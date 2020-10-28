Field Hockey
Pentucket 2, Amesbury 0
Goals: Haley Dwight 2
Assists: Liv Reagan
Saves: Charlene Basque 5
Pentucket (4-2): 0 2 — 2
Amesbury (1-6-1): 0 0 — 0
Windham 3, Bishop Guertin 0
Goals: Maddie Ohare, Amy Lanouette, Can Livingstone
Saves: W — Kamdyn Clementi 2
Bishop Guertin: 0 0 — 0
Windham (9-0): 1 2 — 3
Golf
Pentucket 84, Georgetown 72
Team leaders: P — Ava Spencer 23 points, Dom Cignetti 18, Ethan Davey 13; G — Jack Sorenson 21, Logan Corriveau 19
Records: Georgetown 2-8, Pentucket 3-6
Boys Soccer
Newburyport 2, Pentucket 1
Goals: N — Ryan Archer 2; P — Seamus O’Keefe
Assists: N — Brady O’Donnell 2; P — Trevor Kamuda
Saves: N — Tommy Jahn 5; P — Tyler Correnti 5
Newburyport (6-0-2): 0 2 — 2
Pentucket (4-1-1): 0 1 — 1
Girls Soccer
Pentucket 3, Newburyport 1
Goals: P — Mollie Cahalane, Sabrina Campbell, Riley Bucco; N — Allie Waters
Assists: P — Greta Maurer, Jacey Jennings; N — Molly Webster
Saves: P — Emma Breen 12
Pentucket (3-1-1): 1 2 — 3
Newburyport (4-2-2): 0 1 — 1
Central Catholic 2, Andover 1
Goals: CC — Zarina Pinto 2; A — Dylan Troy
Saves: CC — Lauren Sanchez 6; A — Ashley Napolitano, Kaitlyn Crowley (combined 6)
Central Catholic (4-1-1): 2 0 — 2
Andover: 1 0 — 1
