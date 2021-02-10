Boys Basketball

Pelham 57, ConVal 33

Pelham (57): Yambo 0, Carroll 0, Strout 0, Coppinger 0, Bellahrossi 2, J.Travis 2, Cawthron 4, Hegan 6, D.Herrling 7, Jones 7, J.Herrling 9, Dumont 9, McGlinchey 11 Totals 19-11-57

3-pointers: Dumont 3, McGlinchey 2, Hegan 2, J.Herrling

ConVal (3-1): 11 4 11  7 — 33

Pelham (8-0): 19 9 18 11 — 57

Girls Basketball

Pelham 50, ConVal 36

Pelham (50): Olivia Todd 0, Jordyn Galgay 0, Abby McFarland 1, Tallie Carney 2, Taylor Galgay 3, Ashlyn Walsh 5, Maddy Allard 0, Shae Hinton 0, Megan Molettieri 5, Jasmine Becotte 8, Molly Sauer 0, Mia Cantacesso 2, Laela Higginbottom 1, Sophia Joncas 10

3-pointers: Tallie Carney, Taylor Galgay, Megan Molettieri

Pelham (9-0): 9 22 11 8 — 50

ConVal: 6 15  6 9 — 36

Girls Ice Hockey

Chelmsford 4, Andover 3

Andover: 1 2 0 — 3

Chelmsford: 1 2 1 — 4

Goals: Lauren Adams, Lilly Reeves 2

Saves: Lillian Jagger 27

