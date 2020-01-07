Boys Basketball
Innovation Academy 88, Fellowship Christian 14
Fellowship (14): Robichaud 2, J Shumpert 3, Black 7, Gibson 2.
3-pointers: J Shumpert, Black
Innovation Academy: 17 29 23 19 — 88
Fellowship Christian (0-4): 2 2 5 5 — 14
Girls Basketball
Whittier 64, Notre Dame 48
Whittier (64): Talley 21, Efosa 30, Krafton 9, Meekins 2, McGrath 2, M.Dawkins 0, V.Dawkins 0, Lear 0, Bulis 0, Habib 0, Deziel 0.
3-pointers: Krafton, Efosa, Talley
Notre Dame (4-2): 9 9 18 12 — 48
Whittier (4-2): 23 10 19 12 — 64
Pentucket 67, Revere 37
Pentucket (67): Wyner 6, Conover 6, Cloutier 3, Thompson 3, Maurer 3, Lambert 2, Yacubacci 11, Dube 7, Hurley 8, Riley 0, Mickelson 0, Reading 1, Currie 3, Cleveland 14, Lopata 0. Totals 27-7-67
3-pointers: Wyner, Thompson, Dube
Pentucket (5-1): 18 20 17 12 — 67
Revere: 10 9 10 8 — 37
Gr. Lawrence 42, Minuteman 28
Greater Lawrence (42): Molina 8, Diaz 6, Pena 4, Abreu 10, Lynn 6, Robertson 0, Calixte 8, Delgado 0, Cuddy-Reynolds 0, Manchester 0, Ortega 0. Totals 18-3-42
3-pointers: Calixte 2, Diaz
Greater Lawrence (3-4): 11 11 14 12 — 42
Minuteman: 8 8 6 6 — 28
Girls Gymnastics
Andover 132, Lowell 124
Andover placers:
Vault: 1. Ksenia Kessler 8.8, 2. Sophia Tran 8.6; Bars: 1. Kessler 8.4, 3, Maddy Francis 8.2; Beam: 1. Amanda Morin 8,65, 2. Amanda Kim 8.2, 3. Maggie Consentino 8.2; Floor: 1. Francis 8.55, 2. Kessler, Amber Ferris 8.2; All-around: 1. Kessler 32.3
Records: Andover 3-1
Methuen 136, Lowell 124
Methuen placers:
Vault: 1. Nick Gomez 9.2, 2. Adiamis Ramos 9.15 , 3. Andrew Monayer 8.9; Bars: 1. Ramos 8.5, 3. Monayer 8.1 ; Beam: 1. Ramos 9.0, 2. Molly Beeley 8.5; Floor: 1. Beeley 8.9, 2. Emily Loan 8.85, 3. Ramos 8.75 ; All-around: 1. Ramos 35.2
Records: Methuen 5-0
Boys Ice Hockey
Lowell 5, North Andover 4
Lowell (2-3-1): 1 1 3 — 5
North Andover (6-2): 1 0 3 — 4
Goals: Jimmy Boyle, Adam Heinze, TJ Fredo, John Kufkta
Saves: Ben Williamson 15
Girls Ice Hockey
Methuen 2, Needham 0
Needham (4-2): 0 0 0 — 0
Methuen (3-1-2): 0 0 2 — 2
Goals: Jessica Driscoll, Riley Sheehan
Saves: Kaia Hollingsworth 29
