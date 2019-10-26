Field Hockey

Merrimack 2, Pinkerton 0

NH Division 1 Quarterfinals

Merrimack (10-6): 0 2 — 2

Pinkerton (13-2): 0 0 — 0

Windham 3, Dover 0

NH Division 1 Quarterfinals

Goals: Ryane Farrell, Livi Manchester, Cam Livingstone

Saves: Kayla Antonucci, Ames Lanouette

Dover: 0 0 — 0

Windham (14-1): 1 2 — 3

Andover 3, Methuen 0

Goals: Hanna Medwar 2, Heather Graham

Saves: A — Paige Gillette 3, Alli Gasperoni 0; M — Isabel Putnam 18

Andover (11-2-4): 2 1 — 3

Methuen (12-3-3): 0 0 — 0

Central Catholic 2, Bishop Fenwick 0

Goals: Caitlin Finneran, Hannah Cuff

Saves: Meghan Ferris 13

Bishop Fenwick: 0 0 — 0

Central Catholic (11-3-4): 0 2 — 2

North Andover 3, Newburyport 1

Goals: NA — Lexi Rivet 3; N — Meg Murray

Assists: NA — Kaleigh Regan, Lexi Swartz; N — Julia Tribastone

Saves: NA — Jenna Bard 8

Newburyport (7-7-3): 1 0 — 1

North Andover (8-4-5): 1 2 — 3

Georgetown 8, Haverhill 1

Goals: G — Jenny Lerner 3, Ally Countie, Juliette Maloberti, Madeleine Mogavero, Katie Hermanson, Lindsey Millman; H —Angie Parolisi

Assists: G — Hermanson 2, Lerner; H — Zoe Martin 20

Haverhill (3-12-1): 0 0 — 1

Georgetown (5-11-2): 5 3 — 8

Boys Soccer

Exeter 1, Salem 1

Goals: John Gouthro

Saves: Hebert 12

Exeter (9-4-3): 0 1 — 1

Salem (5-8-3): 0 1 — 1

Windham 6, Pinkerton 0

Goals: W — John Kane 2, Owen Larouco, Max Husson, Dom Picciano, Austin Carroll; P — Will D’Amico

Saves: W — Preston Neal 4; P — Thomas Richmond 7

Windham (11-3-2): 2 4 — 6

Pinkerton (1-12-3): 1 0 — 0

North Reading 2, Pentucket 1

Goals: Matt Tineo

Saves: Tyler Correnti 8

Pentucket (11-3-2): 1 0 — 1

North Reading: 1 1 — 2

Laconia 1, Sanborn 0

Saves: Zach Ramsdell 6

Sanborn (8-6-2): 0 0 — 0

Laconia: 0 1 — 1

Manchester Central 4, Timberlane 2

Goals: Cameron Ross 2

Saves: Dimitri Kakouris 7

Timberlane (9-4-3): 0 2 — 2

Manchester Central: 2 2 — 4

Methuen 2, Tewksbury 0

Goals: Mahmoud Qesmi, Kember Lima

Saves: Kember Lima 10

Methuen (2-13-2): 1 1 — 2

Tewksbury: 0 0 — 0

Girls Soccer

Sanborn 1, Pelham 0

Goals: Nylah Neptune

Saves: Jillian Evans 6, Maya Dutton 7

Sanborn (2-14): 0 1 — 1

Pelham: 0 0 — 0

Gr. Lawrence 2, Cathedral (Boston) 0

Goals: Aleksa Adames, Lisette Perez

Saves: Jaslyn Abreau 2

Gr. Lawrence (10-4-3): 1 1 — 2

Cathedral (Boston): 0 0 — 0

Haverhill 6, Revere 0

Goals: Delani Dorsey, Meggie Dellea 2, Elena Albano, Marisa Allen, Kaila Nelson

Saves: Felicya DeCicco 6

Revere (14-1-2): 0 0 — 0

Haverhill (8-7-1): 3 3 — 6

Manchester Central 4, Timberlane 0

Saves: Samantha Fowler 7, Cailin McNeil 3

Man Central (11-3-2): 2 2 — 4

Timberlane (4-12): 0 0 — 0

Whittier 3, Notre Dame 0

Goals: Catherine Schwartz, Emily Ceder, Victoria Thomson

Saves: Madison Dawkins3

Notre Dame: 0 0 — 0

Whittier (10-5-1): 1 2 — 3

Pinkerton 2, Windham 1

Goals: P — Sawyer Jackson, Sam Franks; W — Reagan Murray

Saves: P — Mishela Duka 7; W — Jess Thibodeau 8

Pinkerton (9-7): 0 1 1 — 2

Windham (6-10): 0 1 0 — 1

Bradford Christian 2, Boston University Academy 1

Goals: Casey Hunt, Claudia Lebron

Saves: Amari Perez 3

Bradford Christian (9-5-1): 1 1 — 2

Boston University Academy: 0 1 — 1

Girls Swimming

Andover 104, Chelmsford 77

Andover winners:

200 medley relay: (Emily Clements, Polina Malinovskaya, Lauren Bessette, Emily Ma) 1:58.02; 200 freestyle: Eliza Williams 2:04.35; 200 IM: Clements 2:16.78; 50 freestyle: Michaela Chokureva 25.36; 100 freestyle: Clements 56.12; 500 freestyle: Malinovskaya 5:28.93; 200 freestyle relay: (Ma, Williams, Charlotte Moulson, Chokureva) 1:46.85; 100 backstroke: Bessette 1:03.81; 100 breaststroke: Williams 1:14.10; 400 freestyle relay: (Clements, Malinovskaya, Moulson, Chokureva)

Records: Andover 12-0

Central 94, Haverhill 89

Local winners:

200 medley relay: Maddy Marcella, Brooke Malvey, Kerrigan Hemp, Cailyn Scharneck (CC), 1:56.43; 200 freestyle: Madelaine Freitas 2;11.93 (CC); 200 IM: Jackie Story (H) 2:18.05; 50 freestyle: Kerrigan Hemp (CC) 26.48 ; Diving: Cailey Simard (H) 285.50; 100 butterfly: Elizabeth Bencze (CC) 1:05.75; 100 freestyle: Carli Quinlan (CC) 58.19; 500 freestyle: Maddy Marcella (CC) 5:28.16; 200 freestyle relay: Haverhill 1:52.22; 100 backstroke: Kerrigan Hemp (CC) 1:01.67; 100 breaststroke: Brooke Malvey (CC) 1:14.88; 400 freestyle relay: Elizabeth Benzce,Cailyn Scharneck, Brooke Malvey, Maddy Marcella (CC) 4:00.93

Records: Central Catholic 8-3

Girls Volleyball

Essex Tech 3, Whittier 0

Kills: Zaria Collazzo 4

Blocks: Alyssa Michel 3

Assists: Siarra Cronin 10

Service points: Collazzo 11Aces: Michel 5, Collazzo 5, Meghan Jegorow 5

Digs: Michel 11

Whittier (13-7): 21 13 26 — 0

Essex Tech: 25 25 28 — 3

Fellowship 3, PMA 0

Kills: FC — Sophia Brodnick 9

Blocks: FC -Brodnick 3

Assists: FC — Laura Harvey 7

Service points (aces): (Adrianna Taboucheroni 13)

Digs: FC — Ester Mills 8

Presentation (4-15): 10 10 21 — 0

Fellowship Christian (9-9): 25 25 25 — 3

Lawrence 3, Lowell 0

Kills: Yemayma Molina 12

Assists: Vielka Sanchez 25

Service points (aces): (Vielka Sanchez 3)

Digs: Nahyaliz Rodriguez 8

Lawrence (15-2): 25 25 25 — 3

Lowell: 15 16 19 — 0

Timberlane 3, Man Central 0

Kills: Lauren Mezquita 8

Blocks: Bridget Buckley 1

Assists: Ellie Schott 14

Service points (aces): Erin Matthews 13; Buckley (5)

Digs: Izzy Psarris 8

Manchester Central (2-16): 12 16 15 — 0

Timberlane (10-8): 25 25 25 — 3

Danvers 3, Andover 0

Kills: Marissa Kobelski 9, Sophia Martinez 7

Blocks: Brooke Abouhamad 2, Abbie Ledoux 2

Assists: Abouhamad 25

Service points (aces): Abbie Ledoux 16 (1), Caroline Fraser 11 (2)

Digs: Jenny McNaugton 12, Fraser 8

Danvers (7-13): 25 15 25 — 3

Andover: 18 20 22 — 0

Georgetown 3, Pentucket 0

Kills: G — Emerson Nicholas 5, Izzi Schutz 3; P — Megan Codair 2

Blocks: G — Schutz 2; P — Arielle Cleveland 2, Nicole Zahornasky 2

Aces: G — Sorenson 12, Alex Hughes 5; P — Cleveland 5, Codair 5

Digs: G — Maddie Weishaar 7

Pentucket (0-15): 14 11 20 — 0

Georgetown (6-13): 25 25 25 — 3

Salem 3, Exeter 0

Kills: Lauren McCloskey 14

Blocks: McCloskey 1, Kacie Blanchet 1

Assists: Blanchet 26

Service points/aces: Kylie Greeley 11/2

Digs: Jill St. Hillaire 8

Exeter: 19 19 18 — 0

Salem (11-7): 25 25 25 — 3

