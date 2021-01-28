Boys Basketball
Andover 91, Chelmsford 55
Andover (91): Cammann 17, Satlow 10, MacLellan 15, Cloutier 2, Beal 3, Aruri 9, Poirier 5, Shahtanian 18, Moses 2, Briggs 8, Resendiz 2. Totals 38-7-91
3-pointers: Shahtanian 4, Briggs 2, Poirier, MacLellan
Chelmsford: 11 20 16 8 — 55
Andover (5-0): 20 20 27 24 — 91
Girls Basketball
Andover 44, Chelmsford 43
Andover (44): Shaw 16, Gillette 0, Pena 3, Shirley 0, Hanscom 17, Kobelski 4, Yates 2, Doherty 0,Gobiel 2, Osborne 0, White 0. Totals 14-14-44
3-pointers: Shaw, Pena
Andover (3-2): 11 15 13 5 — 44
Chelmsford: 12 7 11 13 — 43
Spaulding 62, Sanborn 43
Sanborn (43): McGough 5, Houghton 12, Morris 2, Colcord 0, Cotter 6, Merry-Carreiro 16, Evans 0, Douglas 2
3-pointers: McGough 1, Merry-Carreiro 1, Cotter 1
Spaulding (3-0): 18 18 12 14 — 62
Sanborn (2-2): 8 9 17 9 — 43
Fellowship Christian 38, Nashoba Tech 31
Fellowship Christian (38): C.Callahan 4, M. Black 2, Southworth 4, Campo 8, Robichaud 7, Taboucherani 13.
3-pointers: Taboucherani 1
Records: Fellowship Christian 1-5
Boys Ice Hockey
North Andover 3, Billerica 1
North Andover (1-3-1): 2 0 1 — 3
Billerica (0-1): 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: Brendan Donnelly 2, C.J. Carpentier
Saves: Ben Williamson 21
Lynnfield 6, Pentucket 1
Lynnfield: 1 4 1 — 6
Pentucket (3-4): 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: Carson Purcell
Assists: Nick Kutcher
Chelmsford 2, Andover 1
Chelmsford: 1 0 1 — 2
Andover (0-3): 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: Jacob Fabiani
Saves: A — Jake Brezner 23; Ch — 40
Tewksbury 4, Central Catholic 3
Central Catholic (4-1): 0 2 1 — 3
Tewksbury (5-0): 0 4 0 — 4
Goals: Brady Rickenbach, Kyle Melo, Sean Gray
Saves: CC — Mike Brothers 20; T — 18 -Girls Ice Hockey
Wrestling
Timberlane 72, Nashua North 3
Timberlane winners:
120: John Fabrizio pin :36; 126: Jake Rousseau pin 2:09; 132: Ben Little pin 5:05; 138: Erik Kappler pin 2:39; 145: Konrad Parker pin 1:15; 152: Nick Pallaria pin :22; 160: Anthony Rousseau (T) pin 1:18; 170: Dom Pallaria pin 2:18; 182: Bryce Parker pin :23; 195: Brandon Musgrave pin 2:31; 220: Cooper Kelley pin 1:30; HVY: Malikai Colon pin 3:26
Records: Timberlane 4-0
Salem 60, Londonderry 18
Local winners:
106: Brody McDonals by forfeit; 120: Phil Giordano pin 1:38; 126: Ryan O’Rourke pin 1:32; 132: Jariel Hernandez pin 3:42; 138: Josh Brady pin 4:31; 145: George Boudreau pin 3:35; 152: Matteo Mustapha pin 2:40; 182: Matt Doyle pin 2:44; 220: Jack Dailey pin 3:26; HVY: Jordan Scott by forfeit
Records: Londonderry 0-1, Salem 4-0
Windham 42, Manchester Central 9
Windham winners:
126: Sam Oakes pin; 132: Aiden Williams forfeit; 138: Dylan Roy forfeit; 145: Mason Ketelaar forfeit; 152: Nick Antonucci pin; 160: Con Isaac pin; 220: Matt Scharff forfeit
Records: Windham 1-3
