80, 5. Rocco Masciarelli (SJP) 50.91, 6. Segev Moritz (NA) 51.12), 7. Liam Quinlan (Masco) 51.35, 8. Jackson Burns (SJP) 51.40, 9. Henry Coote (SJP) 51.58, 10. Peyton McKee (SJP) 51.76.

Girls Skiing

Pinkerton takes 5th

Team Results: Bedford 711, Portsmouth 706, Bishop Guertin 695, Concord 676, Pinkerton 628, 12. Timberlane 430

Top local GS results: 10. Ava Sezgin (13th in slalom); 13. Madeline Frank (18th in slalom)

NSSL Interscholastics

Team Results: Masco 705, North Andover 579, Austin Prep 543, Andover 471, 5. Haverhill/Pentucket 399, 6. Newburyport 389, 7. M-E 246, 8. Swampscott 175

Top 10: 1. Deanne DiNitto (AP) 50.93, 2. Ava Pelletier (Masco) 51.27, 3. Sydney Pilla (AP) 51.79, 4. Charlotte Hill (Masco) 51.99, 5. Ashley Hamson (Masco) 52.08, 6. Jane Freund (NA) 52.68, 7. Cat Malatesta (Masco), 8. Neve Bettencourt (Masco) 53.76, 9. Haley Serafino (Masco) 54.59, 10. Emilly Miller (Hav) 54.91

