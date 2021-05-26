Baseball
Pinkerton 3, Londonderry 0
Pinkerton (3): Burgess cf 3-2-1, Albert lf 4-1-1, Yennaco c 2-0-1, Michaud ss 2-0-1, T. Rioux dh 3-0-2, Corsetto 2b 3-0-1, Lukeman rf 3-0-0, Dimambro 3b 1-0-0, N. Rioux ph 1-0-0, Lescovitz 1b 2-0-0, Bernier ph 1-0-0. Totals 25-3-7
RBI: Albert, Yennaco, T. Rioux 2, Corsetto
WP: Doyle; LP: Smith
Pinkerton (15-2): 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 3
Londonderry: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Timberlane 8, Spaulding 2
Timberlane (8): Castillo cf 0-0-0, Mwangi ph/cf 3-1-1, Abood ss 3-1-1, Gleason p/1b 4-1-1, Simmons c 3-1-0, Lafond 1b 0-0-0, Aliberti 3b 4-1-2, J. Garlington 2b 0-0-0, Parker ph/2b 4-1-3, Ahearn lf 0-0-0, O’Leary ph/lf 3-1-3, Doherty 0-0-0, Bartose 3b/1b 3-0-1, D. Garlington p 0-0-0, Yeager rf 0-0-0, Diamond ph/rf 2-0-0, Martinez ph/rf 1-1-1. Totals 30-8-13
RBI: Mwangi, Gleason 3, Parker, O’Leary, Bartose
WP: Gleason
Spaulding: 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 — 2
Timberlane (2-12): 0 1 0 2 0 5 0 — 8
Windham 8, Salem 1
Salem (1): Allard p/ss 3-1-1, Ayala rf/p 3-0-1, Ahlers cf 2-0-1, Gigante c 3-0-0, Poulin dh 3-0-0, Maietta lf 2-0-1, Mustapha 3b 3-0-0, Dion ss/p/rf 2-0-0, Sicard 2b 3-0-1, Moeckel ph 1-0-0. Totals 25-1-5
Windham (8): Lippold 1b 4-2-1, Constantine lf 4-2-2, Bjerke c 4-1-1, Blair 3b 3-0-1, Koza dh 3-1-0, Larouco 2b 3-1-0, Maheu 2b 1-0-0, Parke cf 3-1-2, Rondeau p 0-0-0, Breen rf 3-0-1, Rice ss 3-0-1. Totals 31-8-9
RBI: W — Constantine, Bjerke, Blair 2, Larouco, Parke 2; S — Ahlers
WP: Rondeau; LP: Dion
Salem (8-9): 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1
Windham (12-3): 4 2 2 0 0 0 0 — 8
Haverhill 4, Dracut 3
Haverhill (4): Brown cf 3-1-0, Guertin 2b 3-1-2, Giurado rf 3-0-0, Moses 1b 2-0-1, Hurrell c 1-0-0, Casto lf 3-1-1, Joubert ss 1-0-1, Kelleher p 2-1-0, Farmer 3b 2-0-1, Roche ph 1-0-0. Totals 24-4-6
RBI: Moses 1, Hurrell 1, Joubert 1
WP: Kelleher; LP: Soucey
Dracut: 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 — 3
Haverhill (6-3): 1 0 1 2 0 0 0 — 4
Boys Lacrosse
Ipswich 9, Pentucket 8
Goals: Henry Walsh 4, Ben Turpin 2, Seamus O’Keefe, Nolan Cole
Assists: Joe Turpin 2, Cole 2
Saves: Cam Smith 12
Ipswich: 3 4 2 0 — 9
Pentucket (3-3): 0 4 3 1 — 8
Timberlane 18, Spaulding 3
Goals: Cam Noyes 3, Nate Vibber, Braidon Bowman 3, Jack Noyes 2, Austin Charest 2, Jack Condon, Ethan Gerry 2, Eric George 2, Austin Patnaude, Andrew Morin
Saves: Brady Marston 1, Gilberto Torres 3
Spaulding: 1 0 2 0 — 3
Timberlane (7-7): 8 5 3 2 — 18
Girls Lacrosse
St. Thomas 20, Salem 8
Goals: Chloe Stone 6, Paige Frias 1, Meg O’Callaghan 1
Saves: Abby Porter 5, Grace Brito 3
St. Thomas Aquinas: 14 6 — 20
Salem (2-13): 4 4 — 8
Ipswich 13, Pentucket 6
Goals: Audrey Conover 3, Lana Mickelson 2, Abby Hurlburt
Assists: Conover
Saves: Jocelynn Alcantara 6
Pentucket (5-2): 1 2 2 1 — 6
Ipswich: 6 1 5 1 — 13
Timberlane 13, Spaulding 6
Goals: Kendall Morrill 7, Emily Alberti 1, Averie Bowman 1, Emma Antkowiak 1, Maia Parker 1, Rebecca Silva 1, Lily Brien 1
Saves: Charlotte Hosterman 9
Spaulding: 4 2 — 6
Timberlane (5-7): 7 6 — 13
Softball
Sanborn 14, Pelham 13
Pelham (13): Slanton 4-2-2, Louh 5-1-3, Hinton 5-0-1, Molettier 4-1-1, Higginbottom 4-2-1, Sauer 4-2-2, Amidon 4-1-2, Beisang 4-3-2, Berton 2-1-0, Lacoss 2-0-0. Totals 38-13-14
Sanborn (14): Larcome 1b 2-1-0, Flanagan ph 2-1-1, P. Hanson p 4-2-2, B. Hanson ss 4-1-3, Senko c 5-1-1, Cotter cf 2-2-0, Porter dh 3-2-1, Boutin 2b 2-1-1, Donigian ph 1-1-1, Lussier pr 1-1-0, Holt ph 0-0-0, Lucas lf 4-1-2, Lampron ph 1-0-0. Totals 31-14-12
RBI: S — Flanagan, P. Hanson 2, B. Hanson, Senko 2, Porter, Boutin; P — Louh 5, Slanton 2, Amidon 2, Beisang 2
WP: Boutin; LP: Godin
Pelham: 0 5 0 3 2 0 3 — 13
Sanborn: 2 0 0 10 0 0 2 — 14
Londonderry 9, Pinkerton 5
Pinkerton (5): Hodgkins p 4-0-2, Beaulieu 2b 3-0-2, Lemay 2b 1-0-0, Lahey lf 3-0-0, O. Mason ss 1-2-1, Donovan c 4-0-1, Vantran 3b 2-0-0, L. Mason 3b 0-1-0, Foote c 2-0-0, Runge rf 0-1-0, Dunton ss 3-0-0, Camillieri rf 3-1-1, McLachlan cf 3-0-0. Totals 29-5-7
RBI: Camillieri 3, Beaulieu 1
WP: Gaspie; LP: Hodgkins
Londonderry (12-5): 2 0 1 1 0 5 0 — 9
Pinkerton (13-4): 1 0 1 0 0 3 0 — 5
Spaulding 8, Timberlane 4
Timberlane (4): O’Leary ss 4-2-4, Collins cf 4-1-1, Salafia p/1b 4-0-3, York 2b 1-0-1, Matarazzo 1b 3-0-1, Mlocek 1b/p 4-0-0, Perras 2b 3-0-0, Cook c 3-1-1, Paties 3b 3-0-0, Condon lf 2-0-0, Rera lf 1-0-0. Totals 32-4-11
RBI: Salafia 2, York, Cook
LP: Salafia
Timberlane (5-8): 0 0 1 1 0 0 2 — 4
Spaulding: 0 3 2 0 0 3 0 — 8
Girls Tennis
Windham 9, Timberlane 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Jess Thibodeau 8-0; 2. Carolyn Wang 8-0; 3. Cameron Livingstone 8-0, 4. Emma Turner 8-3, 5. Olivia Chik 8-3, Sydney Szypszak 8-1
Doubles: 1. Thibodeau-Turner 8-1; 2. Wang-Livingstone 8-0, 3. Chik-Szypszak 8-5
Greater Lawrence 4, Greater Lowell 3
Greater Lawrence winners:
Singles: 1. Gabriel Marun 8-3, 2. Iverson Rodriguez 8-5, 3. Jared Small 8-3, 4. Noah Michaud 8-4
Records: Greater Lawrence 4-2
Boys Track and Field
Haverhill 87, Methuen 42
Winners:
Pole vault: Lexander Flores M 8-6; Shot put: Michael Rickard M 37-10; Discus: Rickard M 95-8; Javelin: Max Bourque H 124-2; Long jump: Andrew Wannaphong M 20-6; Triple jump: Drew Robertson H 37-8.5; High jump: Dan McGlashen H 5-8; 110 hurdles: Victor Martinez H 19.1; 100 meters: Connor Firek H 11.1; Mile: Joe Bourcy H 4:53.1; 4x100 relay: Methuen (Andrew Wannaphong, John Dowgiert, Henry Rosa, Joe Mansour) 44.8; 400: Drew Roberts H 53.4; 400 hurdles: Ricardo Galloway H 1:10.9; 800: Shea Robertson H 2:09.5; 200: Firek H 22.3; 4x400 relay: Haverhill (Roberts, S. Robertson, Bourcy, Galloway) 3:47.6
Records: Haverhill 1-3, Methuen 0-4
North Andover 94, Central Catholic 51
Winners:
Pole vault: Ethan Bourassa NA 10-0; Shot put: Uyi Osayimwen CC 49-9; Discus: Jack Sullivan CC 126-3; Javelin: Will Gossman NA 157-3; Long jump: Dominic Tritto CC 21-10; Triple jump: Tritto CC 40-2; High jump: Jeyis Gomez CC 5-10; 110 hurdles: Connor McGarry NA 15.2; 100 meters: Peter Martel NA 11.0; Mile: Camden Reiland NA 4:36.0; 4x100 relay: North Andover (Daniel Agbor, Andrew Howard, Matthew Palmisano, Martel) 44.1; 400: Gossman NA 51.5; 400 hurdles: Tyler Bussell NA 58.2; 800: Jack Determan NA 2:04.5; 200: Tritto CC 22.5; 2-mile: Andrey Sorokin NA 10:38.7; 4x400 relay: North Andover (Ryan Connolly, Sorokin, Matthew McDevitt, Reiland) 3:47.6
Records: North Andover 4-0, Central Catholic 3-1
Lawrence 89, Billerica 50
Lawrence High winners:
Long jump: Eddie Gonzalez 20-3; 110 hurdles: Jordany Volquez 14.3; 4x100 relay: Lawrence 44.7; 400: Adonis Garcia 54.3; 400 hurdles: Volquez 63.5; 800: Ezequiel Alvarez 2:11; 200: Andy Medina 22.4; 2-mile: Alvarez 10:10
Records: Lawrence 4-0
Lowell 87, Andover 58
Andover winners:
Pole vault: Tyler Drummey 8-6; Javelin: Conor Moses 140-9; Long jump: Steven Tcheouafei 20-4.75; 400: Neil Chowdhury 52.8; 200: Tyer Fabbri 23.4; 2-mile: Matt Serrano 10:50.8; 4x400 relay: Andover (Cam Kirn, DJ Walsh, Colin kirn, Frankie Huntress) 4:15.5
Records: Andover 1-3
Girls Track and Field
Haverhill 100, Methuen 32
Winners:
Pole vault: Hannah Monroy M 6-6; Shot put: Molly Owen H 29-10; Discus: Owen H 87-3; Javelin: Owen 113-10; Long jump: Carli Quinlan H 14-7; Triple jump: Maeve Hess H 32-9; High jump: Megan McAuliffe 4-10; 100 hurdles: Meghan Dellea H 17.9; 100 meters: Kamilah Cannon H 12.6; Mile: Finleigh Simonds H 5:21.3; 4x100 relay: Methuen (Haylee Berry, Kassidy Chim, Brianna Aigbogum, Natalia Fiato) 52.2; 400: Keegan Wipff 63.1; 400 hurdles: Dellea H 1:15.5; 800: Helen Burgess H 2:38.6; 200: Berry M 26.5; 4x400 relay: Haverhill (Simonds, Wipff, Jennifer Sahagian, Quinlan) 4:37.5
Records: Haverhill 1-3, Methuen 0-4
North Andover 88, Central Catholic 57
Winners:
Pole vault: Jane Freund NA 9-0; Shot put: Jenna Bard NA 36-6; Discus: Ainsley Chittick NA 92-0; Javelin: Karina Yankowsky 90-6; Long jump: Kat Duren 18-3; Triple jump: Aly Antonelli NA 31-11; High jump: Brooke Jankowski CC 4-10; 100 hurdles: Kat Duren CC 13.5; 100 meters: Ava Nassar NA 12.3; Mile: Leyla Kvaternik CC 5:52.4; 4x100 relay: North Andover 51.9; 400: Kate Cieselski CC 59.7; 400 hurdles: Janessa Duren CC 68.0; 800: Aisling Callahan 2:21.5; 200: K. Duren 25.8; 2-mile: Rose Gordon NA 12:50.0; 4x400 relay: North Andover 4:20.1
Andover 100, Lowell 35
Andover winners:
Pole vault: Olivia Foster 10-0; Discus: Kathleen Yates 93-1; Javelin: Sara Folan 120-1; Long jump: Folan 15-10; High jump: Angela McNeeley 4-10; 100 meters: Peyton Levental 12.8; Mile: Leila Boudries 6:03.4; 4x100 relay: Andover (Sophia Hutchins, Levental, Foster, Gabby Bresnick) 53.4; 400: Rose Tarbox 1:03; 400 hurdles: Michaela Buckley 1:09; 800: Kayla DiBenedetto 2:26.9; 200: Levental 26.5; 2-mile: Molly Kiley 11:52; 4x400 relay: Andover (Aimee Lu, Keerti Daesety, Tarbox, DiBenedetto) 4:22.5
Records: Andover 2-2
Billerica 88.5, Lawrence 40.5
No Lawrence High placers
Records: Lawrence 1-3
Boys Volleyball
Windham 3, Keene 0
Kills: Jeff Draper 12
Blocks: Draper 3
Assists: Kyle Gschwend 25
Aces: Breaden Manti 6
Digs: Manti 10
Keene: 15 16 17 — 0
Windham (13-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Pinkerton 3, Farmington 0
Kills: Wil Mills 7, Adam Freiburger 7
Blocks: Dan Collins 2, Sam Adams 2
Assists: Lucas Lizotte 15
Aces: Lucas Lizotte 12
Digs: Alden Hirsch 8
Farmington: 15 6 10 — 0
Pinkerton (9-3): 25 25 25 — 3
Haverhill 3, Billerica 0
Kills: Connor Buscema 19
Blocks: Dionis Llupo 4
Assists: Jackson DiFloures 32
Aces: DiFloures 4, Buscema 4
Digs: Brian Wrenn 9, Buscema 9
Billerica: 12 10 9 — 0
Haverhill (4-3): 25 25 25 — 3
