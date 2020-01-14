Girls Basketball
Whittier 64, Georgetown 53
Whittier (64): Talley 10, Efosa 34, Krafton 34, McGrath 2, M.Dawkins 0, VDawkins 0, Meekins 0, Lear 0, Habib 0, Desiel 0, Cintron 4
3-pointers: Efosa 2, KraftonF
Whittier (6-2): 10 12 20 22 — 64
Georgetown (1-5): 5 12 16 20 — 53
Newburyport 47, Haverhill 35
Haverhill (35): Firek 1-0-3, Joubert 2-0-4, Kwo 5-3-13, Ovalles 0-1-1, Quinlan 0-2-2, Burdick 3-3-9, Eason 0-0-0, Price 0-0-0, Phillips 1-0-3, Burgos 0-0-0. Totals: 12-9-35
Newburyport (47): J. Doucette 0-0-0, Turner 1-0-2, D. McElhinney 4-0-9, E. Doucette 0-0-0, Cavanaugh 0-3-3, Ward 3-1-7, Affolter 2-1-5, Vandenberg 1-1-3, Gillingham 6-2-14, Foley 0-0-0, Rosseau 1-0-2, Metsker 1-0-2. Totals: 19-8-47
3-pointers: H — Firek, Phillips; N — D. McElhinney
Haverhill: 7 9 10 9 — 35
Newburyport (6-2): 19 8 8 12 — 47
KIPP Academy 52, Fellowship Christian 12
FCA (12): Taboucheroni 6, Mills 6, Black 0, Robichaud 0, Campo 0.
3-pointers: Taboucheroni 2
Fellowship Christian: 1 1 2 8 — 12
KIPP Academy: 13 16 15 8 — 52
Boys Ice Hockey
Central Catholic 9, Concord-Carlisle 1
Central Catholic (7-3-1): 2 3 4 — 9
Concord-Carlisle: 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: Jake Doucette 2, Mike Dinges 3, Andrew Flamia, Colin Ferris, Kyle Melo, Matt Lajoie
Saves: Mike Abdoo 9
Beverly 6, Methuen 3
Beverly: 2 2 2 — 6
Methuen (4-5): 1 0 2 — 3
Goals: Schena, Petisce, Scott
Saves: Trussell 36
Girls Ice Hockey
Brooks 2, Phillips 1
Phillips (6-4): 1 0 0 0 — 1
Brooks (6-1-1): 0 1 0 1 — 2
Goals: Brooke Rogers, Brianna O’Neill; PA — Olivia O’Brien
Saves: B — Sydney Correa 38
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.