Baseball

Newburyport 5, Pentucket 2

Division 3 North First Round

Pentucket (2): Lynch c 3-0-0, Roberts lf 2-1-1, Kamuda cf 3-0-1, Dwight 1b 3-0-0, Hunt ss 2-0-0, Melone p 3-0-1, Bucco rf 3-0-0, Ventola 2b 3-1-1, Davis dh 2-0-0, Inger 1-0-0. Totals: 25-2-4

Newburyport (5): Habib dh 3-1-0, Fehlner p 2-0-1, Archer lf 3-1-1, Buontempo cf 1-1-0, Budgell rf 2-0-1, Lucci ss 3-0-0, White c 2-0-1, Tahnk 3b 2-0-0, Ford 1b 2-0-0, Stick pr 0-1-0, Lawton pr 0-1-0, Connor 2b 0-0-0. Totals: 20-5-4

RBI: P — Roberts, Kamuda; N — Budgell 2, Archer

WP: Fehlner; LP: Melone

Pentucket (9-8): 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 2

Newburyport (12-4): 0 0 3 0 2 0 0 — 5

Haverhill 6, Medford 5

Division 1 North First Round

Haverhill (6): Brown cf 3-2-1, Guertin 2b/p 2-3-1, Moses 1b/p 3-1-2, Hurrell c 3-0-1, Kelleher rf 3-0-1, Farmer 3b 4-0-1, Joubert ss 4-0-0, Casto lf 3-0-1, Snyder dh 3-0-0, Sam Boyer p 0-0-0. Totals 28-6-8

RBI: Brown, Moses, Hurrell 2, Farmer 2

WP: Moses; LP: Rourke

Haverhill (9-8): 3 0 1 0 1 1 0 — 6

Medford (7-2): 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 — 5

Boston Latin 9, Central Catholic 4

Division 1 North First Round

Central (4): Chaya cf 4-1-1, Maloney c 4-1-2, Espinola 2b 3-0-2, Florence p 0-0-0, Lesofsky p 1-1-0, Kearney dh 3-0-1, Cloutier 3b 3-1-2, Hayes 1b 4-0-1, Latham lf 3-0-2, Delacruz ss 3-0-0. Totals 29-4-11

RBI: Espinola, Normandie, Latham

WP: Petitpas; LP: Normandie

Central Catholic (10-6): 0 0 2 1 0 0 1 — 4

Boston Latin: 0 0 0 2 1 6 0 — 9

North Andover 5, Beverly 3

Division 2 North First Round North Andover (5): D. Finn SS 3-1-1, Corliss CF 4-1-1, Dunham LF 4-0-1, Crosby 3B 3-1-1, Perry 1B 2-0-0, Lynch RF 3-1-1, Ankiewicz DH 2-0-1, Johnson 1-0-0, Carpentier C 2-0-0, Trundy 0-0-0,

Fernandez 2B 2-1-0.

RBI: Finn 1, Crosby 1, Ankiewicz 1

WP: Griffin

Beverly (8-8): 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 — 3

North Andover (13-2): 0 0 2 0 0 3 0 — 5

Boys Lacrosse

North Andover 15, Medford 0

Division 1 North Quarterfinal

Goals: Steven Ferullo 6, Jared Hiller 2, Jack Ferullo 2, Patrick Roy 1, Brian Ferullo 1, Grant Willoe 1, Jake Lins 1, Kyle Donnelly 1

Saves: Matt Roy 9, John Drew 4

North Andover (12-3): 13 2 — 15

Medford (7-1):  0 0 —  0

Girls Lacrosse

Pentucket 20, Shawsheen Valley 7

Division 2 North First Round

Goals: Charlene Basque 6, Lana Mickelson 4, Abbie Hurlburt 3, Sarah Graninger 2, Katie Drislane 2, Audrey Conover, Ashley Gagnon, Lauren Nightingale

Assists: Mickelson 6, Conover 2, Gabby Accardi, Basque, Hurlburt, Nightingale

Saves: Jocelynn Alcantara 3

Pentucket (9-4): 9 5 5 1 — 20

Shawsheen Valley: 2 1 1 3 —  7

Central Catholic 15, Melrose 4

Division 1 North First Round

Goals: Grace Lydon 3, Lily Angluin 3, Carly LaFerriere 2, Abby Yfantopulous 1, Nicolette Licare 1, Hayley Creegan 2, Maegan Wilson 1, Cecilia Sinopoli 1, Jacqueline Tattan 1

Saves: Grace Cashman 10

Melrose (9-4):  2 2 —  4

Central Catholic (11-3): 10 5 — 15

Softball

Whittier 14, Triton 0

Division 2 North First Round

Triton (0): Reiniger 2b 3-0-0, Oldoni cf 3-0-1, Story ss 2-0-0, Romine p 2-0-0, Harris c 1-0-0, M. Johnson 1b 2-0-0, Indingaro rf 2-0-0, Kiricoples lf 2-0-0, Jacques 3b 2-0-0. Totals: 19-0-1

Whittier (14): Habib ss 3-3-2, Santomassino rf 2-2-0, Michel 3b 5-2-4, Bioren 1b 2-0-0, Lear c 3-2-3, Graham p 2-1-1, Hurley lf 3-1-2, Noury 2b 4-1-1, Valera cf 2-0-0, Tavarez cf 0-2-0. Totals 26-14-13

RBI: T — None; W — Habib, Michel 3, Lear 2, Graham, Noury

WP: Graham; LP: Romine

Triton (7-8): 0 0 0 0 0  0 —  0

Whittier (14-0): 1 0 2 0 1 10 — 14

Andover 3, Westford Academy 2

Division 1 North First Round

Andover (3): Gillette 2b 5-0-1, Parrish c 3-0-1, Weeden ss 4-0-2, Duval 1b 3-1-1, O’Brien dh 4-0-1, Shirley lf 4-1-1, Sellinger 3b 4-1-2, Rousseau cf 4-0-0, Giordano p 4-0-2, Alpert rf 0-0-0. Totals 35-4-11

RBI: Duval, Sellinger, Giordano; HR: Duval

WP: Giordano; LP: Strzegausti

Andover (10-6): 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 — 3

Westford Academy (14-2): 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 — 2

Peabody 6, Haverhill 0

Division 1 North First Round

Haverhill (0): DeCicco 1B 3-0-0, Pearl C 3-0-0, Jam. Pearl SS 3-0-0, Eason CF 2-0-0, DiDomenico P 2-0-0, Neal 2b 2-0-0, Windle 3B 2-0-0, Torrence LF 2-0-0, Crockett 2-0-0, Powe RF 0-0-0. Totals: 21-0-0

WP: Bettencourt; LP: DiDomenico

Haverhill (8-7): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0

Peabody (15-0): 0 0 1 2 3 0 0 — 6

North Andover 10, Lowell 0

Division 1 North First Round

North Andover (10): Mangiameli SS 5-2-2, Gove P 4-3-4, Ju. Roche C 4-1-3, M. Gaffny 1B 5-1-2, B. Gaffny RF 4-0-1 2B, C. Marconi DP 4-0-1, A. Steely CF 4-1-0, Je. Roche 3B 4-1-2, B. Bernard 2B 3-1-1 FLEX: J. Mangiameli LF SUB: E. Mancuso 0-0-0. Totals: 37-10-16

RBI: Ju. Roche (3), Gove (2), Mangiameli, M. Gaffny, B. Gaffny, Bernard

WP: Gove; LP: Mirabal

North Andover (9-8): 1 0 0 0 2 0 7 — 10

Lowell (13-3): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 —  0

Methuen 3, Beverly 2

Division 1 North First Round

Methuen (3): S.Tardugno ss 3-1-0, Spina cf 3-0-0, Grelle 1b 3-0-0, Donovan lf 4-1-1, Nelson c 4-0-1, B.Tardugno dp 3-1-1, Coleman 2b 4-0-2, Baez 3b 2-0-1, Daly rf 3-0-1, Rickard p 0-0-0. Totals 29-3-7

RBI: Donovan, B.Tardugno, Coleman

WP: Rickard; LP: Stilwell

Beverly: 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 — 2

Methuen (12-5): 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 — 3

Boys Tennis

Andover 5, Boston Latin 0

Division 1 North Quarterfinal

Winners:

Singles: 1. Avi Janarthanan 7-5, 4-6, 10-7; 2. Sam Feng 6-0, 6-1; 3. Bryan Han Htun 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: 1. Joe Colecchi-Alex Earl 6-1, 6-1; 2. Andrei Giurgiu-Akarsh Janarthanan 6-0, 6-0

Records: Andover 13-0

Girls Tennis

Andover 5, Newton North 0

Division 1 North Quarterfinal

Winners:

Singles: 1. Isabel Zhou, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Jennie Wang, 6-1, 6-4; 3. Rachel Chen, 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: 1. Eva McKone/Carol Yu: 7-6 (7-3), 6-1; 2. Sonika Chaudhary/Sona Chaudhary, 6-1, 6-3

Records: Newton North 6-9, Andover 13-0

Lincoln-Sudbury 4, Methuen 1

Division 1 North Quarterfinal

Methuen winners:

Doubles: 2. Yarmilis Vasquez-Sam Pfeil

Records: Lincoln-Sudbury 9-3, Methuen 11-3

Wrestling

St. John’s Prep 61, Methuen 18

Division 1 North Final

Methuen winners:

113: Caitlyn McGhee (M) by forfeit; 145: Joe Gangi (M) pin :44; 220: Anthony Romano (M) pin 1:49

Records: Methuen 9-2

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you