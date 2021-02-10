Boys Basketball
Pelham 57, ConVal 33
Pelham (57): Yambo 0, Carroll 0, Strout 0, Coppinger 0, Bellahrossi 2, J.Travis 2, Cawthron 4, Hegan 6, D.Herrling 7, Jones 7, J.Herrling 9, Dumont 9, McGlinchey 11 Totals 19-11-57
3-pointers: Dumont 3, McGlinchey 2, Hegan 2, J.Herrling
ConVal (3-1): 11 4 11 7 — 33
Pelham (8-0): 19 9 18 11 — 57
Girls Basketball
Pelham 50, ConVal 36
Pelham (50): Olivia Todd 0, Jordyn Galgay 0, Abby McFarland 1, Tallie Carney 2, Taylor Galgay 3, Ashlyn Walsh 5, Maddy Allard 0, Shae Hinton 0, Megan Molettieri 5, Jasmine Becotte 8, Molly Sauer 0, Mia Cantacesso 2, Laela Higginbottom 1, Sophia Joncas 10
3-pointers: Tallie Carney, Taylor Galgay, Megan Molettieri
Pelham (9-0): 9 22 11 8 — 50
ConVal: 6 15 6 9 — 36
Girls Ice Hockey
Chelmsford 4, Andover 3
Andover: 1 2 0 — 3
Chelmsford: 1 2 1 — 4
Goals: Lauren Adams, Lilly Reeves 2
Saves: Lillian Jagger 27
