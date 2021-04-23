Baseball

Pinkerton 4, Bishop Guertin 0

Pinkerton (4): Albert lf 3-0-1, Beaulieu 3b 3-0-0, Burgess cf 3-0-0, Michaud ss 2-0-1, Lukeman rf 3-1-0, Yennaco c 2-1-1, Corsetto 2b 3-1-2, Lescovitz 1b 2-1-1, Doyle dh 2-0-0, Rioux p 0-0-0. Totals 23-4-6

RBI: Corsetto 1, Lescovitz 1

WP: Rioux; LP: Meaney lp

Bishop Guertin (0-2): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0

Pinkerton (3-1): 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 — 4

Boys Lacrosse

Bishop Guertin 11, Pinkerton 2

Goals: Michael Uber, Mason Barbone

Saves: Curtis Michaud 4, Tyler LeBlanc 5

Bishop Guertin (4-0): 4 4 1 2 — 11

Pinkerton (3-2): 0 2 0 0 —  2

Girls Lacrosse

Dover 13, Timberlane 2

Goals: Emily Alberti, Rebecca Silva

Saves: Charlotte Hosterman 5

Dover (2-1): 7 6 — 13

Timberlane (0-4): 1 1 —  2

Bedford 17, Salem 1

Goals: Kim Lopez

Saves: Abby Porter 12

Bedford (3-0): 10 7 — 17

Salem (0-4):  1 0 —  1

Windham 16, Winnacunnet 12

Goals: Maria Killian 4, Morgan Ross 4, Chloe Hall 2, Bella Connelly 2, Cecilia Ponzini, Sophia Ponzini, Jenna Hollinger, Avery Hamilton

Saves: Alex Perkins 3

Winnacunnet (2-1): 8 4 — 12

Windham (2-2): 8 8 — 16

Hollis-Brookline 16, Pelham 5

Goals: Jordyn Galgay 2, Taylor Galgay 2, Emma Beanland

Saves: Lizzy Hodge 10

Hollis-Brookline (4-0): 12 4 — 16

Pelham (1-3):  2 3 —  5

Softball

Hollis-Brookline 6, Sanborn 5

Sanborn (5): Cotter cf 4-0-0, B. Hanson ss 2-1-1, P. Hanson p 4-0-2, Senko c 4-1-1, Larcome dh 3-2-2, Harriman 3b 1-0-0, Flanagan 3b 1-0-0, McGibbon 1b 2-1-0, Lussier lf 2-0-0, Lucas rf 3-0-0, Holt 2b 0-0-0. Totals 26-5-6

RBI: McGibbon 2, P. Hanson 1

WP: Kump; LP: P. Hanson

Sanborn (1-1): 0 2 0 0 0 2 1 — 5

Hollis-Brookline (1-1): 2 1 0 3 0 0 0 — 6

Pinkerton 10, Bishop Guertin 9

Pinkerton (10): Ouellette ss 4-0-0, Dunton lf 3-2-1, Lemay 2b 4-3-3, Vantran 3b 4-1-1, Foote c 4-0-3, Hodgkins p 4-0-1, Schoenenberger 1b 4-1-1, Wood dh 3-0-1, Boucher cf 3-0-1. Totals 33-10-12

RBI: Foote 3, Schoenenberger 3, Hodgkins, Lemay

WP: Hodgkins; LP: Davey

Bishop Guertin (1-2): 3 1 0 2 0 1 2 —  9

Pinkerton (4-0): 5 3 0 2 0 0 0 — 10

Girls Tennis

Bishop Guertin 6, Pinkerton 3

Pinkerton winners:

Singles: 1. Maddie Frank 9-8 (13-11); 2. Shaylee Nolan 8-5; 4. Madeline Donahue 8-5

Records: Bishop Guertin 4-0, Pinkerton 2-2

Boys Volleyball

Salem 3, Pinkerton 2

Kills: P — Wil Mills 17; S — Matt McCloskey 26, Brandon Herbert 14

Blocks: P — Mills 8, Adam Freiburger 8; S — Kai Esker-Greenhalge 2

Assists: P — Lucas Lizotte 41; S — Kai Esker-Greenhalge 39

Service points: S — Tyler Valerio 9

Aces: P — Kody Sodoyer 2, Tyler Collins 2

Digs: P — Aldan Hirsch 11; S — Torin Terry 8

Salem (3-0): 26 17 25 20 20 — 3

Pinkerton (1-2): 24 25 17 25 18 — 2

Windham 3, Hollis-Brookline 1

Kills: Jeff Draper 13

Assists: Kyle Gschwend 34

Digs: Brayden Manti 16

Windham (3-0): 18 25 25 25 — 3

Hollis-Brookline: 25 22 18 22 — 1

