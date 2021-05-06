Boys Lacrosse
Timberlane 10, Oyster River 9
Goals: Ryan Freeman, Eric George 4, Braidon Bowman 2, Jack Noyes, Ethan Gerry, Nate Vibber
Saves: Brady Marston 2
Oyster River: 2 2 1 4 — 9
Timberlane (3-5): 3 1 3 3 — 10
Pinkerton 18, Nashua North 2
Goals: Hunter Drouin 4, Mason Barbone 4, Ryan Lynch 3, Liam Prescott 2, Aidan Price 2, Riley Spellman, Andy MacDonald, Colby Gagnon
Saves: Curtis Michaud, Tyler LeBlanc 2
Pinkerton (5-2): 8 4 2 4 — 18
Nashua North (1-7): 0 1 1 0 — 2
Girls Lacrosse
Bishop Guertin 11, Pinkerton 5
Goals: Amy Quigley 2, Ali Lamphere 2, Abby Jowett
Saves: Lauren Sweeney 11
Pinkerton (6-2): 4 1 — 5
Bishop Guertin: 6 5 — 11
Softball
Pinkerton 21, Nashua North 0
Pinkerton (21): Keisling 3b 5-1-2, Bunton lf 4-1-2, O.Mason ss 4-2-1, Runge lf 4-3-2, Lemay 2b 3-3-1, McLachlan cf 4-2-3, Foote c 4-3-3, Camillieri 1b 3-4-2, Hodgkins p 2-2-1. Totals 33-21-17
RBI: Keisling, Bunton, Runge 5, McLachlan, Foote 4, Camillieri, Hodgkins
WP: Hodgkins
Nashua North: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton (7-1): 7 0 1 13 0 — 21
Boys Volleyball
Windham 3, Salem 1
Kills: W — Jeff Draper 15, Jared Stivala 9; S — Matt McCloskey 21
Blocks: W — Stivala 4; S — McCloskey 5
Assists: W — Kyle Gschwend 28; S — Kai Esker-Greenhalge 36
Service points (aces): W — (Draper 4); S — Alfredo Dacuhna 6 (2)
Digs: W — Gschwend 5; S — McCloskey 11
Salem (5-2): 30 23 25 17 — 1
Windham (7-0): 32 25 19 25 — 3
