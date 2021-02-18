Boys Basketball
Windham 66, Salem 48
Windham (66): Billone 3, DaSilva 19, Kendzulak 5, St. Hilaire 15, Peterson 2, Fortin 13, Dempsey 9, Desmarais 0, Davis 0. Totals 25-4-66Salem (48): Melo 15; Pacy 12; Kloza 10; Ayala 9; Casado 2; Totals 19-7-48
3-pointers: WIND — DaSilva 5, St. Hilaire 3, Dempsey, Kendzulak, Billone; SAL — Melo 3
Windham (6-3): 17 8 24 17 — 66
Salem (0-10): 11 9 13 15 — 48
Nashua North 62, Timberlane 53
Timberlane (53): Baker 3, Surprenant 12, Chanakira 5, Williams 0, Stewart 5, Shivell 0, Ventola 14, Einarson 6, Olson 8, Roeger 0. Totals 17-11-53
3-pointers: Ventola 3, Surprenant 2, Baker, Chanakira, Einarson
Timberlane (3-6): 9 13 6 25 — 53
Nashua North (8-1): 15 11 14 22 — 62
Girls Basketball
North Andover 59, Lowell 23
MVC Cup 2 Consolation
North Andover (59): Fitzgibbons 0, Fahey 3, Martin 17, Mangiameli 0, Papell 6, Rogers 6, Bard 2, Brown 0, Robie 13, von Sneidern 0, O’Neil 2, Gaffny 10. Totals 24-7-59
3-pointers: Martin 3, Robie
North Andover (3-7): 6 19 14 20 — 59
Lowell: 5 8 2 8 — 23
Pentucket 48, Lynnfield 28
CAL vs. Cancer Kinney Semifinals
Pentucket (48): Cacciapuoti 0-0-0, Conover 0-0-0, Cloutier 1-0-3, Thompson 1-0-3, Maurer 0-0-0, DiBurro 0-2-2, Dube 2-3-8, Bellacqua 1-2-4, Riley 0-0-0, Mickelson 0-0-0, Reading 2-0-4, Currie 5-0-10, Cleveland 5-0-12, Lopata 1-0-2. Totals: 18-7-48
3-pointers: Cleveland 2, Cloutier, Thompson, Dube
Lynnfield (6-6): 9 3 2 14 — 28
Pentucket (11-1): 9 13 17 9 — 48
Pelham 51, Souhegan 43
Pelham (51): Jordyn Galgay 2, Tallie Carney 9, Maddy Allard 2, Megan Molettieri 10, Jasmine Becotte 18, Mia Cantacesso 1, Laela Higginbottom 5, Sophia Joncas 4
3-pointers: Tallie Carney 3, Meghan Molettieri 2
Pelham (10-0): 15 13 9 14 — 51
Souhegan (2-3): 14 6 18 5 — 43
Windham 53, Salem 43
Salem (43): Dominquez 1, Emerson 15, Boucher 4, Wall 0, Olson 0, Lucier 2, Lakos 9, Moniz 11, Hinchey 1, Totals 14-9-43
Windham (53): Weeks 3, Hughes 2, Tsetsilas 10, Smith 0, Bean 0, Minotti 0, Husson 6, Amari 4, Dempsey 28. Totals 16-21-53
3-pointers: SAL — Emerson 3, Lakos 3; WIND — none JV game: Windham 40, Salem 16
Salem (0-10): 10 11 11 8 3 — 43
Windham (5-3): 12 8 4 16 13 — 53
Boys Ice Hockey
Central Catholic 2, North Andover 1
North Andover (3-5-1): 0 0 1 — 1
Central Catholic (7-1-1): 1 1 0 — 2
Goals: NA — Andrew Perry; CC — Aidan O’Connell, Mike Dinges
Saves: NA — Ben Williamson 27; cc — Mike Brothers
Girls Ice Hockey
Andover 4, Methuen 3
Haverhill 7, Central Catholic 1
Central Catholic: 0 0 1 — 1
Haverhill (3-7-1): 2 4 1 — 7
Goals: HPNA — Kaitlyn Bush 3, Shelby Nassar 2, Morgan Whitlock, Sophie Znamierowski; CC — Grace Gervais
Assists: HPNA — Brooke Duqette 2, Kat Yelsits 2, Emma Skafas, Nassar; CC — Kristin Liztenburg, Megan Malalepszy
Saves: HPNA — Kira Connors 24; CC — Elizabeth Smith 28
Wrestling
Pinkerton 42, Exeter 12
113: Michael Ziniti (P) pin Jasmine Laferte :12; 120: Michael Follo (P) by forfeit; 126: Nathan Lindquist (P) pin Brensan Phillips 1:05; 132: George Varghese (E) pin Sophie Rench 2:38; 138: David Hammond (P) pin Mitchell Lennon 1:05; 145: Tyler Kenney (E) pin Alexander Gilbert 1:38; 152: Ryan Gordon (P) by forfeit; 160: Marcus Sconza (P) by forfeit; 170: Jack Mackiernan (P) by forfeit
Records: Pinkerton 1-0
Pelham 60, John Stark 5
Division 3 First Round
Pelham winners:
106: Nathan Maslanek pin 0:31; 126: Patrick Soonthornprapuet forfeit; 132: Michael Harrington forfeit; 138: Brady Silva forfeit; 145: Kyle Becotte; 152: Jacob Donovan forfeit; 170: Ethan Giniewicz forfeit; 195: Conor Maslanek forfeit; 220: Bryce Bienvenu pin 5:12; HVY: Memphis Patterson forfeit
