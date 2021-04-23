Baseball
Pinkerton 4, Bishop Guertin 0
Pinkerton (4): Albert lf 3-0-1, Beaulieu 3b 3-0-0, Burgess cf 3-0-0, Michaud ss 2-0-1, Lukeman rf 3-1-0, Yennaco c 2-1-1, Corsetto 2b 3-1-2, Lescovitz 1b 2-1-1, Doyle dh 2-0-0, Rioux p 0-0-0. Totals 23-4-6
RBI: Corsetto 1, Lescovitz 1
WP: Rioux; LP: Meaney lp
Bishop Guertin (0-2): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton (3-1): 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 — 4
Boys Lacrosse
Bishop Guertin 11, Pinkerton 2
Goals: Michael Uber, Mason Barbone
Saves: Curtis Michaud 4, Tyler LeBlanc 5
Bishop Guertin (4-0): 4 4 1 2 — 11
Pinkerton (3-2): 0 2 0 0 — 2
Girls Lacrosse
Dover 13, Timberlane 2
Goals: Emily Alberti, Rebecca Silva
Saves: Charlotte Hosterman 5
Dover (2-1): 7 6 — 13
Timberlane (0-4): 1 1 — 2
Bedford 17, Salem 1
Goals: Kim Lopez
Saves: Abby Porter 12
Bedford (3-0): 10 7 — 17
Salem (0-4): 1 0 — 1
Windham 16, Winnacunnet 12
Goals: Maria Killian 4, Morgan Ross 4, Chloe Hall 2, Bella Connelly 2, Cecilia Ponzini, Sophia Ponzini, Jenna Hollinger, Avery Hamilton
Saves: Alex Perkins 3
Winnacunnet (2-1): 8 4 — 12
Windham (2-2): 8 8 — 16
Hollis-Brookline 16, Pelham 5
Goals: Jordyn Galgay 2, Taylor Galgay 2, Emma Beanland
Saves: Lizzy Hodge 10
Hollis-Brookline (4-0): 12 4 — 16
Pelham (1-3): 2 3 — 5
Softball
Hollis-Brookline 6, Sanborn 5
Sanborn (5): Cotter cf 4-0-0, B. Hanson ss 2-1-1, P. Hanson p 4-0-2, Senko c 4-1-1, Larcome dh 3-2-2, Harriman 3b 1-0-0, Flanagan 3b 1-0-0, McGibbon 1b 2-1-0, Lussier lf 2-0-0, Lucas rf 3-0-0, Holt 2b 0-0-0. Totals 26-5-6
RBI: McGibbon 2, P. Hanson 1
WP: Kump; LP: P. Hanson
Sanborn (1-1): 0 2 0 0 0 2 1 — 5
Hollis-Brookline (1-1): 2 1 0 3 0 0 0 — 6
Pinkerton 10, Bishop Guertin 9
Pinkerton (10): Ouellette ss 4-0-0, Dunton lf 3-2-1, Lemay 2b 4-3-3, Vantran 3b 4-1-1, Foote c 4-0-3, Hodgkins p 4-0-1, Schoenenberger 1b 4-1-1, Wood dh 3-0-1, Boucher cf 3-0-1. Totals 33-10-12
RBI: Foote 3, Schoenenberger 3, Hodgkins, Lemay
WP: Hodgkins; LP: Davey
Bishop Guertin (1-2): 3 1 0 2 0 1 2 — 9
Pinkerton (4-0): 5 3 0 2 0 0 0 — 10
Girls Tennis
Bishop Guertin 6, Pinkerton 3
Pinkerton winners:
Singles: 1. Maddie Frank 9-8 (13-11); 2. Shaylee Nolan 8-5; 4. Madeline Donahue 8-5
Records: Bishop Guertin 4-0, Pinkerton 2-2
Boys Volleyball
Salem 3, Pinkerton 2
Kills: P — Wil Mills 17; S — Matt McCloskey 26, Brandon Herbert 14
Blocks: P — Mills 8, Adam Freiburger 8; S — Kai Esker-Greenhalge 2
Assists: P — Lucas Lizotte 41; S — Kai Esker-Greenhalge 39
Service points: S — Tyler Valerio 9
Aces: P — Kody Sodoyer 2, Tyler Collins 2
Digs: P — Aldan Hirsch 11; S — Torin Terry 8
Salem (3-0): 26 17 25 20 20 — 3
Pinkerton (1-2): 24 25 17 25 18 — 2
Windham 3, Hollis-Brookline 1
Kills: Jeff Draper 13
Assists: Kyle Gschwend 34
Digs: Brayden Manti 16
Windham (3-0): 18 25 25 25 — 3
Hollis-Brookline: 25 22 18 22 — 1
