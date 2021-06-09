Hometown Scoreboard

Baseball
Dracut 10, Central Catholic 7
Central Catholic (7): Chaya cf 3-2-1, Espinola dh 4-0-0, Cloutier ss 3-3-2, Normandie rf 4-1-1, Kearney 1b 4-0-4, Antonopoulos 2-0-0, Shea c 3-0-0, Manon 1-0-0, Delacruz 2b 3-1-1, Latham lf 3-0-0, Kelly 1-0-0. Totals 31-7-9
RBI: Cloutier 3, Shea 1
WP: Soucy; LP: Green
Dracut (6-7): 3 2 0 0 2 3 0 — 10
Central Catholic (8-5): 3 0 0 3 0 1 0 — 7
North Andover 11, Tewksbury 3
North Andover (): D. Finn SS 4-2-2, Corliss CF 2-1-1, Dunham LF 2-0-0, Crosby 3B 3-1-0, Perry 1B 2-1-1, J. Finn 1-0-0, Lynch RF 4-1-0, Ankiewicz DH 3-1-1, Johnson 0-1-0, Scully 1-0-0, Carpentier C 1-0-1, Trundy 1-2-0, McAdam C 1-0-0, Fernandez 2B 1-1-0, Mann p 0-0-0, Griffin p 0-0-0, Twombly p 0-0-0, Lawrence p 0-0-0.
RBI: Corliss 2, Perry 2, D. Finn 1, Dunham 1, Carpentier 1, Fernandez 1
WP: Griffin
Tewksbury (3-10): 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 — 3
North Andover (10-2): 2 2 3 4 0 0 0 — 11
Boys Lacrosse
Exeter 12, Pinkerton 5
Division 1 Semifinals
Goals: Ryan Lynch 2, Mason Barbone 1, Riley Spellman 1, Michael Uber 1
Saves: Curtis Michaud 9
Pinkerton (13-6): 3 2 0 0 — 5
Exeter (15-2): 5 3 2 2 — 12
North Andover 17, Methuen 8
Goals: M — Will McKinnon 3, Davis Rizzo 2,Tommy Fitzgerald, Jacob Souza, Christian Perez; NA — Steven Ferullo 4, Jack Ferullo 3, Ollie Litster 3, Patrick Roy 3, Jared Hiller 3, Grant Willoe
Saves: M — Ethan Schena 16, Ryan Alfonso 2; NA — John Drew 15
Methuen (4-7): 5 0 2 1 — 8
North Andover (8-3): 3 5 4 0 — 17
Central Catholic 17, Haverhill 3
Goals: CC — Hunter DeLonais 3, Sean Gray 3, Billy Ryder 2, Owen Burke, Easton Morse, Quinton Delorey, Jake Kramer 2, Darren Kim, Mikey Ryan, Ethan Mitchell, Jackson Burns
Saves: CC — Vito Piro 10, AJ Smith 6 Central Catholic (5-6): 7 7 2 1 — 17
Haverhill: 2 0 1 0 — 3
Girls Lacrosse
Central Catholic 16, Haverhill 3
Goals: H — Katrina Savvas 2, Sophia Riley; CC — Carly LaFerriere 3, Grace Lydon 3, Nicolette Licare 2, Delaney True 2, Logan Miller, Abigail Yfantopulous, Hayley Creegan, Maegan Wilson, Jacqueline Tattan 2
Saves: H — Fiona Dean 1, Keira Bushey 6; CC — Grace Cashman 6
Haverhill (2-9): 2 1 — 3
Central Catholic (9-2): 9 7 — 16
North Andover 17, Methuen 7
Goals: M — Mir Morales 3, Bella Keaney 3, Mackenzie Tierney 1; NA — Michaela Downer 4, Ainsley Dion 4, Lexi Swartz 3, Kelcey Dion 2, Emma Scully 2, Janie Papell 2, Emma Daubresse 1
Saves: M — Maggie Kloster 10; NA — Priscilla Murray 4
North Andover (9-2): 4 8 4 1 — 17
Methuen (4-7): 2 2 1 2 — 7
Softball
Central Catholic 5, Dracut 4
Central (5): Malowitz 1B/P, 2-1-1; Iannessa 2B, 4-0-1; Rapaglia P/1B, 3-1-1; Swift LF, 3-0-1; Fox C, 3-1-1; Guy RF 3-0-1; Boucher 3B, 3-1-1; Kandru SS, 2-0-0; Shea ph, 0-1-0; John CF, 2-0-1; Gearin ph, 1-0-0. Totals: 26-5-8
RBI: Iannessa, Swift, Guy, Boucher, John
WP: Malowitz; LP: Brule
Dracut: 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 — 4
Central Catholic (5-6): 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 — 5
Andover 5, Chelmsford 2
Andover (5): Weeden ss 3-1-2, Gillette 2b 3-1-2, O’Brien lf 3-0-0, Sellinger 3b 3-1-3, Duval 1b 3-0-2, Parrish c 3-0-0, Shirley rf 3-1-1, Giordano p 3-0-0, Murnane dh 3-1-1, Rousseau cf 0-0-0. Totals 27-5-11
RBI: Weeden 1, Gillette 1, Sellinger 1, Shirley 1, Murnane 1
WP: Giordano
Chelmsford: 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2
Andover (7-5): 0 1 2 2 0 0 0 — 5
Lowell 3, Methuen 0
Methuen (0): S.Tardugno ss 3-0-0, Spina cf 3-0-0, Meuse dp 3-0-0, Grelle 1b 3-0-0, Donovan lf 2-0-0, Nelson c 2-0-0, Coleman 2b 2-0-0, Baez 3b 1-0-0, B.Tardugno ph 1-0-0, T.Santiago rf 1-0-0, Daly rf 1-0-0, Rickard p 0-0-0. 22-0-0
WP: Lacedra; LP: Rickard
Methuen (7-5): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Lowell: 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 — 3
Tewksbury 12, North Andover 0
North Andover (0): M. Mangiameli SS 3-0-0, J. Gove P 3-0-0, Ju. Roche C 2-0-0, M. Gaffny 1B 2-0-0, C. Marconi DP 2-0-0, B. Gaffny RF 2-0-1, B. Bernard LF 2-0-0, A. Steely 2-0-1 CF, Je. Roche 3B 1-0-0 FLEX: E. Foraste 2B 0-0-0. Totals: 19-0-2
WP: Ryan; LP: Gove
North Andover (6-6): 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Tewksbury: 1 1 2 2 1 5 — 12
Boys Volleyball
Windham 3, Hollis-Brookline 1
Kills: Jeff Draper 12, Blake Dempsey 7
Blocks: Kyle Gschwend 2
Assists: Gschwend 35
Digs: Gschwend 5, Draper 5
Windham (17-0): 25 25 19 25 — 3
Hollis-Brookline: 22 23 25 22 — 1
North Andover 3, Andover 1
Kills: NA — Liam Ross 15
Blocks: NA — Jacob Colon 1
Assists: NA — Jacob Colon 35
Service points (aces): NA — (Andrew Jones 2)
Digs: NA — Jones 17
North Andover (8-3): 25 25 22 28 — 3
Andover: 23 23 25 26 — 1
Wrestling
Methuen 57, Tewksbury 17
Methuen winners:
106: Dom Gangi pin 1:10; 126: Cory Boisselle pin 2:54; 132: Adam Rader pin 4:25; 145: Joe Gangi pin :15; 152: Joe Bolduc major dec. 9-0; 160: Dom DeMaio dec. 7-1; 170: Ryan Melo pin 4:21; 182: Dan Guzman pin 5:05; 195: Josiah Concepcion by forfeit; 220: Anthony Romano dec.-1; HVY: Nick Notenboom dec. 1-0
Records: Methuen 8-0
Chelmsford 45, Haverhill 27
Haverhill winners:
106: Gage Muir by forfeit; 132: Ben Davoli by forfeit; 45: Brent Nicolosi pin 1:42; 160: Kaeden Dixon dec. 8-4; 220: Dan Toothaker by forfeit
Records: Haverhill 3-6
Andover 45, North Andover 33
Winners:
106: Josh Lister (NA) by forfeit; 113: Kyle Rhoton by forfeit; 120: Nicholas Archambault (A) pin :40; 126: Anthony McCann pin :12; 132: Carson Milovanovic pin 1:04; 138: Alec O’Brien (A) pin 3:21; 145: Max McNeely (A) by forfeit; 152: Jonathan Davila (A) by forfeit; 160: Miles Fraser (A) pin 3:23; 170: Connor Sheehan (A) pin 3:30; 182: Sean Ballou (A) pin 3:30; 195: Jack Crbone (NA) dec. 7-2; 220: Colby Carbone (NA) by forfeit; HVY: Jason Osborne (A) dec 8-2
Records: Andover 5-2, North Andover 5-4
