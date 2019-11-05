Boys Soccer
Bedford 4, Windham 1
Div. 1 Semifinals
Goals: Owen Laroco
Saves: W Preston Neal 8; B — 8
Windham (13-4-2): 0 1 — 1
Bedford (18-0-1): 0 4 — 4
Andover 3, Lynn English 1
Division 1 North First Round
Goals: Zoah Silva-Landry 2, Evan Arpin
Saves: A — Joe Atwood 7; LE — 8
Andover (10-7-3): 1 2 — 3
Lynn English (14-1-2): 0 1 — 1
Girls Soccer
Northeast Metro 7, Whittier 1
Division 3 North First Round
Goals: Natalie Vienneau
Saves: Madison Dawkins 6
Whittier (10-7-1): 1 0 — 1
Northeast Metro (13-5): 4 3 — 7
North Reading 6, Greater Lawrence 0
Division 3 North First Round
Saves: Jaslyn Abreu
North Reading: 6 0 — 6
Greater Lawrence (11-5-3): 0 0 — 0
Pentucket 3, Lynnfield 1
Division 3 North First Round
Goals: Greta Maurer 2, Summer Goodwin
Assists: Sabrina Campbell 2
Saves: Ashlynne Reade 7
Pentucket (11-6-3): 1 2 — 3
Lynnfield (13-3-3): 1 0 — 1
Bradford Christian 1, British International 0
Shootout goals: Casey Hunt, Lydia Swartzentruber
Saves: Kira Baxter 7, Izzy Papanicolaou 0
Bradford Christian (11-7-1): 0 0 0 — 1
British International: 0 0 0 — 0
