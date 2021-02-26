Boys Basketball
Pelham 63, Sanborn 56
Sanborn (56): D. Khalil 15, J. Khalil 20 , Bush 2, Allen 5, Butler 3, Pugh 5 , Thornton 4, Thompson 0, DAntonio 0. T. Khalil 2, Ashby 0. Totals 19-12-56
Pelham (63): Hegan 0, Bellahrossi 0, Coppinger 0, J.Travis 0, Strout 4, McGlinchey 8, D.Herrling 9, Jones 10, Dumont 22, Cawthron 10. Totals 24-11—63
3-pointers: PEL — Dumont 3, D.Herrling; SANB — J. Khalil 3, Allen 1, D. Khalil 1, Pugh 1, Butler 1
Sanborn (8-4): 13 2 12 29 — 56
Pelham (13-1): 13 20 15 15 — 63
Girls Basketball
Pinkerton 46, Windham 36
Windham (36): Weeks 0, Hughes 2, Tsetsilas 0, Smith 3, Bean 0, Minotti 9, Husson 0, Amari 4, Dempsey 18, Totals 12-7-36
Pinkerton (46): Marasco 4, Alli Ingalls 8, Pollini 2, Farnum 8, Frost 0, Lavoie 5, Packowski 4, Melton 4, Avah Ingalls 13, White 0, Ames 0, Sirois 0. Totals 13-15-46
3-pointers: WIND — Minotti 3, Dempsey, Smith; PINK — Alli Ingalls 2, Farnum, Lavoie, Marasco
Windham (7-4): 7 8 11 10 — 36
Pinkerton (8-2): 17 10 6 13 — 46
Oyster River 44, Timberlane 24
Timberlane (24): Collins 11, Parker 5, Powers 4, Genest 2, Fox 2, Bonanno 0, Little 0, O’Connor 0, Cook 0, Ferrari-Henry 0. Totals 9-5-24
3-pointers: Collins
Oyster River (9-6): 7 13 11 13 — 44
Timberlane (1-9): 10 6 0 8 — 24
Salem 44, ConVal 31
Salem (44): Dominguez 8, Emerson 11, Boucher 4, Wall 2, Olson 2, Lakos 11, Hoover, Pazzanese 2, Paradis, Hinchey 2, Moniz 2. Totals 18-5-44
3-pointers: Emerson 3
ConVal (1-5): 5 4 6 16 — 31
Salem (1-11): 12 24 6 2 — 44
Sanborn 54, Pelham 49
Pelham (49): McFarland 2, J. Galgay 0, Carney 18, T. Galgay 1, Walsh 12, Allard 0, Molettieri 6, Becotte 3, Cantacesso 5, Higginbottom 0, Joncas 2
Sanborn (54): McGough 23, Houghton 19 , Morris 12, Cotter 0, Evans 0, O’Toole 0, Soares 0, Flanagan 0, Bezanson 0, Lelis 0, Ash 0. Totals 17-15-54
3-pointers: PEL — Carney 2, Molettieri 1; SANB — McGough 4, Houghton 1
Sanborn (12-2): 9 15 10 20 — 54
Pelham (6-5): 13 13 5 18 — 49
Boys Ice Hockey
Pinkerton 5, Windham 2
Pinkerton (2-4): 3 1 1 — 5
Windham (0-11): 0 1 1 — 2
Goals: P — Hunter Drouin 2, Aidan Price, Ethan Burgess, Jake Sullivan; W — Charlie Breen, Aiden Quaglietta
Saves: P — Paul Lescovitz 16; W — Ben Breen 46
