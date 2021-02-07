Boys Basketball
Andover 73, Billerica 35
Andover (73): Cammann 11, Satlow 9, MacLellan 5, Cloutier 3, Beal 3, Grecco 2, LeBrun 5, Resendiz 6, Aruri 10, Poirier 2, Shahtanian 4, Moses 5, Briggs 4, Grecco 6. Totals 27-14-73
3-pointers: Grecco 2, Cloutier 1, Moses 1, MacLellan 1
Billerica: 8 8 8 11 — 35
Andover (8-0): 15 24 14 20 — 73
Chelmsford 60, Methuen 56
Methuen (60): Perello 5, Urena 12, Allen 10, Touma 2, Crowe 18, Lussier 8, Lopez 1, Carpio 0, Nkwantah 0, Kiwanuka 0, Chibuogwu 0, Vasquez 0. Totals 20-9-56
3-pointers: Crowe 3, Lussier 2, Urena 2
Methuen (6-2): 3 11 25 17 — 56
Chelmsford: 15 15 17 13 — 60
Bishop Guertin 39, Windham 36
Windham (36): Billone 12, DaSilva 15, St. Hilaire 6, Fortin 1, Lippold 0, Runde 2, Dempsey 0. Totals 11-8-36
3-pointers: Billone 2, DaSilva 2, St. Hilaire 2
Bishop Guertin (5-2): 9 5 14 11 — 39
Windham (4-2): 7 2 17 10 — 36
Pentucket 54, Rockport 46
Pentucket (54): Bucco 2-1-7, K. Lee 6-2-15, St. Louis 0-1-1, Daly 6-2-14, Dwight 2-5-9, Perlitch 1-0-2, J. Lee 0-0-0, Sullivan 0-0-0, Tierney 1-0-2, Labritz 0-0-0, Davis 2-0-4. Totals: 20-11-54
3-pointers: Bucco 2, K. Lee
Rockport: 4 10 11 21 — 46
Pentucket (2-3): 11 13 14 16 — 54
Pelham 64, Hollis-Brookline 42
Pelham (64): Bellahrossi 0, Coppinger 0, J.Herrling 2, Cawthron 3, Travis 3, Carroll 4, Hegan 5, D.Herrling 8, Strout 8, Jones 8, McGlinchey 9, Dumont 14. Totals 26-3-64
3-pointers: Dumont 4, Strout 2, Hegan, Cawthorn, McGlinchey
Hollis-Brookline (1-2): 4 10 10 18 — 42
Pelham (7-0): 10 23 19 12 — 64
Alvirne 58, Salem 40
Salem (40): Pacy 13; Ayala 9; McCloskey 8; Harris 5; Ryan 3; Kloza 2; Heghinian 0; Chopelas 0; Casado 0; Totals: 16-3-40
3-pointers: Pacy 2, Harris, Ayala, Ryan
Salem (0-7): 16 5 11 8 — 40
Alvirne (5-2): 16 16 16 10 — 58
Girls Basketball
Pentucket 54, Rockport 20
Pentucket (54): Cacciapuoti 1-0-2, Conover 3-0-7, Cloutier 0-0-0, Thompson 2-0-5, Maurer 1-0-2, DiBurro 1-0-2, Bellacqua 0-1-1, Riley 1-0-2, Mickelson 4-1-9, Reading 2-2-6, Currie 6-3-16, Lopata 0-0-0, Synder 1-0-2.
3-pointers: Conover, Thompson, Currie
Pentucket (8-1): 19 7 18 10 — 54
Rockport: 7 2 6 5 — 20
North Andover 47, Lowell 43
North Andover (47): Fitzgibbons 0, Fahey 0, Martin 21, Rogers 11, Garcia 4, Robie 4, Gaffny 7. Totals 20-6-47
3-pointers: Martin
North Andover (2-4): 11 16 11 9 — 47
Lowell: 10 9 14 10 — 43
Central Catholic 68, Haverhill 42
Central Catholic (68): Porto 4, Veloz 6, DeLeon 2, Castro 7, Guertin 0, Niles 16, Dinges 15, Angluin 10, DeSandis 0, Fischer 4, M. Smith 0, K. Smith 0, Scharneck 4. Totals: 28-11-68
Haverhill (42): Phiri 8, Laffey 2, Burdier 13, Cortes 3, Phillips 3, Eason 5, Spencer 3, Cerasuolo 0, Powell 0, Longenecker 0, Cordero 0, Burgos 0, Czarlinsky 0. Totals 15-8-42
3-pointers: HAV — Phiri, Eason, Cortes, Phillips; CCHS — Castro
Central Catholic (8-0): 16 13 21 18 — 68
Haverhill (1-7): 9 8 10 15 — 42
Pelham 66, Hollis-Brookline 50
Pelham (66): Abbey Schwab 0, Jordyn Galgay 7, Abby McFarland 1, Tallie Carney 14, Taylor Galgay 0, Ashlyn Walsh 0, Maddy Allard 2, Shae Hinton 2, Megan Molettieri 6, Jasmine Becotte 26, Molly Sauer 2, Mia Cantacesso 2, Laela Higginbottom 0, Sophia Joncas 4.
3-pointers: Jordyn Galgay, Tallie Carney 3, Megan Molettieri 2, Jasmine Becotte
Pelham (8-0): 17 18 12 19 — 66
Hollis-Brookline: 6 11 11 22 — 50
Timberlane 55, Milford 48
Timberlane (55): Collins 25, Parker 10, O’Connor 8, Fox 4, Powers 4, Brooks 2, Genest 2, Bonanno 0, Cook 0, Little 0. Totals 19-13-55
3-pointers: Collins 4, Parker
Timberlane (1-4): 10 13 13 19 — 55
Milford (0-3): 8 10 10 20 — 48
Alvirne 49, Salem 37
Salem (37): Dominguez 6, Emerson 8, Boucher 5, Lakos 3, Pazzanese 1, Hinchey 6, McGibbon 10, Totals 12-11-37
3-pointers: Emerson, LakosJV game: Salem 44, Alvirne 35
Alvirne (5-2): 17 9 16 7 — 49
Salem (0-6): 8 12 8 9 — 37
Andover 48, Billerica 32
Andover (48): Shaw 17, Gillette 2, Shirley 1, Foley 9, Hanscom 14, Kobelski 0, Yates 1, Doherty 0, Gobiel 2, Osborne 2, White 0
3-pointers: Shaw 2
Andover (6-2): 16 10 7 15 — 48
Billerica: 7 11 6 8 — 32
Chelmsford 51, Methuen 41
Methuen (41): S Henrick 3, Tierney 4, Keaney 0, Tardugno 20, Melia 2, Barron 2, Morales 1, Pfeil 9.
3-pointers: Tardugno 4, Tierney 1
Chelmsford: 15 4 16 16 — 51
Methuen (3-5): 10 12 7 12 — 41
Girls Gymnastics
Chelmsford 137, Andover 133
Andover placers:
Vault: 3. Maggie Cosentino 8.6; Bars: 2. Gabby Bresnick 8.15; Beam: 3. Molly Foster 8.4 Molly Foster 9.05Floor: 1. Gabby Bresnick 9.15, 2. Molly Foster 9.05; All-around: 3. Foster 32.85
Central Catholic 133.2, Haverhill 132.45
Area placers:
Vault: 1. Liv Melo (H) 9.1; 2. Maeve Hess (H) 9.0; 3. Maddie Defino (H) 8.7; Bars: 1. Melo (H) 8.7; 2. Julia Turrisi (CC) 8.6; 3. Riley Salerno (CC) 8.35; Beam: 1. Veralie Perrier (CC) 9.15; 2. Maddie Narroian CC 8.7; 3. Deirde Donovan (CC) 8.6; Floor: 1. Donovan (CC) - 8.8; 2. Salerno (CC) - 8.55; 3. Hess (H) - 8.5; All-around: 1. Melo (H) 34.0; 2. Hess (H) 33.5; 3. Salerno (CC) 33.2
Boys Ice Hockey
Haverhill 7, Central Catholic 1
Haverhill (7-1): 4 1 2 — 7
Central Catholic: 1 0 0 — 1
Goals: CC — Sean Gray, Aidan O’Connell 2,Brady Rickenbach, Michael Dinges, Tyler DiBurro, Kyle Melo; H — Evan Jeffries
Saves: CC — Michael Brothers 5; H — Cal Pruett 45
Lowell 5, Methuen 3
Methuen: 0 2 1 — 3
Lowell: 4 1 0 — 5
Goals: Perkins, Schena, Noah Kneeland
Saves: Kublis Marino 6, Page 14
Boys Skiing
Haverhill wins pair
Team results: Haverhill-Pentucket 86, Andover 49; Andover 107, Newburyport 28; Austin Prep 68, Newburyport 67; Masconomet 108, AP 27; St. John’s Prep 113, Masco 22; SJP 119, North Andover 16; North Andover 107, Manchester-Essex 28; Hav-Pent 104, ME 31
Top 15: 1. Adam Payne (H-P) 24.66, 2. Tim Haarmann (SJP) 24.91, 3. Owen Gandt (SJP) 25.94, 4. Henry Hartford (H-P) 26.20, 5. Peyton McKee (SJP) 26.74, 6. Rocco Masciarelli (SJP) 26.90, 7. Liam Quinlan (Mas) 27.09, 8. Henry Coote (SJP) 27.14, 9. Cole Hosmer (SJP) 27.35, 10. Charlie Danis (SJP) 27.62, 11. Sawyer Bernard (SJP) 27.64, 12. Segev Moritz (NA) 27.69, 13. Will Caron (Mas) 27.80, 14. Evan Fisichelli (SJP) 27.90, 15. Ryan Clark (ME) 27.96; also 19. Sunjae Kim (And) 28.48
Final records: SJP 8-0, North Andover 6-2, Masco 6-2, Haverhill-Pentucket 5-3, Andover 4-4, M-E 1-7, Austin 1-7, Nport 1-7
Boys Swimming
Andover 119, Central Catholic 61
Other score: Andover 122, Haverhill 55
Local winners:
200 medley relay: Central 1:51.25; 200 freestyle: Dylan Wang (A) 1:59.42; 200 IM: Andrew Kelly (C) 2:07.75; 50 freestyle: Eric Xu (A) 22.86; Diving: Davis Blanch (A) 150.6; 100 butterfly: Henry Campbell (A) 59.12; 100 freestyle: Scott Kessel (A) 52.52; 500 freestyle: William Moulson (A) 5:28.10; 200 freestyle relay: Andover 1:37.(); 100 backstroke: Victor Saldanha (C) 1:04.49; 100 breaststroke: Patrick Soong (A) 1:08.18; 400 freestyle relay: Andover 3:22.09
Wrestling
Timberlane 50, Bishop Guertin 21
Timberlane winners:
113: Jonathan Fabrizio major dec. 14-2; 120: Jake Rousseau pin :23; 126: Ben Little pin :38; 132: Nate Peabody pin 3:39; 145: Konrad Parker dec. 3-0; 152: Nick Pallaria major dec. 10-2; 170: Dom Pallaria dec. 5-4; 182: Bryce Parker pin 3:00; 195: Brandon Musgrace pin 3:46; 220: Cooper Kelley pin 4:17
Records: Timberlane 6-0
Windham 41, Pelham 28
Local winners:
106: Nathan Maslanek (P) major dec. 10-0; 126: Sam Oakes (W) tech. fall 15-0; 132: Aiden Williams (W) pin 1:53; 138: Dylan Roy (W) pin 1:41; 145: Mason Ketelaer (W) pin 1:36; 152: Nick Antonucci (W) pin 3:16; 160: Isaac (W) by forfeit; 170: Ethan Giniewicz (P) by forfeit; 182: Nick Parker (W) pin 2:22; 195: Conor Maslanek (W) by forfeit; 220: Matt Scharff (P) pin 2:49; HVY: Memphis Patterson (P) by forfeit
Records: Pelham 3-3, Windham 2-4
Salem 66, Keene 12
Salem winners:
106: Brodey McDonald pin 3:21; 113: Phil Giordano pin 1:53; 120: Cam Monahan by forfeit; 126: Ryan O’Rourke pin 1:48; 132: Jonathan Belkus dec. 7-5; 138: Jariel Hernandez pin 4:26; 145: George Boudreau pin 1:59; 152: Matteo Mustapha by forfeit; 160: Mike Williams dec. 9-7; 195: Trevor Darisse by forfeit; 220: Jack Dailey by forfeit; HVY: Jordan Scott by forfeit
Records: Salem 5-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.