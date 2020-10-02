Field Hockey

Windham 5, Bishop Guertin 0

Goals: Cecilia Ponzini 2, Soph Ponzini, Amy Lanouette, Ava Sanchez

Saves: Kamdyn Clementi 3

Bishop Guertin (0-1): 0 0 — 0

Windham (2-0): 3 2 — 5

Sanborn 1, Thomas Aquinas 0

Goals: Abby Lucas

Saves: Emma Crowe 10

Sanborn (3-1): 0 1 — 1

Thomas Aquinas (0-2): 0 0 — 0

Golf

Andover wins it

Team scores: Andover 242, Central 279; Andover 242, Tewksbury 262; Tewksbury 263, Central 279

Team leaders: Andover— Steve Ingram 35, Nick Ventura 40, Noah Farland 40; Central — Josh Lavallee 40

Records: Central Catholic 3-3

Boys Soccer

Windham 7, Timberlane 0

Goals: Charlie Green 2, Adam Burke 2, Landon Neal, Owen Larouco, John Picciano

Saves: W— Preston Neal 3; T — 7

Timberlane: 0 0 — 0

Windham (1-0): 2 5 — 7

Girls Soccer

Pinkerton 3, Nashua South 1

Goals: Macy Graves, Lauren Morse, Sofia Crnilovic

Saves: Jordan Wheaton 4

Nashua South (0-3): 0 1 — 1

Pinkerton (2-1): 1 2 — 3

Londonderry 5, Salem 0

Goals: L — Mia Stowell 3, Madison LeClair, Lacey DeMeo

Saves: L — Julia Soucy 8; S — Rachel Carr 4, Kendall Migliorini 2

Londonderry: 2 3 — 5

Salem: 0 0 — 0

Girls Volleyball

Pinkerton 3, Nashua South 1

Kills: Sarah Taylor 11

Blocks: Taylor 3

Assists: Ella Koelb 26

Service points (aces): Koelb 14 (4)

Digs: Reese Asselin 19, Lily Heywood 19

Nashua South: 25 21 20 16 — 1

Pinkerton (2-1): 17 25 25 25 — 3

