Baseball
Central Catholic 4, Billerica 0
Central (4): Chaya cf 4-0-1, Espinola dh 4-0-3, Maloney c 4-0-1, Cloutier ss 4-1-2, Dieli rf 3-1-2, Kearney 1b 1-0-0, Antonopoulos 3-0-1, Delacruz 2b 2-1-0, Latham lf 3-1-1. Totals 28-4-11
RBI: Antonopoulos 2, Chaya
WP: Melendez; LP: DeOliveira
Billerica: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic: 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 — 4
Andover 11, Tewksbury 1
Andover (11): S. Brown cf 3-2-2, Ritter ss 3-2-2, E. Brenner ss 0-0-0, Teberio p 2-0-0, Grecco cr 0-1-0, O’Sullivan 1b 2-1-1, Schirmer c 2-0-1, Lembo 3b 1-1-1, Morrissey rf 2-1-1, Archambault rf 0-0-0, Bucci dh 2-1-1, Walles dh 1-1-1, Reming 2b 3-1-2, Gibson lf 0-0-0. Totals 21-11-12
RBI: Schirmer 2, Lembo 2, Reming 2, Morrissey, Brown 1, Ritter 1, O’Sullivan 1
WP: Teberio; LP: O’Keefe
Tewksbury (2-4): 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
Andover (3-3): 3 0 0 7 1 — 11
Souhegan 10, Pelham 5
Pelham (5): Gendreau CF 4-0-0, D’Amour DH 3-0-0, Walsh SS 3-0-0, Carroll 1b 4-1-1, S. Paquette 4-2-2, Corbett 2b 2-2-1, Jones RF 3-0-1, Muise 3b 2-0-1, Todino RF 2-0-0, Garcia RF 1-0-0 Totals: 28-5-6
RBI: Paquette, Corbett, Jones, Muise
WP: Wilson; LP: Williams
Pelham (3-6): 0 1 1 0 0 2 1 — 5
Souhegan (8-2): 1 0 6 0 2 1 0 — 10
Lowell Catholic 7, Gr. Lawrence 4
Greater Lawrence (4): Carroll 4-1-0, Neilon 3-2-3, Andujar 3-1-2, Frica 4-1-1, Martinez 4-0-2, Cosme 3-0-1, Garcia 3-0-0, Cruz p 4-0-0, Espinosa 2-0-0, McConnell p 0-0-0. Totals 30-5-9
RBI: Martinez 2, Frica 1
WP: Farina ; LP: Cruz
Lowell Catholic: 1 1 0 3 0 2 0 — 7
Greater Lawrence: 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 — 4
Campbell 9, Sanborn 7
Sanborn (7): G. Duquette ss 4-0-0, G.Dubois 2b 3-1-0, N. Duquette 3b 4-2-3, Allard ab 4-1-1, Radavich 3-0-1, Sullivan pr 0-1-0, Perry rf 2-0-0, E.Dubois p/rf 4-1-1, Butler cf 3-0-1, Stevens p 1-0-0, Thompson lf 3-1-1. Totals 31-7-8
RBI: G.Duquette, N.Duquette, Allard, E. Dubois, Butler
Campbell: 2 0 0 6 1 0 0 — 9
Sanborn: 0 0 3 0 2 1 1 — 7
North Andover 7, Haverhill 2
Haverhill (2): Brown cf/p 3-0-0, Guertin 2b/p 3-1-2, Giurardo rf/1b 2-0-0, Moses 1b/p 3-1-1, Hurrell c 4-0-1, Joubert 3b 3-0-0, Casto dh 3-0-1, Corcoran lf 2-0-0, Farmer lf 1-0-0, Arias ss 1-0-0, Boyer ss 1-0-0, Kelleher p 0-0-0, Bailey 2b 0-0-0. Totals 28-2-5
North Andover (7): Fernandez 2b 4-1-1, Corliss DH 4-1-3, Dunham P/LF 4-1-1, Crosby 3b 2-1-1, Perry 1b 3-0-1, Ankiewicz 1-0-1, Carpentier C 2-0-0, Trundy 0-1-0, Regan 1-0-0, Lynch RF 4-2-2, D Finn SS 4-1-2, Johnson CF 3-0-2, Holland P 0-0-0
RBI: H — Moses, Hurrell; NA — Corliss 2, Crosby 1, Perry 1, Lynch 1, Finn 1, Johnson 1
WP: Holland; LP: Kelleher
Haverhill (3-3): 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 — 2
North Andover: 0 2 2 2 2 0 0 — 7
Northeast 6, Whittier 5
Whittier (5): Cepeda 2b 2-2-0, Dodier rf 5-1-2, Fay p 4-0-0, Tejeda pr 0-0-0, Dietenhofer c 4-0-2, Hollins pr 0-0-0, Richards 1b 3-0-0, Gauthier ss 3-0-1, Harrington cf 2-1-0, Rice ph 0-0-0, Olivieri lf 2-0-0, DOherty ph 1-0-0, Ball 3b 3-1-1, Garcia ph 1-0-1. Totals 30-5-6
RBI: Dodier 2, Fay, Cepeda
WP: Monair; LP: Fay
Whittier (3-2): 0 0 2 0 0 2 1 — 5
Northeast (4-0): 0 0 3 0 0 2 1 — 6
Salem 6, Timberlane 5
Timberlane (6): Abood ss 4-1-2, Gleason 3b 3-2-1, Simmons c 3-0-0, Mazur 1b 3-0-3, Bartose dh 3-0-0, Sheehan cf 3-0-0, Alberti 2b/p 3-0-1, Parker lf 2-1-0, Martinez rf 3-1-1. Totals 27-5-8
Salem (7): Allard ss 4-2-3, Ayala rf 4-2-3, Ahlers cf 4-0-1, Gigante c 3-1-1, Maietta lf 3-0-1, Sicard 2b 3-0-0, Gomez lb 2-0-0, DIon dh/p 3-0-0, Pace 3b 3-1-1. Totals 29-6-10
RBI: T — Mazur 3, Bartose 1; Ayala 2, Ahlers 2, Gigante 1, Dion 1
WP: Dion; LP: Alberti
Timberlane: 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 — 5
Salem: 0 0 0 0 2 0 4 — 6
Pinkerton 12, Goffstown 2
Pinkerton (12): Burgess CF 4-1-2, Albert LF 1-3-0, Yennaco C 4-2-2, Michaud SS 3-2-0, T. Rioux DH/P 4-2-4, Cooper P 0-0-0, Corsetto 2B 3-2-1, Lukeman RF/P 2-0-0, DiMambrio 3B 3-0-1, Bernier PH 1-0-0, Lescovitz 1B 2-0-0, N. Rioux 1B 1-0-0. Totals 29-12-10
RBI: T. Rioux 4, Dimambrio 2, Stacy 1, Yennaco 1
WP: Cooper; LP: Bonacorsi
Goffstown: 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 2
Pinkerton: 5 2 0 0 0 5 — 12
Windham 9, Exeter 0
Windham (9): Lippold p 3-0-1, Constantine lf 3-1-0, Bjerke c 4-1-1, Koza 3b 2-0-0, Maheu 3b 2-1-0, Larouco 2b 3-2-0, Parke cf 3-1-1, Haga 1b 3-2-2, Breen rf 3-1-1, Rice ss 4-0-1. Totals 30-9-7
RBI: Lippold 2, Parke 2, Bjerke 1, Haga 1, Rice 1
WP: Lippold; LP: Wiberg
Windham: 0 0 7 0 2 0 0 — 9
Exeter: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Boys Lacrosse
Timberlane 17, Alvirne 3
Goals: Ryan Freeman 3, Cam Noyes, Nate Vibber, Eric George 3, Braidon Bowman 4, Jack Noyes, Austin Patnaude, Kyle Shaw, Jack Condon, Nick Matthews
Saves: Brady Marston 3, Nick Canzano 1
Timberlane (5-7): 7 7 0 3 — 17
Alvirne (1-7): 0 1 0 2 — 3
Exeter 12, Pinkerton 10
Goals: Riley Spellman 4, Ryan Lynch 2, Hunter Drouin, Joey Gallo, Michael Uber, Mason Barbone
Saves: Tyler LeBlanc 10
Pinkerton (9-3): 1 5 2 2 — 10
Exeter (10-2): 4 2 4 2 — 12
North Andover 9, Dracut 5
Goals: Jared Hiller 2, Grant Willoe 2, Ollie Litster 2, Jack Ferullo 1, Steven Ferullo 1, Adam Carey 1
Saves: John Drew 14
Dracut: 4 1 — 5
North Andover (3-1): 4 5 — 9
Central Catholic 5, Methuen 3
Goals: M — Thomas Fitzgerald 1, Jacob Souza 1, Will McKinnon 1; CC — Hunter DeLonais, Finn Croston 2, Easton Morse 2
Saves: M — Ethan Schena 21; CC — Vito Piro 9
Methuen (2-3): 2 1 0 0 — 3
Central Catholic: 3 1 0 1 — 5
Andover 16, Haverhill 0
Goals: A — Kiernan Florio 2, Erik Aulbach 2, Colin MacLean 2, Ryan Magner 4, Anton Pace, Tyler Larueau, Manas Joshi, Campbell Allardi, Brendan Sheedy 2
Haverhill (0-4): 0 0 — 0
Andover (2-2): 8 8 — 16
Girls Lacrosse
Pentucket 23, Georgetown 6
Goals: P — Charlene Basque 6, Lana Mickelson 6, Audrey Conover 3, Katie Drislane 3, Sarah Graninger, Gabby Cloutier, Greta Maurer, Abby Hurlburt, Gabby Acardi; G — Abbie Donahue 2, Mary Surette, Casey Mahoney
Assists: P — Maurer 3, Conover 2, Graninger 2, Lauren Nightingale, Basque, Acardi, Drislane; G — Abby Stauss, Elle Schneider, Mahoney
Saves: P — Jocelynn Alcantara 1; G — Kayla Gibbs 10
Pentucket (4-1): 7 7 4 5 — 23
Georgetown (0-4): 2 0 2 2 — 6
Nashoba Regional 18, Whittier 2
Goals: Liz Beacon 2
Saves: Debanchi Jane 4, Rachel Christopher 2
Whittier (1-4): 1 1 — 2
Nashoba Regional: 8 10 — 18
Concord 13, Salem 6
Goals: Ariana Lakos 4, Emily Wilson, Chloe Stone
Saves: Abby Porter 9
Concord (3-6): 7 6 — 13
Salem (2-10): 5 1 — 6
Timberlane 15, Alvirne 1
Goals: Kendall Morrill 6, Averie Bowman 2, Rebecca Silva 2, Anna Alberti, Rachel Vaughn, Emma Antkowiak
Saves: Charlotte Hosterman 5, Shaye Fanning 4
Alvirne: 0 1 — 1
Timberlane (4-7): 8 7 — 15
Pinkerton 20, Exeter 10
Goals: Caroline Daziel 6, Ali Lamphere 4, Abby Jowett 4, Tatum Howe 3, Justine Doyle 2, Caitlyn Seleny 1
Saves: Lauren Sweeney 6, Naomi Menczywor 2
Exeter: 4 6 — 10
Pinkerton (11-2): 12 8 — 20
North Andover 18, Dracut 5
Goals: Lexi Swartz 4, Solana Fahey 3, Kelcey Dion 2, Anisley Dion 2, Michela Downer 2, Caleigh Applegate, Halle Crawford, Kalista Ringler, Maisie wood
Saves: Priscilla Murray 1
North Andover (4-0): 13 5 — 18
Dracut: 2 3 — 5
Central Catholic 15, Methuen 3
Goals: M — Siobhan Howell 1, Maryrose Moschitto 1, Mirellys Morales 1; CC — Grace Lydon 4, Delaney True 2, Carly LaFerriere 2, Logan Miller 2; Kierstyn Zinter 1, Abigail Yfantopulous 1, Haley Creegan 1, Cecilia Sinopoli 1, Jacqueline Tattan 1
Saves: M — Maggie Kloster 3; CC — Grace Cashman 10
Central Catholic (4-2): 6 4 4 1 — 15
Methuen (2-3): 0 1 1 1 — 3
Windham 19, Salem 1
Goals: Windham — Morgan Ross 5, Maria Killian 4, Cali Behling 2, Jenna Hollinger 2, Mia Gallinelli 2, Bella Connelly 1, Sophie Ponzini 1, Payton Furnari 1, Chloe Hall 1
Saves: Windham — Alex Perkins 7
Windham (11-2): 13 6 — 19
Salem (2-10): 1 0 — 1
Andover 14, Haverhill 6
Goals: H — Sophia Riley 2, Katrina Savvas 3, Sophia Lundgren; A — Jack Brussard 2, Tess Gobiel 2, Joely Bunting 2, Haley Carver 2, Lauren Adams 1, Hailey Doherty 1, Brooke Cedorchuk 1, Hannah Jordan 1, Rose MacLean 1, Meredith Shattuck 1
Saves: H — Fiona Dean 14, Keira Bushey 5; A — Lillian Jagger 3
Andover: 7 7 — 14
Haverhill (1-5): 3 3 — 6
Softball
Central Catholic 4, Billerica 3
Central Catholic (4): Ortega 3b 4-0-2, Iannessa 2b 4-0-1, Rapaglia p 5-1-1, Swift lf 4-0-0, Fox c 5-2-2, Guy rf 4-0-1, Latulippe 1b 5-0-0, Kandru ss 3-0-0, Monsanto ph 1-0-0, John cf 3-1-1. Totals 38-4-8
RBI: Fox, John, Guy, Latulippe
WP: Rapaglia
Billerica (2-2): 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 3
Central Catholic (3-1): 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 4
Billerica 6, Central Catholic 2
Central (2): Ortega DP, 3-1-1; Iannessa 2B, 2-0-0; Rapaglia 3B, 1-1-0; Swift LF 2-0-0; Shea LF, 1-0-1; Fox C, 3-0-1; Guy RF, 3-0-0; Malowitz p, 1-0-0; Monsanto p, 2-0-0; Latulippe 1B, 2-0-0; Gearin 1B, 1-0-0; John CF, 3-0-0; Kandru SS, 0-0-0. Totals: 24-2-3
RBI: Rapaglia, Fox
WP: Grady; LP: Malowitz
Central Catholic (3-2): 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 2
Billerica: 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 6
Haverhill 7, North Andover 3
North Andover (3): Mangiameli SS 3-1-0, Gove P 1-0-0, Ju. Roche DP 2-1-0, M. Gaffny 1B 2-0-1, Je. Roche C 3-0-0, B. Gaffny RF 4-0-2, A. Steely CF 3-0-0, C. Marconi 3B 2-0-0, E. Foraste 2B 0-0-0. Totals 20-3-1
Haverhill (7): DeCicco p/1b 4-1-3, Jalyn Pearlc 4-1-2, Jamie Pearl ss 2-0-2, Eason cf 4-1-1, DiDomenico 1b/p 3-0-0, Neal 2b 3-2-1, Windle 3b 3-1-1, Minnis lf 2-1-1, Torrence dp 4-0-0, Powe rf 0-0-0, Burdier lf 1-0-0. Totals 30-7-11
RBI: H — Olivia DeCicco, Jalyn Pearl, Jamie Pearl 2,, Sicily DiDomenico; NA — Gaffny 2, Bernard
WP: DiDomenico; LP: Gaffney
North Andover (2-3): 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 3
Haverhill (2-4): 0 3 0 0 0 4 0 — 7
Pelham 8, Souhegan 6
Pelham (8): Slaton, ss, 3-0-0; Elliott, ph, 1-0-0; Louh, 2b, 4-2-2; Hinton, 1b, 4-1-1; Molettieri, rf, 3-1-0; Higginbottom, cf, 3-0-0; Sauer, p, 2-1-1; Lloyd, ph, 1-1-0; Beisang, c, 2-1-2; Berton, pr, 0-0-0; Lacoss, ph, 0-1-0; Amidon, 3b, 3-0-2; Godin, lf, 2-0-0; Bettencourt, ph, 1-0-0. Totals: 29-8-8
RBI: Hinton 2, Amidon, Sauer
WP: Sauer
Souhegan: 0 0 3 1 0 0 2 — 6
Pelham: 0 0 1 2 1 2 2 — 8
Chelmsford 18, Lawrence 0
Lawrence (0): Setiawan p 3-0-0, Brito ss 3-0-1, Rodriguez c 3-0-0, Ovalles flex 2-0-1, Piantini 2b 2-0-0, Garcia 1b 2-0-0, Lu lf 2-0-0, Rosario 3b 2-0-0, Gonzalez cf 2-0-0, Marquez rf 0-0-0. Totals 21-0-2
WP: Alto; LP: Setiawan
Chelmsford: 1 0 0 1 5 2 9 — 18
Lawrence (0-5): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Salem 9, Timberlane 3
Salem (9): Olson lf 4-0-2, Burns rf 5-1-1, Lucier ss 5-1-4, Emerson cf 4-1-0, Moniz 1b 3-1-0, Poulin dh 2-1-1, McNamara 3b 4-2-3, Boucher c 2-1-0, Milgiorini 2b 4-1-1. Totals 33-9-12
Timberlane (3): Salafia p/lf 4-0-1, Collins ss 3-0-0, Mlocek 1b 3-0-0, Perras 3b 3-0-0, York 2b 1-0-0, Cook c 2-0-0, Amorelli rf 1-0-0, Condon rf 2-0-0, Rera cf 1-0-0, O’Leary ss 2-1-1, Farone p 1-1-1, Bonnano lf 1-0-0, Patles lf 2-1-1, Matarazzo lf 1-0-0. Totals 27-3-4
RBI: S — McNamara 4, Olson 2, Lucier 2, Poulin; T — Collins, O’Leary, Farone
WP: Solt; LP: Salafia
Salem: 0 0 0 1 5 0 3 — 9
Timberlane: 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 — 3
Windham 21, Exeter 6
Windham (21): Dyer 3b/2b 6-2-2, Belair cf 5-5-5, Moskowitz p 4-4-3, Piessens 4-4-3, Panich c 3-1-3, Sinnott c 1-0-0, Fitzgerald lf 4-1-0, Nolan 1b 4-1-2, Tower p/c 3-1-3, Brooks rf 3-2-0, Sousa cr 0-0-0. Totals 37-21-21
RBI: Dyer, Belair, Moskowitz 2, Piessens 6, Panich 4, Fitzgerald 2, Nolan 2, Tower 3
WP: Tower
Exeter: 1 2 0 3 0 2 — 6
Windham (6-7): 4 3 1 6 2 5 — 21
Whittier 24, Gr. Lawrence 5
Whittier (24): Santomassino rf 4-2-1, Franco rf 1-0-0, Michel 3b 5-4-3, Habib ss 4-4-3, Bioren 1b/p 3-4-3, Lear c 4-2-0, Graham p/1b 5-3-3, Valaez cf 3-3-2, Hurley lf 2-0-0, Tavarez lf 2-1-1, Hamlett cf 2-0-0, Noury 2b 5-1-5. Totals 37-24-21.
Gr. Lawrence (5): Marshall c 2-1-1, Malenfant ss 1-0-1, Crotto lf 3-0-0, Renoyles c 3-0-1, Gourley 3b 2-1-0, Robertson rf 2-1-0, Pomerleau cf 2-1-0, Paula p 2-1-0. Totals 17-5-3,
RBI: W — Noury 5, Santomassino 2, Michel 2, Habib 2, Bioren 3, Graham 6, Valaez, Hamlett, Tavarez, Melino 2b 1-1-0.
WP: Graham; LP: Paula
Whittier (3-0): 6 8 1 4 5 — 24
Greater Lawrence: 0 0 0 5 0 — 5
Pinkerton 7, Goffstown 4
Pinkerton (7): L. Mason 3b 3-1-2, Beaulieu 2b 3-0-1, Lemay ph 0-1-0, Ouellette ss 4-1-2, Runge rf/p 2-2-1, Dunton lf 2-0-0, O. Mason ss 2-2-2, Hodgkins p 3-0-0, Keisling rf 1-0-0, Foote c 4-0-0, McLachlan cf 2-0-1, Camillieri 1b 4-0-0. Totals 30-7-9
RBI: Ouellette 2, O. Mason 2, Keisling, Runge 1
WP: Runge 6-2; LP: Watterson
Pinkerton (11-2): 1 0 0 0 0 2 4 — 7
Goffstown (5-6): 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 — 4
Campbell 16, Sanborn 0
Sanborn (0): Boutin p/2b 2-0-0, P.Hanson p/rf 2-0-1, B. Hanson c 2-0-0, Senko ss 2-0-0, Cotter cf 2-0-0, Flanagan 3b 2-0-0, Porter dp 1-0-0, Lucas lf 1-0-0, Lussier 2b 0-0-0. Totals 16-0-1
LP: Boutin Campbell: 1 7 8 0 0 — 16
Sanborn (3-7): 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Boys Tennis
Central Catholic 5, Billerica 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Zach Channen 6-0; 2. Dalton Dow 6-1, 6-0; 3. Arnav Lele 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Cody Rueda/Luca Beltrandi 6-1, 6-1; 2. by default
Andover 4, Tewksbury 1
Andover winners:
Singles: 1. Akarsh Janarthanan 6-2, 6-1; 3. Abhay Yajurvedi 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Bryan Zeng-Kevin Yu 6-0, 6-0; 2. Forfeit
Records: Tewksbury 0-4, Andover 4-0
North Andover 4, Haverhill 1
Winners:
Singles: 1. Justin Tran (H) 6-1, 6-2; 2. Robbie Winfield (NA) 6-0, 6-3; 3. Zach Gotobed (NA) 6-1, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Max Chamuel-Chris Noroian (NA) 6-1, 6-2; 2. Asher Chamuel-Alex Hirst (NA) 6-0, 6-1
Records: North Andover 3-0
North Andover 3, Central Catholic 2
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Ben Polansky (NA) 7-5, 7-6; 2. Dalton Dow (CC) 6-4, 6-3; 3. Arnav Lele (CC) 6-2, 7-6
Doubles: 1. Max Chamuel/Asher Chamuel (NA) 6-0, 6-4; 2. Matt Morrissey/Chris Noroian (NA) 6-2, 6-4
Records: North Andover 4-0
Chelmsford 4, Lawrence 1
Lawrence winners:
Singles: 1. Jose Martinez 6-1, 6-1
Records: Lawrence 0-3
Dover 8, Salem 1
Salem winners:
Singles: 3. Logan Krahn 8-5
Records: Salem 3-7
Methuen 3, Haverhill 2
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Justin Tran (H) 6-3, 7-5; 2. Ben Beaudoin (M) 6-0, 6-0; 3. Riley Raynor (M) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Aidan Rovrok/Luke Helts (H) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4; 2. Keegan Winsor/ Yan Martinez (M) 6-2, 6-3
Records: Methuen 5-1
Girls Tennis
Methuen 4, Notre Dame 1
Winners:
Singles: 2. Katelyn Wojtowicz 7-5, 6-1; 3. Marie-Maxine Metivier 6-1, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Breena Lawrence/Livia Lawrence 6-2, 6-0; 2. Yarmilis Vasqueze-Sam Pfeil 6-1, 6-0
Records: Methuen 6-0
Central Catholic 5, Billerica 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Meg Malolepszy 6-0, 6-0; 2. Kyla Nguyen 6-3, 7-5; 3. Maria Mataac 6-0, 6-3
Doubles: Maggie Smith/ Megan Washburn 6-1, 6-0; Grace Caldwell/ Bella Mooney 6-3, 6-4
Records: Central Catholic 2-3
North Andover 4, Haverhill 1
Winners:
Singles: 1. Elena Albano (Hav) 6-3, 6-0; 2. Chiara Trafton (NA) 6-0 6-1; 3. Jocie Mongell (NA) 6-4 6-3
Doubles: 1. Liv Vance/Alina Chatsman (NA) 6-0 6-2; 2. Alekhya Paripally-Jocelyn Jankowski (NA) 6-0, 6-3
Records: North Andover 1-1, Haverhill 2-5
Andover 5, Tewksbury 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Isabel Zhou, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Rachel Chen, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Evie O’Brien, 6-1, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Sonika Chaudhary/Elysia Yu, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Sona Chaudhary/Jessica Bresnick, 6-2, 6-0
Records: Andover 5-0, Tewksbury 2-3
Central Catholic 3, North Andover 2
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Nicole Fischer (NA) 6-2, 7-5; 2. Chiara Reafton (NA) 6-2, 6-2; 3. Maria Mataac (CC) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Maggie Smith/Megan Washburn (CC) (); 2. Grace Caldwell/Bella Mooney (CC) 1-6, 6-2, 6-2
Records: Central Catholic 3-3, North Andover 1-2
Boys Track and Field
Pinkerton 67, Windham 41
Area winners:
Pole vault: Patrick Cotnoir (P) 10-6; Javelin: Curtis Shattuck (W) 118-11; Long jump: Shattuck (W) 10-11; Triple jump: Shattuck (W) 39-1 3/4; High jump: Jack Conrad (W) 5-4; 110 hurdles: Jackson Bomba (W) 11.55; 100 meters: Bomba (W) 11.55; 4x100 relay: Pinkerton 43.98; 400: Quinn Cerami (W) 52,76; 300 hurdles:Bomba (W) 42.42; 800: Ethan Charles (P) 2”04.03; 200: Nicholas Harrington (P) 24.89; 3.200: Rohan Rai (W) 9:18.65; 4x400 relay: Windham 3:42.18
Girls Track and Field
Pinkerton 101, Windham 17
Area winners:
Pole vault: Jillian Severance (P) 7-6; Shot put: Alyssa Rzasa (P) 32-7; Discus: Brianna Danis (P) 122-7; Javelin: Kayla Franks (P) 104-0; Triple jump: Marissa Douglas (P) 33-11; High jump: Jordan Wheaton (P) 4-8; 100 hurdles: Wheaton (W) 16.02; 100 meters: Eva Roberts (P) 13.24; 1,600: Ginia Rufo (P) 5:30.23; 4x100 relay: Pinkerton 52.54; 300 hurdles: Wheaton (P) 49.70; 800: Contessa Silva (P) 2:30.66; 200: Hannah Smith (W) 25.46; 3,200: Olivia Welch (P) 12:17.22; 4x400 relay: Windham 4:22.64
Boys Volleyball
Haverhill 3, North Andover 1
Kills: H — Connor Buscema 23; NA — Clay Ursu 10
Blocks: H — Buscema 2; NA — Andrew Matzourainis 3
Assists: H — Jackson DiFloures 38; NA — Jacob Colon 23
Service points (aces): H — (DiFloures 3)
Digs: H — Buscema 16; NA — Gabriel Herrera 10
Haverhill (2-2): 25 25 22 25 — 3
North Andover (2-1): 22 22 25 22 — 1
Lowell 3, Andover 1
Kills: Jyles Amirault 17
Blocks: Reuben Osborne 5
Assists: Akshay Godhani 29
Service points (aces): Owen Chanthaboun 14Aces: Amirault 1
Digs: Edward Lai 26
Lowell (4-0): 24 26 25 25 — 3
Andover (3-2): 26 24 17 19 — 1
Billerica 3, Central Catholic 2
Kills: Sean McCarthy 13, Tyler DiBurro 12, Ryan McShan 12
Blocks: McCarthy 2
Assists: Jack Roderick 45
Service points (aces): Roderick 12 (Josue Rosario 3)
Digs: Juanjose Cabrera 18
Billerica: 25 25 20 21 15 — 3
Central Catholic (0-4): 21 20 25 25 0 — 2
Salem 3, Winnacunnet 0
Kills: Matt Mccloskey 14
Blocks: Alfredo DaCunha 1
Assists: Tyler Valerio 15
Service points (aces): DaCunha 15(4)
Digs: Troy Deminico 9
Salem (9-2): 32 25 25 — 3
Winnacunnet: 30 6 18 — 0
Pinkerton 3, Coe-Brown 1
Kills: Wil Mills 5
Blocks: Dan Collins 7
Assists: Lucas Lizotte 15
Service points (aces): (Lizotte 3)
Digs: Mills 6, Kody Sodoyer 6
Coe-Brown: 19 10 17 — 1
Pinkerton: 25 25 25 — 3
Wrestling
North Andover 40, Haverhill 39
Local winners:
106: Josh Lister (NA) pin 5:52; 113: Kyle Rhoton (NA) by forfeit; 120: Niels Restrepo (NA by forfeit; 126: Anthony McCann (NA) by forfeit; 132: Ben Davoli (H) pin 1:58; 138: Noah Levesque (H) by forfeit; 145: Alice Marvin (H) by forfeit; 152: Brent Nicolosi (H) pin 3:16; 160: Keeden Dixon (H) major dec, 13-4; 170: Tommy Cox (NA) major dec, 19-10; 182: Cam Watson (NA) pin 3:46; 195: Jon Carlos Figueroa (H) tech, fall 16-1; 220: Dan Toothaker (H) pin 2:14; HVY: Dave Spanks (NA) 2:28
Records: North Andover 2-2
Methuen 51, Tyngsborough 30
Methuen winners:
113: Caitlyn McGhee by forfeit; 120: Michael Crowe pin :50; 126: Cory Boiselle by forfeit; 132: Adam Rader by forfeit; 138: Cam Moriera by forfeit; 145: Joe Gangi pin :28; 160: Dom DiMaio pin :43; 170: Ryan Melo pin 3:45 ; HVY: Nick Nottenboom dec. 3-0
Records: Methuen 4-0
Central Catholic 54, Billerica 12
Central winners:
106: Nick Spero pin :14; 120: Jackie Dehney pin 3:31; 126: James Bohenko pin :34; 145: Jimmy Glynn pin 1:07; 170: Nate Blanchette pin 2:17; 182: Brandon D’Agostino pin 1:43; 195: Jack Delaney by forfeit; 220: Anthony Mears pin :31 HVY: Owen Buffagna pin 1:24
Records: Central Catholic 4-0
Andover 42, Tewksbury 33
Andover winners:
145: Max McNeeley pin 1:45; 152: Jonathan Davila pin 1:40; 160: Miles Fraser pin 5:35; 170: Connor Sheehan pin 1:05; 182: Will Sheehan by forfeit; 195: Sean Ballou pin 1:40; 220: Yasser Maita pin 5:02
Records: Andover 2-2
Lawrence 41, Chelmsford 33
Lawrence winners:
113: Fernando Alvarado by forfeit; 126: Jaden Pich Nong pin; 138: Davidson Theosmy pin; 170: Armani Maldonado pin; 182: Hezekiah Leonor pin; 220: Freddy Collazo by forfeit; HVY: Brandon Lavasta pin
Records: Lawrence 2-2
