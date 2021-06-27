Baseball
Lincoln-Sudbury 7, Andover 3
Division 1 North Semifinals
Andover (3): Brown cf 4-1-1, Ritter 2b 2-1-1, Teberio p/1b 3-1-1, Schirmer c 4-0-2, Lembo 3b/p 3-0-1, D. Brenner lf/3b 2-0-0, Morrissey rf 2-0-1, Bucci dh 3-0-0, Reming ss 1-0-0, Archambault 2b 2-0-0, Grecco 1b 0-0-0, Gibson lf 0-0-0. Totals 26-3-7
RBI: Schirmer 2, Teberio
WP: McGinty; LP: Teberio
Andover (12-5): 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 3
Lincoln-Sudbury (17-4): 1 2 2 2 0 0 0 — 7
Girls Tennis
Acton-Boxboro 3, Andover 2
Division 1 North final
Andover winners:
Doubles: 1. Carol Yu-Eva McKone, 4-6, 6-4, 1-1 (AB retired); 2. Sona Chaudhary-Sonika Chaudhary, 6-2, 6-0
Records: Acton-Boxboro 14-0, Andover 14-1
Boys Volleyball
North Andover 3, Winchester 1
North Semifinal
Kills: Liam Ross 18, Clay Ursu 10
Blocks: Andrew Matzourainis 5
Assists: Jacob Colon 34
Digs: Andrew Jones 11
North Andover (11-4): 25 25 23 25 — 3
Winchester (10-5): 18 23 25 21 — 1
