Boys Basketball

Windham 66, Salem 48

Windham (66): Billone 3, DaSilva 19, Kendzulak 5, St. Hilaire 15, Peterson 2, Fortin 13, Dempsey 9, Desmarais 0, Davis 0. Totals 25-4-66Salem (48): Melo 15; Pacy 12; Kloza 10; Ayala 9; Casado 2; Totals 19-7-48

3-pointers: WIND — DaSilva 5, St. Hilaire 3, Dempsey, Kendzulak, Billone; SAL — Melo 3

Windham (6-3): 17 8 24 17 — 66

Salem (0-10): 11 9 13 15 — 48

Nashua North 62, Timberlane 53

Timberlane (53): Baker 3, Surprenant 12, Chanakira 5, Williams 0, Stewart 5, Shivell 0, Ventola 14, Einarson 6, Olson 8, Roeger 0. Totals 17-11-53

3-pointers: Ventola 3, Surprenant 2, Baker, Chanakira, Einarson

Timberlane (3-6):  9 13  6 25 — 53

Nashua North (8-1): 15 11 14 22 — 62

Girls Basketball

North Andover 59, Lowell 23

MVC Cup 2 Consolation

North Andover (59): Fitzgibbons 0, Fahey 3, Martin 17, Mangiameli 0, Papell 6, Rogers 6, Bard 2, Brown 0, Robie 13, von Sneidern 0, O’Neil 2, Gaffny 10. Totals 24-7-59

3-pointers: Martin 3, Robie

North Andover (3-7): 6 19 14 20 — 59

Lowell: 5  8  2  8 — 23

Pentucket 48, Lynnfield 28

CAL vs. Cancer Kinney Semifinals

Pentucket (48): Cacciapuoti 0-0-0, Conover 0-0-0, Cloutier 1-0-3, Thompson 1-0-3, Maurer 0-0-0, DiBurro 0-2-2, Dube 2-3-8, Bellacqua 1-2-4, Riley 0-0-0, Mickelson 0-0-0, Reading 2-0-4, Currie 5-0-10, Cleveland 5-0-12, Lopata 1-0-2. Totals: 18-7-48

3-pointers: Cleveland 2, Cloutier, Thompson, Dube

Lynnfield (6-6): 9  3  2 14 — 28

Pentucket (11-1): 9 13 17  9 — 48

Pelham 51, Souhegan 43

Pelham (51): Jordyn Galgay 2, Tallie Carney 9, Maddy Allard 2, Megan Molettieri 10, Jasmine Becotte 18, Mia Cantacesso 1, Laela Higginbottom 5, Sophia Joncas 4

3-pointers: Tallie Carney 3, Meghan Molettieri 2

Pelham (10-0): 15 13  9 14 — 51

Souhegan (2-3): 14  6 18  5 — 43

Windham 53, Salem 43

Salem (43): Dominquez 1, Emerson 15, Boucher 4, Wall 0, Olson 0, Lucier 2, Lakos 9, Moniz 11, Hinchey 1, Totals 14-9-43

Windham (53): Weeks 3, Hughes 2, Tsetsilas 10, Smith 0, Bean 0, Minotti 0, Husson 6, Amari 4, Dempsey 28. Totals 16-21-53

3-pointers: SAL — Emerson 3, Lakos 3; WIND — none JV game: Windham 40, Salem 16

Salem (0-10): 10 11 11  8  3 — 43

Windham (5-3): 12  8  4 16 13 — 53

Boys Ice Hockey

Central Catholic 2, North Andover 1

North Andover (3-5-1): 0 0 1 — 1

Central Catholic (7-1-1): 1 1 0 — 2

Goals: NA — Andrew Perry; CC — Aidan O’Connell, Mike Dinges

Saves: NA — Ben Williamson 27; cc — Mike Brothers

Girls Ice Hockey

Andover 4, Methuen 3

Haverhill 7, Central Catholic 1

Central Catholic: 0 0 1 — 1

Haverhill (3-7-1): 2 4 1 — 7

Goals: HPNA — Kaitlyn Bush 3, Shelby Nassar 2, Morgan Whitlock, Sophie Znamierowski; CC — Grace Gervais

Assists: HPNA — Brooke Duqette 2, Kat Yelsits 2, Emma Skafas, Nassar; CC — Kristin Liztenburg, Megan Malalepszy

Saves: HPNA — Kira Connors 24; CC — Elizabeth Smith 28

Wrestling

Pinkerton 42, Exeter 12

113: Michael Ziniti (P) pin Jasmine Laferte :12; 120: Michael Follo (P) by forfeit; 126: Nathan Lindquist (P) pin Brensan Phillips 1:05; 132: George Varghese (E) pin Sophie Rench 2:38; 138: David Hammond (P) pin Mitchell Lennon 1:05; 145: Tyler Kenney (E) pin Alexander Gilbert 1:38; 152: Ryan Gordon (P) by forfeit; 160: Marcus Sconza (P) by forfeit; 170: Jack Mackiernan (P) by forfeit

Records: Pinkerton 1-0

Pelham 60, John Stark 5

Division 3 First Round

Pelham winners:

106: Nathan Maslanek pin 0:31; 126: Patrick Soonthornprapuet forfeit; 132: Michael Harrington forfeit; 138: Brady Silva forfeit; 145: Kyle Becotte; 152: Jacob Donovan forfeit; 170: Ethan Giniewicz forfeit; 195: Conor Maslanek forfeit; 220: Bryce Bienvenu pin 5:12; HVY: Memphis Patterson forfeit

