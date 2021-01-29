Boys Basketball
Exeter 67, Salem 33
Salem (33): Bates 17, McCloskey 1, Kloza 4, Harris 3, Heghinian 7, Ryan 3, Chopelas 0, Casado 0. Totals 13-4-33
3-pointers: Bates 3, Heghinian, Ryan
Exeter (4-0): 13 18 22 14 — 67
Salem (0-4): 6 5 10 12 — 33
Girls Basketball
Central Catholic 44, Tewksbury 36
Central Catholic (44): Porto 5, Veloz 0, DeLeon 2, Guertin 3, Niles 4, Dinges 10, Angluin 10, M. Smith 0, Scharneck 10. Totals 35-9-44
3-pointers: Porto, Guertin, Dinges
Central Catholic (6-0): 5 21 6 12 — 44
Tewksbury: 7 9 8 12 — 36
Fellowship Christian 37, Innovation Charter 35
Fellowship (37): C. Callahan 3, I. Callahan 5, Southworth 2, Black 6, Robichaud 6, Campo 5, Taboucherani 10, Goncalves 0, McConnell 0
3-pointers: Taboucherani, Campo
Innovation Charter: 2 6 8 19 — 35
Fellowship Christian (2-4): 10 6 10 11 — 37
Boys Ice Hockey
Salem 3, Londonderry 2 (OT)
Salem (4-0): 0 1 1 1 — 3
Londonderry: 1 0 1 0 — 2
Goals: Ryan Pappalardo 2, Sam Maietta
Saves: Spencer Deane 27
Boys Skiing
North Andover sweeps
Meet Results: Haverhill 95, Austin Prep 40; Andover 105, Austin Prep 30; Andover 93, M-E 42; Masco 74, M-E 61; North Andover 100, Masco 35; North Andover 121, N’port 22; SJP 133, N’port 2; SJP 93, Haverhill 42
Top 15: 1. Tim Haarmann (SJP) 23.06, 2. Adam Payne H/P 24.01, 3. Owen Gandt (SJP) 24.91, 4. Henry Hartford H/P 25.28, 5. Sawyer Bernard (SJP) 25.59, 6. Segev Moritz (NA) 26.02, 7. Henry Coote (SJP) 26.26, 8.Rocco Masciarelli (SJP) 26.38, 9. Peyton McKee (SJP) 26.84, 10. Ryan Clarke (M-E_ 27.01, 11. Paul Parachojuk (H/P) 27.39, 12. jackson Burns (SJP) 27.41, 13. Ryan Radulski (NA) 27.50, 14. Charlie Greenberg (H/P) 27.56, 15. Evan Fisichelli (SJP) 28.14
Records: SJP 6-0, North Andover 5-1, Masco 5-1, Andover 3-3, Haverhill 3-3, Nport 1-5, M-E 1-5, Austin Prep 0-6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.