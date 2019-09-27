Field Hockey
Central Catholic 4, West Bridgewater 0
Goals: Maddie DiPietro 3, Erin Teece
Saves: Meghan Ferris 4
Central Catholic (3-1-3): 2 2 — 4
West Bridgewater: 0 0 — 0
Timberlane 2, Salem 0
Goals: Delaney Condon 2
Saves: Meg Query 2
Salem (3-6): 0 0 — 0
Timberlane (4-5): 1 1 — 2
Masconomet 4, Pentucket 1
Goals: Meghan Bean
Saves: Charlenes Basque 13
Pentucket (4-3-2): 1 — 1
Masconomet: 3 — 4
Nashoba Regional 3, Andover 2
Goals: Lily Farnham, Hannah Medwar
Saves: Paige Gillette 10
Nashoba Regional: 2 1 — 3
Andover (5-1-1): 2 0 — 2
Golf
Greater Lawrence 86, Methuen 120
Team point leaders: M — Zach Alfonso 22, Joshua Frechette 22, Brian Zraket 19 ,Matt Pappalardo 19, Cameron Hutchins 16
Records: Methuen 2-7
Boys Soccer
Windham 1, Keene 0
Goals: Aidan Perretz
Saves: Preston Neal 3
Windham (5-1-2): 0 1 — 1
Keene (4-2-2): 0 0 — 0
Girls Soccer
Greater Lawrence 6, Nashoba Tech 2
Goals: Lisette Perez 3, Eliany Rivera 3
Saves: Jaslyn Abreu 11
Greater Lawrence (5-2): 2 4 — 6
Nashoba Tech: 1 1 — 2
Hanover 6, Pelham 0
Saves: Colleen Peters 18
Hanover: 3 3 — 6
Pelham (2-7): 0 0 — 0
Greater Lowell 7, Whittier 2
Goals: Catherine Schwartz 2
Saves: Madison Dawkins 8
Greater Lowell (5-3-2): 3 4 — 7
Whittier (3-2-1): 2 0 — 2
Girls Swimming
Andover 105, Lowell 67
Andover winners:
200 medley relay: Emily Clements, Polin Malinovskaya, Lauren Bessette and Eliza Williams 1:57.53; 200 freestyle: Malinovskaya 2:06.37; 200 IM: Emily Chen 2:22.55; 50 freestyle: Clements 25.42; Diving: Molly McAnespie 205.6; 100 butterfly: Williams 1:06.74; 100 freestyle: Charlotte Moulson 56.76; 500 freestyle: Maggie McGlynn 5:43.82; 200 freestyle relay: Ashley Grover, Maya Flatley, Lauren Bessette and McKenna Allardi 1:49.71; 100 backstroke: Williams 1:09.76; 100 breaststroke: Rachel Cordio 1:19.31; 400 freestyle relay: Charlotte Moulsen, Melissa Haddad, Emily Chen, Emily Clements 3:58.28
Records: Andover 6-0
Billerica 97, Central Catholic 86
Central winners:
200 IM: Maddie Marcella 2:17.29; Diving: Brooke Colleran 187.90; 100 breaststroke: Brooke Malvey 1:12.50
Records: Central Catholic 3-2
North Andover 100, Haverhill 85
Local winners:
200 medley relay: Pearse, Kun, Story, Quinlan (H) 2:01.90; 200 freestyle: Holland (NA) 2:12.08; 200 IM: Amuan (NA) 2:12.52; 50 freestyle: Gust (NA) 27.67; Diving: Simard (H) 232.75; 100 butterfly: Gust (NA) 1:07.12 ; 100 freestyle: Amuan (NA) 53.76; 500 freestyle: Ackerman-Vallala (NA) 5:32.97; 200 freestyle relay: Topping, Lee, Holland, Amuan (NA) 1:50.79; 100 backstroke: Freund (NA) 1:09.72; 100 breaststroke: Ackerman-Vallala (NA) 1:12.83; 400 freestyle relay: Gust, D Ackerman-Vallala, Holland, Amuan (NA) 4:04.84
Methuen 91, Notre Dame 72
Methuen/Tewksburywinners:
200 medley relay: Julia Galuska, Callie DeLano, Callie Legvold, Samantha DeNaro 2:11.14; 200 freestyle: Ava Facella 2:21.30; 200 IM: Katie Lefebvre 2:41.06; 50 freestyle: DeNaro 29.19; Diving: Lexander Flores 215.75; 100 butterfly: Legvold 1:12.57; 100 freestyle: DeLano 1:02.46; 500 freestyle: DeNaro 6:24.81; 200 freestyle relay: DeLano, Katelyn Montgomery, Lefebvre, Facella 1:59.57; 100 backstroke: Galuska 1:11.50; 100 breaststroke: DeLano 1:18.06; 400 freestyle relay: DeNaro, Paulina Encarnacion, Montgomery, Facella 4:22.49
Records: Methuen 2-3
Girls Volleyball
Mystic Valley 3, Whittier 0
Kills: ALyssa Michel 4, Grace Efosa 4
Blocks: Siarra Cronin 1
Assists: Cronin 17
Service points (aces): Lilly Meekins 10 (9)
Digs:Alyssa Habib 17
Whittier (6-3): 21 14 21 — 0
Mystic Valley (9-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Central Catholic 3, Methuen 0
Kills: M — Jillian McCoy 10; CC — Olivia Hall 12
Blocks: M — Roselly Nunez 6; CC — Emily Downer, Hall 3
Assists: M — Kate McDonnell 16; CC — Olivia Thomas-Roy 25
Service points (aces): M — Driend 9; CC — Thomas-Roy 10 (Haley Ferrara, Hall 2 )
Digs: M —McCoy 15, Emily Spina 13; CC — Rachel Holliday 17
Methuen (4-6): 16 8 17 — 0
Central Catholic (4-3): 25 25 25 — 3
North Andover 3, Andover 1
Kills: A — Caroline Fraser 9; NA — Elle Dadiego 7
Blocks: A — Abby Ledoux, Sophia Martinez 1; NA — Emily Grant 6
Assists: A —Brooke Abouhamad 23; NA — Celia Wong 14
Service points (aces): A — Abouhamad 16 (6); NA — (Wong 3)
Digs: A — Abouhamad 15; NA — Laura Farnum 26, Maddy Sweeney 14
Andover (3-5): 20 25 17 17 — 1
North Andover (9-1): 25 14 25 25 — 3
Haverhill 3, Dracut 0
Kills: Lismari Valdez 8
Blocks: Leandre Kwo 2
Assists: Kya Burdier 11
Service points (aces): (Jada Burdier 7)
Digs: Shiloh Osmer10
Dracut: 9 23 6 — 0
Haverhill (8-1): 25 25 25 — 3
Fellowship Christian 3, Chelsea 0
Kills: Ester Mills 8
Assists: Laura Harvey 6
Service points (aces): (Adrianna Taboucheroni 6)
Digs: Ashley Gallagher 7
Chelsea: 14 10 17 — 0
Fellowship Christian (5-3): 25 25 25 — 3
John Stark 3, Pelham 0
Kills: Morgan Stevens 3, Maria Dagher 3
Blocks: Paige Demmons 2, Meghan Roemer 2
Assists: Hannah Andrewchuk 4
Service points (aces): Andrewchuk 8 (2)
Digs: Jillian Tobin 11, Meghan Roemer 10
John Stark: 25 25 25 — 3
Pelham (1-7): 9 23 9 — 0
