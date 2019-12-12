Boys Basketball
Tabernacle Christian 50, Fellowship Christian 41
Fellowship (41): Parker 12, G. Adkins 3, Robichaud 7, Dyer 2, Black 9, Luna 6, Hale 2. Totals 13-11-41
3-pointers: Black, Adkins, Robichaud, Luna
Tabernacle Christian: 11 17 4 18 — 50
Fellowship Christian (0-1): 13 6 7 15 — 41
Girls Basketball
Brooks 59, Lawrence Academy 49
Brooks (score): Eddy 1-0-3, Riley 4-0-10, Madigan 0-1-1, Marchesseault 2-0-5, Mair 6-1-17, Connolly 3-0-6, Cordes 4-0-9, Dewey 1-6-8. Totals 21-8-59
3-pointers: Eddy, Riley2, Marchesseault, Mair 4, Cordes
Brooks (2-0): 24 35 — 59
Lawrence Academy: 24 25 — 49
Girls Ice Hockey
Brooks 4, BB&N 1
BB&N (2-1): 1 0 0 — 1
Brooks (3-0): 1 2 1 — 4
Goals: Molly Driscoll
Saves: Sydney Correa 33
Wrestling
Landmark 48, Brooks 30
Brooks winners:
113: Corey Gaffney pin :05; 126: Nick Crary pin :12; 138: Cam Riley pin :39; 182: Nate Wirth pin 2:32; 220: Anthony Carroll pin 0:37
Records: Brooks 0-3
Phillips 33, St. Paul’s 30
Phillips winners:
113: Arnav Bhakta dec. 6-5; 126: Matt Suri by inj. default; 138: Colin Nugent dec. 6-2;152: Marisol Nugent pin 1:10 ; 160: Riggs McGrath dec. 5-4; 170: Eamon Garrity-Rokous pin :40; HVY: Thomas Radzik pin William Desrosiers 1:14
Records: Phillips 1-0, St. Paul’s 0-1
Windham 52, Nashua South 26
Windham winners:
106: Aidan Williams pin; 113: Sam Oakes pin; 126: Payton Sills pin; 138: Ky Cole major dec. 10-2; 145: Nick Antonucci pin; 152: Matt Sullivan pin; 160: Tom Maloney by forfeit; 170: Hunter Tornquits pin; 195: Joel Nyonga pin
Records: Windham 1-0, Nashua South 0-1
Pinkerton 66, Manchester Memorial 10
Pinkerton winners:
113: Casey Phelan pin :24; 126: Nathan Lindquist by forfeit; 138: Billy Knapp pin 2:59; 145: David Hammond pin 1:06; 152: Marcus Sconza pin :41; 160: Jack Mackiernan pin 1:42; 170: Isaac Cohon pin 1:37; 182: Cameron Sylvester pin 1;22; 195: Sterling McLaughlin by forfeit; 220: Ben Colson pin :52; HVY: Jake Scarelli pin :14
Records: Manchester Memorial 0-1, Pinkerton 1-0
ConVal 48, Pelham 24
Pelham winners:
113: Patrick Soonthornprapuet pin 1:21; 160: Evan Haskins pin 1:12; 182: Nick Carroll pin 4:42; 220: Conor Maslanek by forfeit Records: Pelham 0-1, ConVal 1-0
Timberlane 74, Manchester Central 3
Timberlane winners:
106: Thomas Labatte dec. 3-0; 113: Johnathan Fabrizio pin :29; 120: Konrad Parker pin 2:35; 126: Ben Little by forfeit; 132: John Leavitt pin :40; 138: Brady Sickel pin :52; 145: Codey Wild tech fall 16-1; 152: Nick Pallaria pin 2:25; 160: Adam Marquis by forfeit; 170: Brandon Musgrave by forfeit; 182: Brendan Young by forfeit; 195: Cooper Kelly pin 3:39; 220: Nikolas Langlois pin 4:20
Records: Timberlane 1-0, Manchester Central 0-1
Portsmouth Abbey 40, Brooks 36
Brooks winners:
113: Corey Gaffney pin :42; 126: Nick Crary by forfeit; 138: Cam Riley pin 4:09; 145: Jack Breen pin :39; 182: Nate Wirth pin :47; HVY: Yannick Blank by forfeit
Salem 54, Exeter 21
Salem winners:
113: Ryan O’Rourke pin :31; 126: Matt Adams pin :35; 132: Matteo Mustapha pin 1:22; 138: Martial Ngatchoua by forfeit; 145: George Boudreau pin 4:26; 160: Mike Williams pin; 195: Tanner Morgano by forfeit; 220: Beau Dillon by forfeit; HVY: Josh Ozoria pin 3:48
Records: Exeter 0-1, Salem 1-0
