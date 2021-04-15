Baseball
Alvirne 2, Pinkerton 1
Pinkerton (1): Albert lf 4-1-2, Beaulieu 3b 3-0-0, Burgess cf 3-0-2, Michaud ss 3-0-1, Rioux p 3-0-0, Lukeman p 0-0-0, Doyle rf 3-0-0, Yennaco c 3-0-1, Spinale 2b 3-0-0, Lescovitz 1b 2-0-0, Stacy ph 1-0-0, Bernier pr 0-0-0. Totals 28-1-6
RBI: Burgess
WP: Hobart; LP: Lukeman
Pinkerton (1-1): 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1
Alvirne (1-1): 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 — 2
Winnacunnet 7, Timberlane 1
Timberlane (1): Parker ss/cf 4-0-2, Aliberti c 4-0-0, Abood p/ss 3-0-1, Bartose 3b 3-0-2, Mazur 1b 3-0-0, Mwangi cf/p/rf 3-0-0, Sheehan 2b 2-1-0, Diamond lf 3-0-1, Doherty rf/p 3-0-0, Castillo rf 0-0-0.
Totals 28-1-6
RBI: Diamond
WP: Waddell
Winnacunnet (2-0): 1 0 1 0 0 5 0 — 7
Timberlane (0-2): 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1
Salem 7, Spaulding 3
Salem (7): Ahlers cf 4-2-2, Ayala p 4-2-1, Gigante dh 4-1-2, Poulin c 1-0-0, Dion p 2-0-0, Sicard 2b 3-0-1, Dailey 2b 1-0-0, Gomez 1b 2-0-0, Allard ss 2-0-0, Maietta rf 4-1-1, Mustapha 3b 2-0-0, Pacy 3b 2-1-1. Totals 31-7-8
RBI: Gigante 2, Ahlers, Sicard
WP: Dion
Salem (2-0): 2 0 0 0 3 2 0 — 7
Spaulding (0-2): 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 — 3
Windham 4, Portsmouth 3
Windham (4): Lauroco 2b 1-1-0, Constantine lf 4-1-1, Parke cf 2-0-1, Haga 1b 3-1-2, Lippold dh 2-0-0, Blai 3b 2-0-0, Breen rf 3-0-1, Bjerke 3-1-1, Rice ss 1-0-0, Maheu p 0-0-0. Totals 21-4-6
RBI: Constantine 2, Breen 1
WP: Maheu
Portsmouth: 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 — 3
Windham (2-0): 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 — 4
Hollis-Brookline 10, Sanborn 0
Sanborn (0): G. Duquette ss 3-0-0, Dubois 3b/p 2-0-0, N. Duquette p/3b 2-0-0, Perry rf 1-0-0, Radjavitch 1b 2-0-0, Butler cf 2-0-0, Sabatini lf 2-0-0, Stevens 2b 2-0-0, Ash c 2-0-0. Thompson 1b 2-0-1. Totals 20-0-1.
LP: N. Duquette
Sanborn (0-1): 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Hollis-Brookline: 0 2 2 5 1 — 10
Pelham 5, Manchester West 4
Pelham (5): Gendreau cf 5-1-2, Walsh ss 3-1-0, Paquette c 2-1-0, Carroll 1b/P 2-0-1, D’Amour 4-0-2, Todino rf 4-0-0, Jones DH 4-0-1, Corbett 3B 3-0-1, Carmody 2b 3-1-0 Lacoss 3b 0-1-0 Totals 32-5-7
RBI: Pelham D’Amour 2, Gendreau
WP: Carroll; LP: Chanell
Manchester West: 0 0 0 1 2 0 1 0 — 4
Pelham (1-0): 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 — 5
Windham 5, Nashua North 2
Windham (5): Larouco 2b 4-0-1, Constantine lf 4-1-1, Parke cf 3-2-2, Haga 1b 4-0-2, Lippold p 4-0-1, Blair 3b 2-1-1, Breen rf-p 2-1-1, Bjerke c 3-0-1, Rice ss 2-0-0. Totals 28-5-10
RBI: Haga 2, Bjerke 2, Lippold
WP: Lippold
Windham (1-0): 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 — 5
Nashua North (0-1): 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 — 2
Boys Indoor Track
Central Catholic 68, Methuen 32
Area winners:
55 meter hurdles: Jaden Oun M 8.6; 55 dash: Nassim Bendimerad M 6.4; 2-Mile: Alex Willard CC 11:30.4; 300: Kaiden Nobrega CC 36.3; 600: Mitchelle Crowe M 1:28.9; 1,000: Matt Giannasca CC 2:47.0; Mile: Pat Walsh CC 4:59.1; SP: Dalton Dow CC 37-4; HJ: Jeyis Gomez CC 5-10; LJ: Gomez CC 17-8; 4x200: Central (Gomez, Jason Belkus, Aden Pemble, Nobrega) 1:34.9; 4x400: Central (Walsh, Leo Parent, Evan Tremblay, Giannasca)
Records: Central Catholic 3-2, Methuen 1-4
North Andover 81, Andover 19
Area winners:
55 meters: Peter Martel NA 6.62; 55 hurdles: Connor McGarry NA 7.93; 2-Mile: Matt Serrano And 10:34.19; 300: Martel NA 35.14; 600: Owen Phelan NA 1:32.30; 1,000: Andrey Sorokin 2:35.42; Mile: Jack Determan NA 4:43.09; SP: Mason Semaniuk NA 49-5.5; HJ: Matt Palmisano NA 5-8; LJ: Palmisano NA 20-2.5; 4x200: North Andover (Martel, Palmisano, Tyler Bussell, Paul Fernandez) 1:33.41; 4x400: North Andover (Will Gossman, Determan, Phelan, Andrew Howard) 3:37.81
Records: North Andover 5-0, Andover 2-3
Lowell 72, Haverhill 28
Haverhill winners:
55 meters: Connor Firek 6.7 ; 300: Natanel Vigo Catala 38.4; 600: Drew Roberts 1:28.2; HJ: Ethan Mugwanya 5-10
Records: Lowell 4-1, Haverhill 0-5
Pentucket 71, Essex Tech 5
Area winners:
55 meter dash: Yanni Kakouris 6.8; 55 hurdles: Alex Bishop 8.0; 300: Will Roberts 38.5; 600: Stratton Seymour 1:30.2; 1,000: Seamus O’Keefe 3:06.8; Mile: Colin Costa 4:49.8; SP: Kaiden Currie 35-5 3/4; HJ: Dexter Stark 5-10; 4x400: Pentucket (O’Keefe, Roberts, Bishop, Costa) 3:42.2
Records: Pentucket 2-2
Girls Indoor Track
North Andover 58, Andover 42
Area winners:
55 meters: Ava Nassar NA 7.46; 55 hurdles: Jodi Parrott A 8.37; 2-Mile: Rose Gordon NA 12:19.79; 300: Haley Carver A 45.04; 600: Ainsley Dion NA 1:40.68; 1,000: Kelcey Dion NA 3:05.54; Mile: Aisling Callahan NA 5:26.56; SP: Courtney O’Neil NA 33-7; HJ: Parrott 5-2; LJ: Nassar 18-1; 4x200: Andover (Ashley Sheldon, Peyton Levental, Hannah Jordan, Carver) 1:51.1; 4x400: North Andover 4:15.70
Records: North Andover 5-0, Andover 4-1
Central Catholic 69, Methuen 31
Area winners:
55 meters: Kate Ciesielski CC 7.5; 55 hurdles: Katharine Duren CC 7.7; 2-Mile: Alyssa Rosano M 13:28.3; 300: Ciesielski CC 42.1; 600: Bella Keaney M 1:42.5; 1,000: Miana Caraballo M 3:18.0; Mile: Mary Olsen CC 5:47.0; SP: Adrianna Niles CC 33-1; HJ: Brooke Jankowski CC 4-8; LJ: K. Duren CC 17-7; 4x200: Central (Ciesielski, Daniela DiNitto, K. Duren, Grace Lydon ) 1:45.5; 4x400: Methuen (Abby Poulin, Bella Keaney, Haylee Berry, Stephanie Ceballos)
Records: Central Catholic 3-2, Methuen 1-4
Lowell 66, Haverhill 34
Haverhill winners:
55 meters: Kamilah Cannon 7.4; 600: Brenna Corcoran 1:45.3; SP: Molly Owen 31-3; HJ: Meghan McAuliffe 4-6; 4x400: (Jen Sahagian, Meggie Dellea, Linda Laffey, Corcoran) 4:24.5
Records: Haverhill 0-5
Pentucket 66.5, Essex Tech 11.5
Area winners:
55 meter dash: Reese Gallant 7.1; 55 hurdles: Kinneal Dickens 8.7; 300: Syeira Campbell 44.8; 600: Emily Rubio 1:51.2; Mile: Libby Murphy 6:09.2; SP: Lia Goodwin 28-10 1/2; HJ: Rubio 5-0; 4x400: Pentucket (Gallant, Sabrina Campbell, Rubio, Syeira Campbell) 4:36.4
Records: Pentucket 3-1
Boys Lacrosse
Trinity 8, Pelham 2
Goals: Tyler Katin, Keegan McKenney
Saves: Jon Savage 13
Pelham (0-1): 2 0 — 2
Trinity (1-0): 5 3 — 8
Girls Soccer
Northeast Metro 2, Whittier 0
Saves: Maddy Dawkins 9
Northeast Metro: 0 2 — 2
Whittier (3-3-1): 0 0 — 0
Softball
Pelham 14, Manchester West 1
Pelham (14): Slaton ss 1-3-0, Lloyd ph 0-0-0, Louh 2b 3-1-1, Bettencourt 2b 1-0-0, Hinton 1b 4-3-2, Berton 1b 1-0-1, Ortega 3b 3-2-2, Lacoss 3b 1-0-0, Moletierri cf 2-1-0, Godin of 0-0-0, Higginbotton rf/cf 3-1-2, Beisang c 2-2-2, Elliott ph 0-0-0, McFarland lf 4-0-1, Sauer p 3-1-0. Totals: 28-14-11
RBI: Hinton 3, Slaton 2, Louh, Ortega, Higginbottom, Beisang, Elliott, McFarland
WP: Sauer ; LP: McNamara
Pelham (1-0): 1 4 0 9 0 — 14
Manchester West: 0 0 0 1 0 — 1
Pinkerton 5, Alvirne 4
Pinkerton (5): Kiesling cf 2-1-2, McLachlan cf 1-0-0, L. Mason 3b 4-1-1, Runge rf 1-1-1, O. Mason ss 2-0-0, Camillieri 1b 1-0-0, Dunton ph 0-0-0, Ouellette lf 2-0-0, Lahey lf 1-0-0, Lemay 2b 1-2-1, Beaulieu 2b 1-0-1, Foote c 2-0-0, Donovan c 1-0-0, Schoenenberger dh 2-0-0, Vantran dh 1-0-1, Wood p 0-0-0, Hodgkins p 0-0-0. Totals 23-5-7
RBI: Kiesling 2, Runge 2, Mason
WP: Hodgkins (1-0)
Alvirne (0-2): 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 4
Pinkerton (2-0): 3 1 0 1 0 0 0 — 5
Winnacunnet 15, Timberlane 3
Timberlane (3): Collins ss 2-2-1, Condon lf 3-0-2, O’Leary cf 2-1-0, Perras 3b 3-0-1, Marazzo 2b 1-0-1, York 2b 1-0-0, Mlocek 1b 3-0-2, Cook c 2-0-0, Salafia p 1-0-0, Farone p 1-0-0, Patles rf 21-3-7
RBI: O’Leary 2
LP: Salafia
Timberlane (0-2): 0 0 1 0 2 — 3
Winnacunnet (2-0): 0 2 6 4 3 — 15
Salem 8, Spaulding 0
Salem (8): Olson lf 2-1-0, E.Raymond rf 0-0-0, Burns rf 3-0-1, A.Raymond lf 1-0-0, Lucier ss 3-0-0, Emerson cf 3-1-2, Poulin 3-2-3, Moniz 1b 3-2-1, Boucher c 3-0-1, Migliorini 2b 2-1-1, DiMarino 2b 1-0-0. Totals 26-8-9
RBI: Burns, Poulin, Migliorini 2
WP: Solt
Spaulding (0-2): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Salem (2-0): 0 2 0 5 1 0 0 — 8
Windham 14, Portsmouth 0
Windham (14): Brooks cf 3-2-1, Moskowitz 3-1-0, Tower p 4-2-1, Piessens ss 2-2-0, Panich c 4-0-1, Dyer 3b 2-3-2, Nolan 1b 1-2-1, Belair 1b 2-1-1, Fitzgerald lf 4-0-4, Sinnott rf 2-0-0, Yantosca rf 1-0-0, Atkin CR 0-1-0.
RBI: Fitzgerald 7, Panich 3, Piessens, Dyer, Belair
WP: Tower
Windham (2-0): 5 4 0 0 5 — 14
Portsmouth: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Boys Tennis
Windham 7, Winnacunnet 2
Windham winners:
Singles: 2. Charlie Marsh 8-4; 3. Tim Wang 9-7; 4. Nick Antonucci 8-1; 5. Cole Gilbert 8-4; 6. Zach Laher 8-3
Doubles: 1. Wu/Marsh 9-8; 2.Wang/Antonucci 8-3
Sanborn 6, Hollis-Brookline 3
Sanborn winners:
Singles: 2. Owen Paul 8-2; 4. Ryan Doherty 8-4, 5. Ian Abney 8-5, 6. Carter Paine 8-2
Doubles: 1. Abney/Fontaine 7-2, 2. Paine/Doherty 8-1
Pinkerton 6, Alvirne 3
Pinkerton winners:
Singles: 1. Maddie Frank 8-2, 2. Shaylee Nolan 8-3, 3. Skylar Levesque 8-0
Doubles: 1. Frank/Nolan 8-1, 2. Levesque/Pelletier 9-7, 3. Donahue/McMillan 8-4
Records: Alvirne 0-2, Pinkerton 2-0
Girls Tennis
Pelham 8, Manchester West 1
Pelham winners:
Singles: 1. Brooke Contarino 8-1; 2. Ruby Day 8-5; 3. Jessica Bevens 8-4; 4. Grace DeSousa 9-7, 5. Corrine Kelly 8-5, 6. Rosie Day 8-3
Doubles: 1. Contarino-Ru. Day 8-1; 3. Kelly-Ro. Day 8-3
Records: Pelham 1-0, Manchester West 0-1
Windham 6, Portsmouth 3
Windham winners:
Singles: 1. Jess Thibodeau 8-3; 2. Carolyn Wang 9-8 (7-3); 3. Cameron Livingstone 8-4, 4. Emma Turne 8-3, 5. Olivia Chik 8-3
Doubles: 2. Wang-Livingstone 8-1
Records: Portsmouth 0-1, Windham 1-0
Boys Track and Field
Salem vs. Spaulding
Salem leaders:
Long jump: David Jacques 19-6; High jump: Peter Beeley 5-4; 110 hurdles: David Jacques 16.5; 100 meters: Aidan McDonald 11.24, Mark Caswell 11.48; 1,600: Jackson Mazejka 4:37.28; 4x100 relay: (Caswell, Jacques, McDonald, Samuel Jones) 45.24; 300 hurdles: Peter Beeley 37.44; 200: Mark Caswell 23.24, Aidan McDonald 23.24
