Baseball
Boston Latin 2, Haverhill 1
Division 1 North Quarterfinals
Haverhill (1): Brown cf 4-1-2, Guertin 2b 4-0-1, Moses 1b 3-0-2, Kelleher rf 4-0-0, Hurrell c 4-0-0, Farmer 3b 1-0-0, Casto lf 0-0-0, Boyer ss 3-0-0, Snyder dh 3-0-0. Totals 26-1-5
RBI: None
WP: George ; LP: Joubert
Haverhill (9-9): 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1
Boston Latin (11-5): 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 2
Andover 3, Lynn English 0
Division 1 North Quarterfinals
Andover (3): Brown cf 4-1-3, Ritter 2b/p 4-0-1, Teberio 1b 2-0-1, Schirmer c 1-0-0, Gibson pr 0-1-0, O’Sullivan lf 3-1-1, Lembo 3b 3-0-0, Morrissey rf 3-0-0, Bucci dh 3-0-0, Reming ss 2-0-0, D. Brenner pr 1-0-0, Smithson p 0-0-0. Totals 26-3-6
RBI: Tiberio, O’Sullivan, Lembo
WP: Smithson; LP: Gonzalez; S: Ritter
Andover (12-4): 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 3
Lynn English (8-3): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Boys Lacrosse
St. John’s Prep 13, North Andover 6
Division 1 North Semifinals
Goals: Ollie Litster 2, Jared Hiller 2, Jack Ferullo 1, Steven Ferullo
Saves: John Drew 16
North Andover (12-4): 1 0 2 3 — 6
St. John’s Prep (15-1): 7 4 0 2 — 13
Girls Lacrosse
Newburyport 15, Pentucket 3
Division 3 North Quarterfinals
Goals: N — Sam King 4, Izzy Rosa 3, Olivia McDonald 3, Anna Affolter 2, Rita Cahalane 2, Lilly Pons; P — Audrey Conover 2, Lana Mickelson
Assists: N — Rosa 4, Pons 2; P — Greta Maurer
Saves: N — Erin Osinski 4; P — Jocelynn Alcantara 3
Pentucket (9-5): 0 0 0 3 — 3
Newburyport (14-0): 3 7 3 2 — 15
Masconomet 8, Central Catholic 7
Division 1 North Quarterfinals
Goals: Lily Angluin 2, Abigail Yfantopulous 1, Carly LaFerriere 1, Grace Lydon 1, Jacqueline Tattan 1, Nicolette Licare 1
Saves: Grace Cashman 16
Central Catholic (11-4): 3 4 — 7
Masconomet (15-0): 5 3 — 8
Chelmsford 13, North Andover 10
Division 1 North Quarterfinals
Goals: Michaela Downer 2, Kelcey Dion 2, Lexi Swartz 2, Ainsley Dion 2, Janie Papell 1, Caleigh Applegate 1
Saves: Sam Melville 9
North Andover (11-4): 5 5 — 10
Chelmsford (15-0): 7 6 — 13
Softball
Andover 12, Lincoln-Sudbury 0
Division 1 North Quarterfinals
Andover (12): Gillette 2b 4-1-1, Parrish c 3-0-1, Weeden ss 3-3-3, Duval 1b 4-3-4, O’Brien dh 4-1-3, Shirley lf 4-0-1, Sellinger 3b 4-2-3, Alpert rf 2-1-1, Giordano p 3-1-2, Rousseau cf 0-0-0. Totals 31-12-19
RBI: Duval 3, Sellinger 3, Weeden 2, O’Brien 2, Giordano 2; HR: O’Brien
WP: Giordano; LP: Mazzocchi
Andover (11-6): 3 4 2 1 2 — 12
Lincoln-Sudbury (13-7): 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Peabody 6, Methuen 3
Division 1 North Quarterfinals
Methuen (3): S. Tardugno ss 4-1-2, Spina cf 2-0-0, Rickard ph 1-0-0, Grelle 1b 4-0-2, Donovan lf 4-0-0, Nelson c 2-2-2, B. Tardugno dh 2-0-1, Coleman 2b 3-0-2, Baez 3b 3-0-0, Daly rf 3-0-0, Yirrell p 0-0-0. Totals 28-3-9
RBI: Coleman 2, Grelle 1
WP: Grieco; LP: Yirrell
Methuen (12-6): 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 — 3
Peabody (16-0): 2 0 2 0 2 0 0 — 6
North Andover 12, Concord-Carlisle 11
Division 1 North Quarterfinals
North Andover (12): M. Mangiameli SS 4-3-3, J. Gove P 2-3-1, Ju. Roche C 4-0-2, M. Gaffny 1B 4-0-2, B. Gaffny RF 5-0-1, E. Mancuso LF 3-1-0, A. Steely CF 5-1-2, Je/ Roche 3B 3-2-1, B. Bernard 2B 3-0-0 SUB: C. Marconi 1-1-1. Totals: 34-12-14
RBI: Ju. Roche (3), M. Gaffny (3), M. Mangiameli (2), J. Gove, C. Marconi
WP: B. Gaffny
North Andover (9-8): 0 0 1 0 1 6 4 — 12
Concord-Carlisle (9-10): 0 4 2 0 2 2 1 — 11
Boys Tennis
Lexington 4, Andover 1
Division 1 North Semifinals
Andover winners:
Doubles: 2. Bryan Han Htun-Andrei Giurgiu 7-5, 4-6, (10-8)
Records: Lexington 15-0, Andover 13-1
North Andover 3, Medford 2
Division 1 North Quarterfinals
North Andover winners:
Singles: 1. Ben Polonsky 6-0, 6-2; 2. Luke Ramos 6-3, 0-6, 6-4
Doubles: 2. Max Chamuel-Asher Chamuel 6-1, 6-1
Records: North Andover 8-4, Medford 7-1
Girls Tennis
Andover 3, Lincoln-Sudbury 2
Division 1 North Semifinals
Andover winners:
Singles: 2. Jennie Wang, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4; 3. Rachel Chen, 6-2, 6-2
Doubles: 2. Sona Chaudhary/Sonika Chaudhary, 6-1, 6-0
Records: Lincoln-Sudbury 9-4, Andover 14-0
Boys Volleyball
North Andover 3, Lowell Catholic 0
North Quarterfinals
Kills: Liam Ross 13
Blocks: Jacob Colon 3
Assists: Colon 25
Service points (aces): (Ross 5, Clay Ursu 5)
Digs: Ross 8
North Andover (10-4): 25 25 25 — 3
Lowell Catholic: 16 13 18 — 0
