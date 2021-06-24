Softball
Peabody 6, Andover 0
Division 1 North Semifinals
Andover (0): Gillette 2b 2-0-0, Parrish c 3-0-0, Weeden ss 3-0-1, Duval 1b 3-0-1, O’Brien dh 3-0-0, Shirley lf 3-0-0, Sellinger 3b 3-0-1, Alpert rf 3-0-0, Giordano p 3-0-1, Rousseau cf 0-0-0. Totals 26-0-4
WP: Bettencourt; LP: Giordano
Andover (11-7): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Peabody (17-0): 0 2 0 4 0 0 0 — 6
Billerica 2, North Andover 1
Division 1 North Semifinals
North Andover (1): NA (1): Mangiameli SS 3-1-1, Gove P 3-0-1, Ju. Roche C 3-0-1, M. Gaffny 1B 3-0-0, B. Gaffny RF 2-0-1, C. Marconi DP 3-0-0, A. Steely CF 3-0-0, Je. Roche 3B 2-0-0, B. Bernard 2B 0-0-0. Totals 25-1-3
RBI: Ju. Roche
WP: Grady; LP: Gove
North Andover (9-9): 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1
Billerica (12-7): 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 — 2
Boys Tennis
Winchester 5, North Andover 0
Records: North Andover 8-5, Winchester 13-3
Boys Track and Field
Mass. All-State Meet (Day 1-2)
Area Placers (top 8):
4x800: 3. Andover (Colin Kirn, Cameron Kirn, DJ Walsh, Neil Chowdhury 8:06.88; Pole vault: 3. Peter Martel (North Andover) 13-6; Javelin: 5. Will Gossman (NA) 162-11; Mile: None; 800: None; 2-mile: None; Pentathlon: None
Girls Track and Field
Mass. All-State Meet (Day 1-2)
Area Placers (top 8):
4x800: 6. North Andover Hannah Martin, Leigha Leavitt, Abby Mastromonaco, Aisling Callahan) 9:38.32; Pole vault: 3. Olivia Foster (Andover) 10-0, 4. Gabby Bresnick (And) 9-0, 6. Lily Brown (And) 9-0, 6. Shayla Quill 9-0; Javelin: 6. Sara Folan (And) 109-07, 7. Molly Owen (Haverhill) 107-05, 8. Adrianna Niles (Central Catholic) 106-11; Mile: 4. Aisling Callahan (North Andover) 5:02.69; 800: None; 2-mile: None; Pentathlon: None
