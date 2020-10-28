Field Hockey

Pentucket 2, Amesbury 0

Goals: Haley Dwight 2

Assists: Liv Reagan

Saves: Charlene Basque 5

Pentucket (4-2): 0 2 — 2

Amesbury (1-6-1): 0 0 — 0

Windham 3, Bishop Guertin 0

Goals: Maddie Ohare, Amy Lanouette, Can Livingstone

Saves: W — Kamdyn Clementi 2

Bishop Guertin: 0 0 — 0

Windham (9-0): 1 2 — 3

Golf

Pentucket 84, Georgetown 72

Team leaders: P — Ava Spencer 23 points, Dom Cignetti 18, Ethan Davey 13; G — Jack Sorenson 21, Logan Corriveau 19

Records: Georgetown 2-8, Pentucket 3-6

Boys Soccer

Newburyport 2, Pentucket 1

Goals: N — Ryan Archer 2; P — Seamus O’Keefe

Assists: N — Brady O’Donnell 2; P — Trevor Kamuda

Saves: N — Tommy Jahn 5; P — Tyler Correnti 5

Newburyport (6-0-2): 0 2 — 2

Pentucket (4-1-1): 0 1 — 1

Girls Soccer

Pentucket 3, Newburyport 1

Goals: P — Mollie Cahalane, Sabrina Campbell, Riley Bucco; N — Allie Waters

Assists: P — Greta Maurer, Jacey Jennings; N — Molly Webster

Saves: P — Emma Breen 12

Pentucket (3-1-1): 1 2 — 3

Newburyport (4-2-2): 0 1 — 1

Central Catholic 2, Andover 1

Goals: CC — Zarina Pinto 2; A — Dylan Troy

Saves: CC — Lauren Sanchez 6; A — Ashley Napolitano, Kaitlyn Crowley (combined 6)

Central Catholic (4-1-1): 2 0 — 2

Andover: 1 0 — 1

