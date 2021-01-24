Boys Basketball
Andover 67, Haverhill 45
Haverhill (45): Cunningham 7, Burgos 6, Haas 8, Guertin 3, Efosa 2, Alvarado 11, Ramirez 5, Roche 1, Polanco 2, Beilin 0, Fuller 0, Snyder 0.
Andover (67): Cammann 7, Satlow 4, MacLellan 18, Cloutier 5, Beal 2, Aruri 8, Grecco 2, Poirier 2, Shahtanian 3, Moses 7, LeBrun 1, Briggs 3, Resendiz 5. Totals 22-13-67
3-pointers: AND — Moses 2, MacLellan 2, Aruri 2, Shahtanian, Resendiz, Briggs, Cloutier; HAV — Burgos 2, Alvarado 3, Ramirez 1, Guertin 1
Haverhill (1-3): 14 13 4 14 — 45
Andover (4-0): 8 17 24 18 — 67
Sanborn 69, Coe-Brown 44
Sanborn (69): D. Khalil 20, Pugh 8, J. Khalil 12, Bush 16, Allen 5, Kolodziej 0, Thornton 8, Frizzell 0, Butler 0, DiAntionio 0,Thompson 0. Totals 24-10-69
3-pointers: Bush 4, D. Khalil 4, J. Khalil 2, Thornton
Sanborn (3-0): 23 16 19 11 — 69
Coe-Brown (2-1): 11 7 14 12 — 44
Pelham 53, Manchester West 51
Pelham (53): Hegan 0, Bellahrossi 0, Carroll 0, D Herrling 0, Strout 0, J.Travis 4, Cawthron 5, J. Herrling 6, Jones 8, McGlinchey 14, Dumont 16. Totals 21-6-53
3-pointers: Dumont 3, Cawthron, McGlinchey
Pelham (4-0): 12 16 15 10 — 53
Manchester West (0-2): 10 13 10 18 — 51
Methuen 52, Billerica 46
Methuen (52): Parello 2, Urena 13, Allen 15, Carpio 2, Ortega 0, Nkwantah 0, Touma 0, Olivier 0, Crowe 7, Lussier 13, Chibuogwu 0, Kiwanuka 0. Totals 16-14-52
3-pointers: Urena 3, Allen, Crowe, Lussier
Billerica (2-2): 4 13 15 14 — 46
Methuen (4-0): 10 8 12 22 — 52
Girls Basketball
Sanborn 67, Coe-Brown 41
Sanborn (67): McGough 17, Houghton 23, Morris 6, Colcord 3, Cotter 2, Merry-Carreiro 8, Soares 2 , Evans 4, Douglas 2, Bezanson 0. Totals 25-14-67
3-pointers: McGough, Merry-Carreiro, Houghton
Coe-Brown (2-3): 12 8 5 16 — 41
Sanborn (2-1): 14 15 19 19 — 67
Pelham 61, Manchester West 39
Pelham (61): Schwab 0, J. Galgay 18, McFarland 2, Carney 7, T. Galgay 3, Walsh 0, Allard 0, Hinton 0, Molettieri 1, Becotte 20, Sauer 0, Cantacesso 2, Higginbottom 4, Joncas 4.
3-pointers: J. Galgay 3, T. Galgay 1, Carney 1
Manchester West (0-2): 11 15 5 8 — 39
Pelham (5-0): 15 9 12 25 — 61
Billerica 52, Methuen 37
Methuen (37): Henrick 0, Tierney 16, Tardugno 10, Keaney 5, Melia 0, Coleman 0, Barron 0, Morales 0, Pfeil 6, DeLap 0, Santiago 0. Totals 12-10-37
3-pointers: Tierney 3
Methuen (1-3): 9 9 14 7 — 37
Billerica: 12 15 10 15 — 52
Girls Gymnastics
Andover 131.75, Haverhill 130.4
Placers:
Vault: 1. Olivia Melo (H) 9.0, 2. Sophia tran (A) 8.85, 3. Cassie King (H) 8.15; Bars: 1. Melo (H) 8.5, 2. Molly Foster (A) 8.45, 3. Cailey Simard (H) 8.25 8.5; Beam: 1. Foster (A) 8.8, 2. Simard (H) 8.4 and Gabby Bresnick (A) 8.4; Floor: 1. Bresnick (A) 9.0, 2. Simard (H) 8.85, 3. Maeve Hess (H) 8.75; All-around: 1. Simard (H) 33.55, 2. Melo (H) 33.2
Boys Ice Hockey
Central Catholic 4, North Andover 3
North Andover: 1 1 1 — 3
Central Catholic (4-0): 0 4 0 — 4
Goals: CC — Will Moriarty, Michael Collett, Sean Gray, Braeden Curran; NA — Cullen Dolan, Ryan Bianavilla, Adam Heinze
Saves: CC — Mike Brothers 13; NA — Ben Williamson 24
Sanborn 2, Winnacunnet 1
Sanborn (1-2): 0 1 0 — 2
Winnacunnet (0-2): 1 1 0 — 1
Goals: Sam Gosselin, Joe Costanzo
Saves: Sanborn/Epping — Josh Stevens 32; Win —Jack Ellis 38
Girls Ice Hockey
Chelmsford 3, Methuen 0
Chelmsford (4-1): 2 1 0 — 3
Methuen (2-3): 0 0 0 — 0
Saves: Michelle Kusmaul 36
Boys Skiing
Haverhill wins pair
Meet Results: Haverhill 89, Nport 46; Andover 105, Nport 30; Masco 73, Andover 62; Masco 120, AustinPrep 15; North Andover 127, Austin Prep 8; SJP 99, North Andover 36; SJP 121, M-E 14; Haverhill 92, M-E 43
Top 15: 1. Tim Haarmann (SJP) 21.90, 2. Adam Payne (Hav) 21.91, 3. Owen Gandt (SJP) 22.39, 4. Dylan Goldman (NA) 22.87,, 5. Henry Hartford (Hav) 22.92, 6. Segev Moritz (NA) 23.0, 7. Eli Hammet (M-E) 23.05, 8. Sawyer Barnard (SJP) 23.114, 9. Chuck Danis (SJP) 23.22, 10. Henry Coote (SJP) 23.24, 11. Derek Monahan (NA) 23.30, 12. Rocco Masciarelli (SJP) 23.42, 13. Andrew Caplow (SJP) 23.58, 14. Jackson Burns (SJP) 23.50, 15. Henry Doucette (SJP) 23.61, 20. Sunjae Kim (A) 23.74
Records: SJP 4-0, Masco 4-0, NA 3-1, Haverhill 2-2, Nport 1-3, Andover 1-3, M-E 1-3, AP 0-4
Boys Swimming
Andover 131, Haverhill 52
Other scores: Chelmsford 98, Andover 89; Chelmsford 133, Haverhill 52
Local winners:
200 medley relay: Andover 1:54.14; 200 freestyle: Henry Campbell (A) 1:54.63 ; 200 IM: Danny McLaughlin (H) 2:02.89; 50 freestyle: Eric Xu (A) 23.68 ; Diving: Davis Blanch (A) 142.20; 100 butterfly: Scott Kessell (A) 57.43; 100 freestyle: Patrick Currie (A) 53.39 ; 500 freestyle: Kessell (A) 5:24.46 ; 200 freestyle relay: Andover 1:42.12; 100 backstroke: McLaughlin (H) 54.68 ; 100 breaststroke: Xu (A) 1:04.54 ; 400 freestyle relay: Andover 3:39.78
Central Catholic 100, Lowell 76
Central winners:
200 medley relay: V. Saldanha, A. Kelly, J. Beecher, S. Butzen 1:49.60; 200 freestyle: Andrew Kelly 1:55.47; 200 IM: Spencer Butzen 2:25.34; 50 freestyle: Kelly 24.18; 100 butterfly: Jack Dunn 1:04.40; 100 freestyle: Elvin Rosa 55.37; 200 freestyle relay: J. Belkus. Noah Williams, F. Trinidad, J. Mussamarra 1:54.64; 100 breaststroke: Jack Beecher 1:14.18
Records: Lowell 0-2, Central Catholic 2-1
Wrestling
Timberlane 62, Hollis-Brookline 0
Timberlane winners:
120: Jonathan Fabrizio pin 3:10; 126: Jake Rousseau dec. 9-5 ; 132: Ben Little pin 1:24; 138: Erik Kappler dec. 9-5; 145: Konrad Parker pin 1:33; 152: Anthony Rousseau pin 1:37; 160: Nick Pallaria tech. fall 18-3; 170: Dominic Pallaria pin 5:10; 182: Bryce Parker pin 1:39; 195: Brandon Musgrave dec. 9-2; 220: Cooper Kelley by forfeit; HVY: Malikai Colon pin 3:10
Records: Timberlane 3-0
