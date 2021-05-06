Boys Lacrosse

Timberlane 10, Oyster River 9

Goals: Ryan Freeman, Eric George 4, Braidon Bowman 2, Jack Noyes, Ethan Gerry, Nate Vibber

Saves: Brady Marston 2

Oyster River: 2 2 1 4 —  9

Timberlane (3-5): 3 1 3 3 — 10

Pinkerton 18, Nashua North 2

Goals: Hunter Drouin 4, Mason Barbone 4, Ryan Lynch 3, Liam Prescott 2, Aidan Price 2, Riley Spellman, Andy MacDonald, Colby Gagnon

Saves: Curtis Michaud, Tyler LeBlanc 2

Pinkerton (5-2): 8 4 2 4 — 18

Nashua North (1-7): 0 1 1 0 —  2

Girls Lacrosse

Bishop Guertin 11, Pinkerton 5

Goals: Amy Quigley 2, Ali Lamphere 2, Abby Jowett

Saves: Lauren Sweeney 11

Pinkerton (6-2): 4 1 —  5

Bishop Guertin: 6 5 — 11

Softball

Pinkerton 21, Nashua North 0

Pinkerton (21): Keisling 3b 5-1-2, Bunton lf 4-1-2, O.Mason ss 4-2-1, Runge lf 4-3-2, Lemay 2b 3-3-1, McLachlan cf 4-2-3, Foote c 4-3-3, Camillieri 1b 3-4-2, Hodgkins p 2-2-1. Totals 33-21-17

RBI: Keisling, Bunton, Runge 5, McLachlan, Foote 4, Camillieri, Hodgkins

WP: Hodgkins

Nashua North: 0 0 0  0 0 —  0

Pinkerton (7-1): 7 0 1 13 0 — 21

Boys Volleyball

Windham 3, Salem 1

Kills: W — Jeff Draper 15, Jared Stivala 9; S — Matt McCloskey 21

Blocks: W — Stivala 4; S — McCloskey 5

Assists: W — Kyle Gschwend 28; S — Kai Esker-Greenhalge 36

Service points (aces): W — (Draper 4); S — Alfredo Dacuhna 6 (2)

Digs: W — Gschwend 5; S — McCloskey 11

Salem (5-2): 30 23 25 17 — 1

Windham (7-0): 32 25 19 25 — 3

