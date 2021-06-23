Baseball
Newburyport 5, Pentucket 2
Division 3 North First Round
Pentucket (2): Lynch c 3-0-0, Roberts lf 2-1-1, Kamuda cf 3-0-1, Dwight 1b 3-0-0, Hunt ss 2-0-0, Melone p 3-0-1, Bucco rf 3-0-0, Ventola 2b 3-1-1, Davis dh 2-0-0, Inger 1-0-0. Totals: 25-2-4
Newburyport (5): Habib dh 3-1-0, Fehlner p 2-0-1, Archer lf 3-1-1, Buontempo cf 1-1-0, Budgell rf 2-0-1, Lucci ss 3-0-0, White c 2-0-1, Tahnk 3b 2-0-0, Ford 1b 2-0-0, Stick pr 0-1-0, Lawton pr 0-1-0, Connor 2b 0-0-0. Totals: 20-5-4
RBI: P — Roberts, Kamuda; N — Budgell 2, Archer
WP: Fehlner; LP: Melone
Pentucket (9-8): 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 2
Newburyport (12-4): 0 0 3 0 2 0 0 — 5
Haverhill 6, Medford 5
Division 1 North First Round
Haverhill (6): Brown cf 3-2-1, Guertin 2b/p 2-3-1, Moses 1b/p 3-1-2, Hurrell c 3-0-1, Kelleher rf 3-0-1, Farmer 3b 4-0-1, Joubert ss 4-0-0, Casto lf 3-0-1, Snyder dh 3-0-0, Sam Boyer p 0-0-0. Totals 28-6-8
RBI: Brown, Moses, Hurrell 2, Farmer 2
WP: Moses; LP: Rourke
Haverhill (9-8): 3 0 1 0 1 1 0 — 6
Medford (7-2): 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 — 5
Boston Latin 9, Central Catholic 4
Division 1 North First Round
Central (4): Chaya cf 4-1-1, Maloney c 4-1-2, Espinola 2b 3-0-2, Florence p 0-0-0, Lesofsky p 1-1-0, Kearney dh 3-0-1, Cloutier 3b 3-1-2, Hayes 1b 4-0-1, Latham lf 3-0-2, Delacruz ss 3-0-0. Totals 29-4-11
RBI: Espinola, Normandie, Latham
WP: Petitpas; LP: Normandie
Central Catholic (10-6): 0 0 2 1 0 0 1 — 4
Boston Latin: 0 0 0 2 1 6 0 — 9
North Andover 5, Beverly 3
Division 2 North First Round North Andover (5): D. Finn SS 3-1-1, Corliss CF 4-1-1, Dunham LF 4-0-1, Crosby 3B 3-1-1, Perry 1B 2-0-0, Lynch RF 3-1-1, Ankiewicz DH 2-0-1, Johnson 1-0-0, Carpentier C 2-0-0, Trundy 0-0-0,
Fernandez 2B 2-1-0.
RBI: Finn 1, Crosby 1, Ankiewicz 1
WP: Griffin
Beverly (8-8): 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 — 3
North Andover (13-2): 0 0 2 0 0 3 0 — 5
Boys Lacrosse
North Andover 15, Medford 0
Division 1 North Quarterfinal
Goals: Steven Ferullo 6, Jared Hiller 2, Jack Ferullo 2, Patrick Roy 1, Brian Ferullo 1, Grant Willoe 1, Jake Lins 1, Kyle Donnelly 1
Saves: Matt Roy 9, John Drew 4
North Andover (12-3): 13 2 — 15
Medford (7-1): 0 0 — 0
Girls Lacrosse
Pentucket 20, Shawsheen Valley 7
Division 2 North First Round
Goals: Charlene Basque 6, Lana Mickelson 4, Abbie Hurlburt 3, Sarah Graninger 2, Katie Drislane 2, Audrey Conover, Ashley Gagnon, Lauren Nightingale
Assists: Mickelson 6, Conover 2, Gabby Accardi, Basque, Hurlburt, Nightingale
Saves: Jocelynn Alcantara 3
Pentucket (9-4): 9 5 5 1 — 20
Shawsheen Valley: 2 1 1 3 — 7
Central Catholic 15, Melrose 4
Division 1 North First Round
Goals: Grace Lydon 3, Lily Angluin 3, Carly LaFerriere 2, Abby Yfantopulous 1, Nicolette Licare 1, Hayley Creegan 2, Maegan Wilson 1, Cecilia Sinopoli 1, Jacqueline Tattan 1
Saves: Grace Cashman 10
Melrose (9-4): 2 2 — 4
Central Catholic (11-3): 10 5 — 15
Softball
Whittier 14, Triton 0
Division 2 North First Round
Triton (0): Reiniger 2b 3-0-0, Oldoni cf 3-0-1, Story ss 2-0-0, Romine p 2-0-0, Harris c 1-0-0, M. Johnson 1b 2-0-0, Indingaro rf 2-0-0, Kiricoples lf 2-0-0, Jacques 3b 2-0-0. Totals: 19-0-1
Whittier (14): Habib ss 3-3-2, Santomassino rf 2-2-0, Michel 3b 5-2-4, Bioren 1b 2-0-0, Lear c 3-2-3, Graham p 2-1-1, Hurley lf 3-1-2, Noury 2b 4-1-1, Valera cf 2-0-0, Tavarez cf 0-2-0. Totals 26-14-13
RBI: T — None; W — Habib, Michel 3, Lear 2, Graham, Noury
WP: Graham; LP: Romine
Triton (7-8): 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Whittier (14-0): 1 0 2 0 1 10 — 14
Andover 3, Westford Academy 2
Division 1 North First Round
Andover (3): Gillette 2b 5-0-1, Parrish c 3-0-1, Weeden ss 4-0-2, Duval 1b 3-1-1, O’Brien dh 4-0-1, Shirley lf 4-1-1, Sellinger 3b 4-1-2, Rousseau cf 4-0-0, Giordano p 4-0-2, Alpert rf 0-0-0. Totals 35-4-11
RBI: Duval, Sellinger, Giordano; HR: Duval
WP: Giordano; LP: Strzegausti
Andover (10-6): 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 — 3
Westford Academy (14-2): 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 — 2
Peabody 6, Haverhill 0
Division 1 North First Round
Haverhill (0): DeCicco 1B 3-0-0, Pearl C 3-0-0, Jam. Pearl SS 3-0-0, Eason CF 2-0-0, DiDomenico P 2-0-0, Neal 2b 2-0-0, Windle 3B 2-0-0, Torrence LF 2-0-0, Crockett 2-0-0, Powe RF 0-0-0. Totals: 21-0-0
WP: Bettencourt; LP: DiDomenico
Haverhill (8-7): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Peabody (15-0): 0 0 1 2 3 0 0 — 6
North Andover 10, Lowell 0
Division 1 North First Round
North Andover (10): Mangiameli SS 5-2-2, Gove P 4-3-4, Ju. Roche C 4-1-3, M. Gaffny 1B 5-1-2, B. Gaffny RF 4-0-1 2B, C. Marconi DP 4-0-1, A. Steely CF 4-1-0, Je. Roche 3B 4-1-2, B. Bernard 2B 3-1-1 FLEX: J. Mangiameli LF SUB: E. Mancuso 0-0-0. Totals: 37-10-16
RBI: Ju. Roche (3), Gove (2), Mangiameli, M. Gaffny, B. Gaffny, Bernard
WP: Gove; LP: Mirabal
North Andover (9-8): 1 0 0 0 2 0 7 — 10
Lowell (13-3): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Methuen 3, Beverly 2
Division 1 North First Round
Methuen (3): S.Tardugno ss 3-1-0, Spina cf 3-0-0, Grelle 1b 3-0-0, Donovan lf 4-1-1, Nelson c 4-0-1, B.Tardugno dp 3-1-1, Coleman 2b 4-0-2, Baez 3b 2-0-1, Daly rf 3-0-1, Rickard p 0-0-0. Totals 29-3-7
RBI: Donovan, B.Tardugno, Coleman
WP: Rickard; LP: Stilwell
Beverly: 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 — 2
Methuen (12-5): 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 — 3
Boys Tennis
Andover 5, Boston Latin 0
Division 1 North Quarterfinal
Winners:
Singles: 1. Avi Janarthanan 7-5, 4-6, 10-7; 2. Sam Feng 6-0, 6-1; 3. Bryan Han Htun 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Joe Colecchi-Alex Earl 6-1, 6-1; 2. Andrei Giurgiu-Akarsh Janarthanan 6-0, 6-0
Records: Andover 13-0
Girls Tennis
Andover 5, Newton North 0
Division 1 North Quarterfinal
Winners:
Singles: 1. Isabel Zhou, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Jennie Wang, 6-1, 6-4; 3. Rachel Chen, 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Eva McKone/Carol Yu: 7-6 (7-3), 6-1; 2. Sonika Chaudhary/Sona Chaudhary, 6-1, 6-3
Records: Newton North 6-9, Andover 13-0
Lincoln-Sudbury 4, Methuen 1
Division 1 North Quarterfinal
Methuen winners:
Doubles: 2. Yarmilis Vasquez-Sam Pfeil
Records: Lincoln-Sudbury 9-3, Methuen 11-3
Wrestling
St. John’s Prep 61, Methuen 18
Division 1 North Final
Methuen winners:
113: Caitlyn McGhee (M) by forfeit; 145: Joe Gangi (M) pin :44; 220: Anthony Romano (M) pin 1:49
Records: Methuen 9-2
