Field Hockey
Merrimack 2, Pinkerton 0
NH Division 1 Quarterfinals
Merrimack (10-6): 0 2 — 2
Pinkerton (13-2): 0 0 — 0
Windham 3, Dover 0
NH Division 1 Quarterfinals
Goals: Ryane Farrell, Livi Manchester, Cam Livingstone
Saves: Kayla Antonucci, Ames Lanouette
Dover: 0 0 — 0
Windham (14-1): 1 2 — 3
Andover 3, Methuen 0
Goals: Hanna Medwar 2, Heather Graham
Saves: A — Paige Gillette 3, Alli Gasperoni 0; M — Isabel Putnam 18
Andover (11-2-4): 2 1 — 3
Methuen (12-3-3): 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic 2, Bishop Fenwick 0
Goals: Caitlin Finneran, Hannah Cuff
Saves: Meghan Ferris 13
Bishop Fenwick: 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic (11-3-4): 0 2 — 2
North Andover 3, Newburyport 1
Goals: NA — Lexi Rivet 3; N — Meg Murray
Assists: NA — Kaleigh Regan, Lexi Swartz; N — Julia Tribastone
Saves: NA — Jenna Bard 8
Newburyport (7-7-3): 1 0 — 1
North Andover (8-4-5): 1 2 — 3
Georgetown 8, Haverhill 1
Goals: G — Jenny Lerner 3, Ally Countie, Juliette Maloberti, Madeleine Mogavero, Katie Hermanson, Lindsey Millman; H —Angie Parolisi
Assists: G — Hermanson 2, Lerner; H — Zoe Martin 20
Haverhill (3-12-1): 0 0 — 1
Georgetown (5-11-2): 5 3 — 8
Boys Soccer
Exeter 1, Salem 1
Goals: John Gouthro
Saves: Hebert 12
Exeter (9-4-3): 0 1 — 1
Salem (5-8-3): 0 1 — 1
Windham 6, Pinkerton 0
Goals: W — John Kane 2, Owen Larouco, Max Husson, Dom Picciano, Austin Carroll; P — Will D’Amico
Saves: W — Preston Neal 4; P — Thomas Richmond 7
Windham (11-3-2): 2 4 — 6
Pinkerton (1-12-3): 1 0 — 0
North Reading 2, Pentucket 1
Goals: Matt Tineo
Saves: Tyler Correnti 8
Pentucket (11-3-2): 1 0 — 1
North Reading: 1 1 — 2
Laconia 1, Sanborn 0
Saves: Zach Ramsdell 6
Sanborn (8-6-2): 0 0 — 0
Laconia: 0 1 — 1
Manchester Central 4, Timberlane 2
Goals: Cameron Ross 2
Saves: Dimitri Kakouris 7
Timberlane (9-4-3): 0 2 — 2
Manchester Central: 2 2 — 4
Methuen 2, Tewksbury 0
Goals: Mahmoud Qesmi, Kember Lima
Saves: Kember Lima 10
Methuen (2-13-2): 1 1 — 2
Tewksbury: 0 0 — 0
Girls Soccer
Sanborn 1, Pelham 0
Goals: Nylah Neptune
Saves: Jillian Evans 6, Maya Dutton 7
Sanborn (2-14): 0 1 — 1
Pelham: 0 0 — 0
Gr. Lawrence 2, Cathedral (Boston) 0
Goals: Aleksa Adames, Lisette Perez
Saves: Jaslyn Abreau 2
Gr. Lawrence (10-4-3): 1 1 — 2
Cathedral (Boston): 0 0 — 0
Haverhill 6, Revere 0
Goals: Delani Dorsey, Meggie Dellea 2, Elena Albano, Marisa Allen, Kaila Nelson
Saves: Felicya DeCicco 6
Revere (14-1-2): 0 0 — 0
Haverhill (8-7-1): 3 3 — 6
Manchester Central 4, Timberlane 0
Saves: Samantha Fowler 7, Cailin McNeil 3
Man Central (11-3-2): 2 2 — 4
Timberlane (4-12): 0 0 — 0
Whittier 3, Notre Dame 0
Goals: Catherine Schwartz, Emily Ceder, Victoria Thomson
Saves: Madison Dawkins3
Notre Dame: 0 0 — 0
Whittier (10-5-1): 1 2 — 3
Pinkerton 2, Windham 1
Goals: P — Sawyer Jackson, Sam Franks; W — Reagan Murray
Saves: P — Mishela Duka 7; W — Jess Thibodeau 8
Pinkerton (9-7): 0 1 1 — 2
Windham (6-10): 0 1 0 — 1
Bradford Christian 2, Boston University Academy 1
Goals: Casey Hunt, Claudia Lebron
Saves: Amari Perez 3
Bradford Christian (9-5-1): 1 1 — 2
Boston University Academy: 0 1 — 1
Girls Swimming
Andover 104, Chelmsford 77
Andover winners:
200 medley relay: (Emily Clements, Polina Malinovskaya, Lauren Bessette, Emily Ma) 1:58.02; 200 freestyle: Eliza Williams 2:04.35; 200 IM: Clements 2:16.78; 50 freestyle: Michaela Chokureva 25.36; 100 freestyle: Clements 56.12; 500 freestyle: Malinovskaya 5:28.93; 200 freestyle relay: (Ma, Williams, Charlotte Moulson, Chokureva) 1:46.85; 100 backstroke: Bessette 1:03.81; 100 breaststroke: Williams 1:14.10; 400 freestyle relay: (Clements, Malinovskaya, Moulson, Chokureva)
Records: Andover 12-0
Central 94, Haverhill 89
Local winners:
200 medley relay: Maddy Marcella, Brooke Malvey, Kerrigan Hemp, Cailyn Scharneck (CC), 1:56.43; 200 freestyle: Madelaine Freitas 2;11.93 (CC); 200 IM: Jackie Story (H) 2:18.05; 50 freestyle: Kerrigan Hemp (CC) 26.48 ; Diving: Cailey Simard (H) 285.50; 100 butterfly: Elizabeth Bencze (CC) 1:05.75; 100 freestyle: Carli Quinlan (CC) 58.19; 500 freestyle: Maddy Marcella (CC) 5:28.16; 200 freestyle relay: Haverhill 1:52.22; 100 backstroke: Kerrigan Hemp (CC) 1:01.67; 100 breaststroke: Brooke Malvey (CC) 1:14.88; 400 freestyle relay: Elizabeth Benzce,Cailyn Scharneck, Brooke Malvey, Maddy Marcella (CC) 4:00.93
Records: Central Catholic 8-3
Girls Volleyball
Essex Tech 3, Whittier 0
Kills: Zaria Collazzo 4
Blocks: Alyssa Michel 3
Assists: Siarra Cronin 10
Service points: Collazzo 11Aces: Michel 5, Collazzo 5, Meghan Jegorow 5
Digs: Michel 11
Whittier (13-7): 21 13 26 — 0
Essex Tech: 25 25 28 — 3
Fellowship 3, PMA 0
Kills: FC — Sophia Brodnick 9
Blocks: FC -Brodnick 3
Assists: FC — Laura Harvey 7
Service points (aces): (Adrianna Taboucheroni 13)
Digs: FC — Ester Mills 8
Presentation (4-15): 10 10 21 — 0
Fellowship Christian (9-9): 25 25 25 — 3
Lawrence 3, Lowell 0
Kills: Yemayma Molina 12
Assists: Vielka Sanchez 25
Service points (aces): (Vielka Sanchez 3)
Digs: Nahyaliz Rodriguez 8
Lawrence (15-2): 25 25 25 — 3
Lowell: 15 16 19 — 0
Timberlane 3, Man Central 0
Kills: Lauren Mezquita 8
Blocks: Bridget Buckley 1
Assists: Ellie Schott 14
Service points (aces): Erin Matthews 13; Buckley (5)
Digs: Izzy Psarris 8
Manchester Central (2-16): 12 16 15 — 0
Timberlane (10-8): 25 25 25 — 3
Danvers 3, Andover 0
Kills: Marissa Kobelski 9, Sophia Martinez 7
Blocks: Brooke Abouhamad 2, Abbie Ledoux 2
Assists: Abouhamad 25
Service points (aces): Abbie Ledoux 16 (1), Caroline Fraser 11 (2)
Digs: Jenny McNaugton 12, Fraser 8
Danvers (7-13): 25 15 25 — 3
Andover: 18 20 22 — 0
Georgetown 3, Pentucket 0
Kills: G — Emerson Nicholas 5, Izzi Schutz 3; P — Megan Codair 2
Blocks: G — Schutz 2; P — Arielle Cleveland 2, Nicole Zahornasky 2
Aces: G — Sorenson 12, Alex Hughes 5; P — Cleveland 5, Codair 5
Digs: G — Maddie Weishaar 7
Pentucket (0-15): 14 11 20 — 0
Georgetown (6-13): 25 25 25 — 3
Salem 3, Exeter 0
Kills: Lauren McCloskey 14
Blocks: McCloskey 1, Kacie Blanchet 1
Assists: Blanchet 26
Service points/aces: Kylie Greeley 11/2
Digs: Jill St. Hillaire 8
Exeter: 19 19 18 — 0
Salem (11-7): 25 25 25 — 3
