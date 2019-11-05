Boys Soccer

Bedford 4, Windham 1

Div. 1 Semifinals

Goals: Owen Laroco

Saves: W Preston Neal 8; B — 8

Windham (13-4-2): 0 1 — 1

Bedford (18-0-1): 0 4 — 4

Andover 3, Lynn English 1

Division 1 North First Round

Goals: Zoah Silva-Landry 2, Evan Arpin

Saves: A — Joe Atwood 7; LE — 8

Andover (10-7-3): 1 2 — 3

Lynn English (14-1-2): 0 1 — 1

Girls Soccer

Northeast Metro 7, Whittier 1

Division 3 North First Round

Goals: Natalie Vienneau

Saves: Madison Dawkins 6

Whittier (10-7-1): 1 0 — 1

Northeast Metro (13-5): 4 3 — 7

North Reading 6, Greater Lawrence 0

Division 3 North First Round

Saves: Jaslyn Abreu

North Reading: 6 0 — 6

Greater Lawrence (11-5-3): 0 0 — 0

Pentucket 3, Lynnfield 1

Division 3 North First Round

Goals: Greta Maurer 2, Summer Goodwin

Assists: Sabrina Campbell 2

Saves: Ashlynne Reade 7

Pentucket (11-6-3): 1 2 — 3

Lynnfield (13-3-3): 1 0 — 1

Bradford Christian 1, British International 0

Shootout goals: Casey Hunt, Lydia Swartzentruber

Saves: Kira Baxter 7, Izzy Papanicolaou 0

Bradford Christian (11-7-1): 0 0 0 — 1

British International: 0 0 0 — 0

