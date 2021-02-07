Boys Basketball

Andover 73, Billerica 35

Andover (73): Cammann 11, Satlow 9, MacLellan 5, Cloutier 3, Beal 3, Grecco 2, LeBrun 5, Resendiz 6, Aruri 10, Poirier 2, Shahtanian 4, Moses 5, Briggs 4, Grecco 6. Totals 27-14-73

3-pointers: Grecco 2, Cloutier 1, Moses 1, MacLellan 1

Billerica:  8  8  8 11 — 35

Andover (8-0): 15 24 14 20 — 73

Chelmsford 60, Methuen 56

Methuen (60): Perello 5, Urena 12, Allen 10, Touma 2, Crowe 18, Lussier 8, Lopez 1, Carpio 0, Nkwantah 0, Kiwanuka 0, Chibuogwu 0, Vasquez 0. Totals 20-9-56

3-pointers: Crowe 3, Lussier 2, Urena 2

Methuen (6-2):  3 11 25 17 — 56

Chelmsford: 15 15 17 13 — 60

Bishop Guertin 39, Windham 36

Windham (36): Billone 12, DaSilva 15, St. Hilaire 6, Fortin 1, Lippold 0, Runde 2, Dempsey 0. Totals 11-8-36

3-pointers: Billone 2, DaSilva 2, St. Hilaire 2

Bishop Guertin (5-2): 9 5 14 11 — 39

Windham (4-2): 7 2 17 10 — 36

Pentucket 54, Rockport 46

Pentucket (54): Bucco 2-1-7, K. Lee 6-2-15, St. Louis 0-1-1, Daly 6-2-14, Dwight 2-5-9, Perlitch 1-0-2, J. Lee 0-0-0, Sullivan 0-0-0, Tierney 1-0-2, Labritz 0-0-0, Davis 2-0-4. Totals: 20-11-54

3-pointers: Bucco 2, K. Lee

Rockport:  4 10 11 21 — 46

Pentucket (2-3): 11 13 14 16 — 54

Pelham 64, Hollis-Brookline 42

Pelham (64): Bellahrossi 0, Coppinger 0, J.Herrling 2, Cawthron 3, Travis 3, Carroll 4, Hegan 5, D.Herrling 8, Strout 8, Jones 8, McGlinchey 9, Dumont 14. Totals 26-3-64

3-pointers: Dumont 4, Strout 2, Hegan, Cawthorn, McGlinchey

Hollis-Brookline (1-2):  4 10 10 18 — 42

Pelham (7-0): 10 23 19 12 — 64

Alvirne 58, Salem 40

Salem (40): Pacy 13; Ayala 9; McCloskey 8; Harris 5; Ryan 3; Kloza 2; Heghinian 0; Chopelas 0; Casado 0; Totals: 16-3-40

3-pointers: Pacy 2, Harris, Ayala, Ryan

Salem (0-7): 16  5 11  8 — 40

Alvirne (5-2): 16 16 16 10 — 58

Girls Basketball

Pentucket 54, Rockport 20

Pentucket (54): Cacciapuoti 1-0-2, Conover 3-0-7, Cloutier 0-0-0, Thompson 2-0-5, Maurer 1-0-2, DiBurro 1-0-2, Bellacqua 0-1-1, Riley 1-0-2, Mickelson 4-1-9, Reading 2-2-6, Currie 6-3-16, Lopata 0-0-0, Synder 1-0-2.

3-pointers: Conover, Thompson, Currie

Pentucket (8-1): 19 7 18 10 — 54

Rockport:  7 2  6  5 — 20

North Andover 47, Lowell 43

North Andover (47): Fitzgibbons 0, Fahey 0, Martin 21, Rogers 11, Garcia 4, Robie 4, Gaffny 7. Totals 20-6-47

3-pointers: Martin

North Andover (2-4): 11 16 11  9 — 47

Lowell: 10  9 14 10 — 43

Central Catholic 68, Haverhill 42

Central Catholic (68): Porto 4, Veloz 6, DeLeon 2, Castro 7, Guertin 0, Niles 16, Dinges 15, Angluin 10, DeSandis 0, Fischer 4, M. Smith 0, K. Smith 0, Scharneck 4. Totals: 28-11-68

Haverhill (42): Phiri 8, Laffey 2, Burdier 13, Cortes 3, Phillips 3, Eason 5, Spencer 3, Cerasuolo 0, Powell 0, Longenecker 0, Cordero 0, Burgos 0, Czarlinsky 0. Totals 15-8-42

3-pointers: HAV — Phiri, Eason, Cortes, Phillips; CCHS — Castro

Central Catholic (8-0): 16 13 21 18 — 68

Haverhill (1-7):  9  8 10 15 — 42

Pelham 66, Hollis-Brookline 50

Pelham (66): Abbey Schwab 0, Jordyn Galgay 7, Abby McFarland 1, Tallie Carney 14, Taylor Galgay 0, Ashlyn Walsh 0, Maddy Allard 2, Shae Hinton 2, Megan Molettieri 6, Jasmine Becotte 26, Molly Sauer 2, Mia Cantacesso 2, Laela Higginbottom 0, Sophia Joncas 4.

3-pointers: Jordyn Galgay, Tallie Carney 3, Megan Molettieri 2, Jasmine Becotte

Pelham (8-0): 17 18 12 19 — 66

Hollis-Brookline:  6 11 11 22 — 50

Timberlane 55, Milford 48

Timberlane (55): Collins 25, Parker 10, O’Connor 8, Fox 4, Powers 4, Brooks 2, Genest 2, Bonanno 0, Cook 0, Little 0. Totals 19-13-55

3-pointers: Collins 4, Parker

Timberlane (1-4): 10 13 13 19 — 55

Milford (0-3):  8 10 10 20 — 48

Alvirne 49, Salem 37

Salem (37): Dominguez 6, Emerson 8, Boucher 5, Lakos 3, Pazzanese 1, Hinchey 6, McGibbon 10, Totals 12-11-37

3-pointers: Emerson, LakosJV game: Salem 44, Alvirne 35

Alvirne (5-2): 17  9 16 7 — 49

Salem (0-6):  8 12  8 9 — 37

Andover 48, Billerica 32

Andover (48): Shaw 17, Gillette 2, Shirley 1, Foley 9, Hanscom 14, Kobelski 0, Yates 1, Doherty 0, Gobiel 2, Osborne 2, White 0

3-pointers: Shaw 2

Andover (6-2): 16 10 7 15 — 48

Billerica:  7 11 6  8 — 32

Chelmsford 51, Methuen 41

Methuen (41): S Henrick 3, Tierney 4, Keaney 0, Tardugno 20, Melia 2, Barron 2, Morales 1, Pfeil 9.

3-pointers: Tardugno 4, Tierney 1

Chelmsford: 15  4 16 16 — 51

Methuen (3-5): 10 12  7 12 — 41

Girls Gymnastics

Chelmsford 137, Andover 133

Andover placers:

Vault: 3. Maggie Cosentino 8.6; Bars: 2. Gabby Bresnick 8.15; Beam: 3. Molly Foster 8.4 Molly Foster 9.05Floor: 1. Gabby Bresnick 9.15, 2. Molly Foster 9.05; All-around: 3. Foster 32.85

Central Catholic 133.2, Haverhill 132.45

Area placers:

Vault: 1. Liv Melo (H) 9.1; 2. Maeve Hess (H) 9.0; 3. Maddie Defino (H) 8.7; Bars: 1. Melo (H) 8.7; 2. Julia Turrisi (CC) 8.6; 3. Riley Salerno (CC) 8.35; Beam: 1. Veralie Perrier (CC) 9.15; 2. Maddie Narroian CC 8.7; 3. Deirde Donovan (CC) 8.6; Floor: 1. Donovan (CC) - 8.8; 2. Salerno (CC) - 8.55; 3. Hess (H) - 8.5; All-around: 1. Melo (H) 34.0; 2. Hess (H) 33.5; 3. Salerno (CC) 33.2

Boys Ice Hockey

Haverhill 7, Central Catholic 1

Haverhill (7-1): 4 1 2 — 7

Central Catholic: 1 0 0 — 1

Goals: CC — Sean Gray, Aidan O’Connell 2,Brady Rickenbach, Michael Dinges, Tyler DiBurro, Kyle Melo; H — Evan Jeffries

Saves: CC — Michael Brothers 5; H — Cal Pruett 45

Lowell 5, Methuen 3

Methuen: 0 2 1 — 3

Lowell: 4 1 0 — 5

Goals: Perkins, Schena, Noah Kneeland

Saves: Kublis Marino 6, Page 14

Boys Skiing

Haverhill wins pair

Team results: Haverhill-Pentucket 86, Andover 49; Andover 107, Newburyport 28; Austin Prep 68, Newburyport 67; Masconomet 108, AP 27; St. John’s Prep 113, Masco 22; SJP 119, North Andover 16; North Andover 107, Manchester-Essex 28; Hav-Pent 104, ME 31

Top 15: 1. Adam Payne (H-P) 24.66, 2. Tim Haarmann (SJP) 24.91, 3. Owen Gandt (SJP) 25.94, 4. Henry Hartford (H-P) 26.20, 5. Peyton McKee (SJP) 26.74, 6. Rocco Masciarelli (SJP) 26.90, 7. Liam Quinlan (Mas) 27.09, 8. Henry Coote (SJP) 27.14, 9. Cole Hosmer (SJP) 27.35, 10. Charlie Danis (SJP) 27.62, 11. Sawyer Bernard (SJP) 27.64, 12. Segev Moritz (NA) 27.69, 13. Will Caron (Mas) 27.80, 14. Evan Fisichelli (SJP) 27.90, 15. Ryan Clark (ME) 27.96; also 19. Sunjae Kim (And) 28.48

Final records: SJP 8-0, North Andover 6-2, Masco 6-2, Haverhill-Pentucket 5-3, Andover 4-4, M-E 1-7, Austin 1-7, Nport 1-7

Boys Swimming

Andover 119, Central Catholic 61

Other score: Andover 122, Haverhill 55

Local winners:

200 medley relay: Central 1:51.25; 200 freestyle: Dylan Wang (A) 1:59.42; 200 IM: Andrew Kelly (C) 2:07.75; 50 freestyle: Eric Xu (A) 22.86; Diving: Davis Blanch (A) 150.6; 100 butterfly: Henry Campbell (A) 59.12; 100 freestyle: Scott Kessel (A) 52.52; 500 freestyle: William Moulson (A) 5:28.10; 200 freestyle relay: Andover 1:37.(); 100 backstroke: Victor Saldanha (C) 1:04.49; 100 breaststroke: Patrick Soong (A) 1:08.18; 400 freestyle relay: Andover 3:22.09

Wrestling

Timberlane 50, Bishop Guertin 21

Timberlane winners:

113: Jonathan Fabrizio major dec. 14-2; 120: Jake Rousseau pin :23; 126: Ben Little pin :38; 132: Nate Peabody pin 3:39; 145: Konrad Parker dec. 3-0; 152: Nick Pallaria major dec. 10-2; 170: Dom Pallaria dec. 5-4; 182: Bryce Parker pin 3:00; 195: Brandon Musgrace pin 3:46; 220: Cooper Kelley pin 4:17

Records: Timberlane 6-0

Windham 41, Pelham 28

Local winners:

106: Nathan Maslanek (P) major dec. 10-0; 126: Sam Oakes (W) tech. fall 15-0; 132: Aiden Williams (W) pin 1:53; 138: Dylan Roy (W) pin 1:41; 145: Mason Ketelaer (W) pin 1:36; 152: Nick Antonucci (W) pin 3:16; 160: Isaac (W) by forfeit; 170: Ethan Giniewicz (P) by forfeit; 182: Nick Parker (W) pin 2:22; 195: Conor Maslanek (W) by forfeit; 220: Matt Scharff (P) pin 2:49; HVY: Memphis Patterson (P) by forfeit

Records: Pelham 3-3, Windham 2-4

Salem 66, Keene 12

Salem winners:

106: Brodey McDonald pin 3:21; 113: Phil Giordano pin 1:53; 120: Cam Monahan by forfeit; 126: Ryan O’Rourke pin 1:48; 132: Jonathan Belkus dec. 7-5; 138: Jariel Hernandez pin 4:26; 145: George Boudreau pin 1:59; 152: Matteo Mustapha by forfeit; 160: Mike Williams dec. 9-7; 195: Trevor Darisse by forfeit; 220: Jack Dailey by forfeit; HVY: Jordan Scott by forfeit

Records: Salem 5-1

