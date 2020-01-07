Boys Basketball

Innovation Academy 88, Fellowship Christian 14

Fellowship (14): Robichaud 2, J Shumpert 3, Black 7, Gibson 2.

3-pointers: J Shumpert, Black

Innovation Academy: 17 29 23 19 — 88

Fellowship Christian (0-4):  2  2  5  5 — 14

Girls Basketball

Whittier 64, Notre Dame 48

Whittier (64): Talley 21, Efosa 30, Krafton 9, Meekins 2, McGrath 2, M.Dawkins 0, V.Dawkins 0, Lear 0, Bulis 0, Habib 0, Deziel 0.

3-pointers: Krafton, Efosa, Talley

Notre Dame (4-2):  9  9 18 12 — 48

Whittier (4-2): 23 10 19 12 — 64

Pentucket 67, Revere 37

Pentucket (67): Wyner 6, Conover 6, Cloutier 3, Thompson 3, Maurer 3, Lambert 2, Yacubacci 11, Dube 7, Hurley 8, Riley 0, Mickelson 0, Reading 1, Currie 3, Cleveland 14, Lopata 0. Totals 27-7-67

3-pointers: Wyner, Thompson, Dube

Pentucket (5-1): 18 20 17 12 — 67

Revere: 10  9 10  8 — 37

Gr. Lawrence 42, Minuteman 28

Greater Lawrence (42): Molina 8, Diaz 6, Pena 4, Abreu 10, Lynn 6, Robertson 0, Calixte 8, Delgado 0, Cuddy-Reynolds 0, Manchester 0, Ortega 0. Totals 18-3-42

3-pointers: Calixte 2, Diaz

Greater Lawrence (3-4): 11 11 14 12 — 42

Minuteman:  8  8  6  6 — 28

Girls Gymnastics

Andover 132, Lowell 124

Andover placers:

Vault: 1. Ksenia Kessler 8.8, 2. Sophia Tran 8.6; Bars: 1. Kessler 8.4, 3, Maddy Francis 8.2; Beam: 1. Amanda Morin 8,65, 2. Amanda Kim 8.2, 3. Maggie Consentino 8.2; Floor: 1. Francis 8.55, 2. Kessler, Amber Ferris 8.2; All-around: 1. Kessler 32.3

Records: Andover 3-1

Methuen 136, Lowell 124

Methuen placers:

Vault: 1. Nick Gomez 9.2, 2. Adiamis Ramos 9.15 , 3. Andrew Monayer 8.9; Bars: 1. Ramos 8.5, 3. Monayer 8.1 ; Beam: 1. Ramos 9.0, 2. Molly Beeley 8.5; Floor: 1. Beeley 8.9, 2. Emily Loan 8.85, 3. Ramos 8.75 ; All-around: 1. Ramos 35.2

Records: Methuen 5-0

Boys Ice Hockey

Lowell 5, North Andover 4

Lowell (2-3-1): 1 1 3 — 5

North Andover (6-2): 1 0 3 — 4

Goals: Jimmy Boyle, Adam Heinze, TJ Fredo, John Kufkta

Saves: Ben Williamson 15

Girls Ice Hockey

Methuen 2, Needham 0

Needham (4-2): 0 0 0 — 0

Methuen (3-1-2): 0 0 2 — 2

Goals: Jessica Driscoll, Riley Sheehan

Saves: Kaia Hollingsworth 29

