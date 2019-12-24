Boys Basketball
Whittier 57, Ipswich 56
Whittier (57): Tricoche 10, McGonagle 0, Torre 17, Couture 13, Byram 5, Rodriguez 3, McDonough 4, Efosa 5. Totals 18-14-57
3-pointers: W — Tricoche 2, Torre 2, Couture, Rodriguez, McDonough
Ipswich: 11 13 11 21 — 56
Whittier (1-0): 15 15 10 17 — 57
Central Catholic 61, North Andover 43
Central Catholic (61): McKenzie 15, Peguero 1, Metivier 6, Rivera 5, Godin 10, Hinga 3, Traficante 18.
North Andover (43): Kutz 7, Morin 8, Moore 5, King 6, Pennsavallle 2, Wolinksi 5, Heim 6, Williams 4.
3-pointers: CC — McKenzie, Metivier 2, Rivera, Godin; NA — Morin 2, Kutz, Moore, Wolinksi
Central Catholic (2-1): 12 20 14 15 — 61
North Andover (0-3): 7 16 8 12 — 43
Dracut 70, Methuen 60
Methuen (60): Garcia 18, Allen 6, Osias 2, Urena 3, Olivier 0, Crowe 14, Lussier 12, Wannaphong 1, Santana 4.
3-pointers: Garcia, Urena, Crowe 2, Lussier 2
Methuen (1-2): 10 17 12 21 — 60
Dracut: 8 19 19 24 — 70
Girls Basketball
Whittier 63, Georgetown 44
Whittier (63): Talley 14, Efosa 30, Krafton 14, Meekins 0, McGrath 4, M.Dawkins 0, V.Dawkins 0, Lear 0, Bulis 0, Terroux 0, Cintron 0, Pizzarro 0, Habib 0.
3-pointers: None
Georgetown (0-3): 15 15 7 7 — 44
Whittier (2-1): 15 16 16 16 — 63
North Andover 34, Bedford 26
North Andover (34): Panos 6, Connors 13, Whipple 2, Dadiego 2, Robie 2, Mellody 3, Rogers 6.
3-pointers: Panos, Connors 3
North Andover (2-1): 9 7 9 9 — 34
Bedford: 6 4 6 10 — 26
KIPP Academy 60, PMA 21
PMA (21): D’Agostino, E. Latino, Fabino 13, Colleyer 2, Le 2, Nguyen, Chong, Boyle 2, Spaniol 2. Totals 7-7-21
3-pointers: None
Presentation of Mary (2-1): 7 6 4 4 — 21
KIPP Academy: 20 20 10 10 — 60
Andover 52, Westford Academy 43
Andover (52): Krekorian 8, Shaw 17, Hardock 7, Shirley 0, Foley 8, Hanscom 7, Kobelski 5. Total 21-5-52
3-pointers: Kobelski, Hanscom, Shaw, Hardock 2
Andover (2-0): 2 14 20 16 — 52
Westford Academy: 18 9 10 6 — 43
Dracut 61, Methuen 53
Methuen (53): B. Tardugno 0, Henrick 0, Keaney 3, S.Tardugno 12,Paradis 0, Melia 6, Barron 10, Vasquez 5, Morales 7, Delap 0, Donovan 9
3-pointers: S.Tardugno 3, Melia 2, Barron, Vasquez, Morales
Dracut: 13 12 15 12 9 — 61
Methuen (0-3): 13 15 9 15 1 — 53
Girls Gymnastics
Pinkerton takes 1st
Team scores: Pinkerton 130.05, Nashua South 113,3, Spaulding 109.5, H-B 104.2, Merrimack 102.4, Milford 87.8, Nashua North 84.45, Somersworth 70.25, Exeter 59.2
Pinkerton placers:
Bars: 1. Sophia Viger (P) 7.55, 3. Hana Phaneuf (P) 7.15; Beam: 1. Sophia Viger (P) 8.8; Floor: 1. Ashley McKinnon (P) 9.4, 2. Sophia Viger (P) 9.3, 3, Haley Rustad (P) 9.25; All-around: 1. Sophia Viger (P) 33.9, 3. Hana Phaneuf (P) 32.55
Records: Pinkerton 8-0
Boys Ice Hockey
Haverhill 7, Westboro 2
Holiday Tournament
Haverhill (2-1): 2 2 3 — 7
Westboro (1-3): 0 2 0 — 2
Goals: Cole Farmer, Brady Ferreira, Mike Fitzgerald, Justin Torosian, Charlie Rastauskas, Jack Sullivan, Hayden Flaherty
Saves: Zach Roughan 13
Central Catholic 4, Westford Academy 4
Central Catholic (3-0-1): 2 1 1 0 — 4
Westford Academy: 2 1 1 0 — 4
Goals: Andrew Flammia 2, Jake Doucette, Michael Dingas
Saves: Michael Abdoo 26
Wrestling
Lawrence sweeps
Team scores: Whittier 60, Masconomet 24: Lawrence 45, Whittier 36; Lawrence 40, Masconomet 27
Local records:
106: Sebastien Boisvert (W) 1-1; Luis Mauricio (L) 2-0; 113: Adam Rousseau (W) 1-1; Fernando Alvarado (L) 1-1; 120: Nick Elkhoury (W) 0-2; Jaycob Zapata (L) 2-0; 126: Youscarl Nina (W) 1-1; Joel Garcia (L) 2-0; 132: Nate Charoux (W) 1-1; Davidson Theosmy (L) 2-0; 138: Lukas Rousseau (W) 1-1; Dudley Derival (L) 0-1; 145: Ethan Calderwood (W) 1-1; John Vazquez (L) 2-0; 152: Luke Iamele (W) 2-0; Azais David (L) 0-2; 160: Jeremais Collazo (W) 2-0; Jason Gutierrez (L) 0-2; 170: Anthony Moran (W) 2-0; Hezekiah Leonor (L) 1-1; 182: Jack Lamarier (W) 2-0; Angel Miranda (L) 1-1; 195: Jake Richards (W) 1-1; Freddy Collazo (L) 2-0; 220: Jeremy Rousseau (W) 0-1, Jyzaiah Ferraria (W) 0-1; Erik Sanchez (L) 2-0; HVY: Erickson Rivas (W) 1-1; Brandon Lavasta (L) 2-0
Records: Whittier 5-1, Lawrence 4-5
Central Catholic 42, Dracut 27
Central winners:
106: Jimmy Glynn pin :17; 113: Nick Spero by forfeit; 120: Jackie Dehney pin 2:37; 145:Mike Glynn pin :24; 152: Nate Vachon pin :51; 160: Matt Shaw pin 1:06; 170: Jack Delany by forfeit
Records: Central Catholic 2-0
