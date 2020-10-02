Field Hockey
Windham 5, Bishop Guertin 0
Goals: Cecilia Ponzini 2, Soph Ponzini, Amy Lanouette, Ava Sanchez
Saves: Kamdyn Clementi 3
Bishop Guertin (0-1): 0 0 — 0
Windham (2-0): 3 2 — 5
Sanborn 1, Thomas Aquinas 0
Goals: Abby Lucas
Saves: Emma Crowe 10
Sanborn (3-1): 0 1 — 1
Thomas Aquinas (0-2): 0 0 — 0
Golf
Andover wins it
Team scores: Andover 242, Central 279; Andover 242, Tewksbury 262; Tewksbury 263, Central 279
Team leaders: Andover— Steve Ingram 35, Nick Ventura 40, Noah Farland 40; Central — Josh Lavallee 40
Records: Central Catholic 3-3
Boys Soccer
Windham 7, Timberlane 0
Goals: Charlie Green 2, Adam Burke 2, Landon Neal, Owen Larouco, John Picciano
Saves: W— Preston Neal 3; T — 7
Timberlane: 0 0 — 0
Windham (1-0): 2 5 — 7
Girls Soccer
Pinkerton 3, Nashua South 1
Goals: Macy Graves, Lauren Morse, Sofia Crnilovic
Saves: Jordan Wheaton 4
Nashua South (0-3): 0 1 — 1
Pinkerton (2-1): 1 2 — 3
Londonderry 5, Salem 0
Goals: L — Mia Stowell 3, Madison LeClair, Lacey DeMeo
Saves: L — Julia Soucy 8; S — Rachel Carr 4, Kendall Migliorini 2
Londonderry: 2 3 — 5
Salem: 0 0 — 0
Girls Volleyball
Pinkerton 3, Nashua South 1
Kills: Sarah Taylor 11
Blocks: Taylor 3
Assists: Ella Koelb 26
Service points (aces): Koelb 14 (4)
Digs: Reese Asselin 19, Lily Heywood 19
Nashua South: 25 21 20 16 — 1
Pinkerton (2-1): 17 25 25 25 — 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.