Baseball
Phillips 2, Belmont Hill 0
Phillips (2): Penney ss 3-0-0, Palfrey 3b 2-0-0, Santucci cf 4-0-1, Mexico rf 3-1-2, Keevan lf 4-0-2, McAndrews c 3-0-0, White 1b-p 3-1-1, Giarnese dh 3-0-0, Hotaling 2b 2-0-0, Sapienza p 0-0-0, Lapp p 0-0-0. Totals 27-2-6
RBI: Palfrey, White
WP: Sapienza
Phillips (1-0): 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 — 2
Belmont Hill: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Boys Indoor Track
Central Catholic 56, Andover 44
Area winners:
55 meters: Tristan Fabre A 6.7; 300: Kaiden Nobrega CC 36.3; 600: Cam Kirn A 1:26.8; 1,000: DJ Walsh A 2:43; Mile: Matthew Giannasca CC 4:56; 2-Mile: Giannasca CC 11:00; 55 hurdles: Conor Moses 8.3; 4x200: Central (Liam Awiszus, Jay Belkus, Ethan Pater, Jeyis Gomez) 1:36.8; 4x400: Andover (Neil Chowdhury, Kyran Maher, Walsh, Kirn) 3:27.2; HJ: Gomez CC 5-8; LJ: Gomez CC 19-0.5; SP: Conor Moses 42-6
Records: Andover 2-2, Central Catholic 2-2
North Andover 83, Haverhill 17
Area winners:
55 meters: Peter Martel NA 6.4; 55 hurdles: Connor McGarry NA 7.8; 2-Mile: Jack Determan NA 10:24.7; 300: Paul Fernandez NA 36.8; 600: Drew Roberts Hav 1:30.7; 1,000: Matt McDevitt NA 2:50.3; Mile: Ronan McGarry NA 4:44.4; SP: Mason Semanuik 48-11.5; HJ: Matt Palmisano 5-10; LJ: Palmisano 20-3; 4x200: North Andover (Daniel Agbor, Will Slayton, Wyatt Sanchez, Fernandez) 1:36.5; 4x400: North Andover (Martel, Will Gossmann, Owen Phelan, Andrew Howard) 3:27.6
Records: North Andover 4-0, Haverhill 0-4
Lowell 74, Methuen 26
Methuen winners:
55 meters: Nassim Bendimirad 6.6; 300: Michael Soucy 36.7; 2-mile: Freddy Coleman 10:50.6; 4x200: Methuen 1:33.4
Records: Methuen 1-3
Girls Indoor Track
North Andover 93, Haverhill 7
Area winners:
55 meters: Ava Nassar NA 7.4; 55 hurdles: Casey Goland NA 9.3; 2-Mile: Gabby Harty NA 12:32.5; 300: Ella Slayton NA 43.3; 600: Kelcey Dion NA 1:37.8; 1,000: Aisling Callahan NA 3:09.6; Mile: Erika Wojcik NA :5:42.5; SP: Jenna Bard NA 32-10; HJ: Ally Antonelli NA 4-10; LJ: Nassar NA 17-1; 4x200: North Andover 1:50.9; 4x400: 4:22.8
Records: North Andover 4-0, Haverhill 0-4
Andover 60, Central Catholic 40
Winners:
55 meters: Haley Carver A 7.5; 55 hurdles: Katharine Duren CC 7.7; 2-Mile: Leila Boudries A 13:19.7; 300: Kate Ciesielski CC 42.2; 600: Aimee Lu A 1:46; 1,000: Molly Kiley A 3:10.7; Mile: Kayla DiBenedetto A 5:44; SP: Adrianna Niles CC 32-5; HJ: Angela McNeeley A 5-0; LJ: Jodi Parrott A 18-1; 4x200: Central 1:45.3; 4x400: Andover (DiBenedetto, Michaela Buckley, Rose Tarbox, Carver) 4:19.4
Records: Andover 4-0, Central Catholic 2-2
Lowell 67, Methuen 33
Methuen winners:
300: Stephanie Ceballos 42.9; HJ: Bridget Munroe 4-8; LJ: Bella Keaney 14-9; 4x200: Methuen (Brianna Aigbogum, Elise Ellis-Wright, Haylee Berry, and Bella Keaney) 1:49.2; 4x400: Methuen 4:25.4
Records: Methuen 1-3
Girls Swimming
Methuen 136, Greater Lawrence 26
Scores: Methuen-Tewksbury 136, Gr. Lawrence 26; M-T 153, Lowell 31 Methuen-Tewksbury winners:
200 medley relay: (Philip Nguyen, Carter DeLano, Johnathan Phan, Cory Boisselle) 2:00.41; 200 freestyle: Carter Delano 2:06.76; 200 IM: Callie DeLano 2:31.53; 50 freestyle: Phan 25.78; Diving: Lex Flores 260.25; 100 butterfly: Katie Lefebvre 1:09.98; 100 freestyle: Phan 56.87; 500 freestyle: Carter Delano 5:33.36; 200 freestyle relay: ( Rebecca MacLeod, Callie DeLano, Julia Galuska, Lefebvre) 1:58.94; 100 backstroke: P. Nguyen 1:11.65; 100 breaststroke: Callie DeLano 1:18.61; 400 freestyle relay: (Carter DeLano, Marissa Connolly, Caitlyn Nims, Phan) 4:18.95
Records: Methuen 9-2
Girls Volleyball
Fellowship Christian 3, Lynn Tech 0
Kills: Jessica Campo 5
Blocks: Adriana Taboucherani 3
Assists: Eva Brodnick 6
Aces: Taboucherani 17
Digs: Laura Harvey 8
Lynn Tech: 18 20 17 — 0
Fellowship Christian (7-4): 25 25 25 — 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.