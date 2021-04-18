Boys Indoor Track
Haverhill 74, Dracut 17
Haverhill winners:
50 hurdles: Ethan Mugwanya 8.8; 300: Natanel Vigo Catala 38.8; 600: Drew Roberts 1:31.4; 1,000: Aidan Corcoran 3:05.4; Mile: Shea Robertson 5:27.0; HJ: Mugwanya 5-6; LJ: Connor Firek 18-1.5; 4x400: Ricardo Galloway, Robertson, Vigo Catala, Roberts
Records: Dracut 0-5, Haverhill 1-5
Girls Indoor Track
Haverhill 60, Dracut 31
Haverhill winners:
300: Jen Sahagian 46.3; 600: Linda Laffey 1:54.3; 1,000: Brynne LeCours 3:34.2; Mile: Brenna Corcoran 5:58.4; HJ: Meghan McAuliffe 4-6; 4x400: Sahagian, Laffey, LeCours, Corcoran
Records: Dracut 0-5, Haverhill 1-5
Girls Lacrosse
Pinkerton 14, Portsmouth 10
Goals: P — Amy Quigley 5, Ali Lamphere 2, Caroline Daziel 4, Caitlin Seleny 2, Abby Jowett
Saves: Lauren Sweeney 7
Portsmouth: 5 5 — 10
Pinkerton (3-0): 9 5 — 14
