Field Hockey

Andover 5, Lawrence 0

Goals: Hailey Doherty 2, Hanna Medwar, Emily Kowalski, Sona Chaundhary

Saves: A — Alison Gasperoni 0; L — Leylani Leonardo 16

Lawrence: 0 0 — 0

Andover (10-2-2): 5 0 — 5

Chelmsford 3, Methuen 0

Saves: Isabel Putnum 24

Methuen (11-2-3): 0 0 — 0

Chelmsford: 1 2 — 3

North Andover 8, Tewksbury 0

Goals: Lexi Rivet 3, Caitlin Panos, Anna Bono 2, Olivia Todisco, Molly Willis

Saves: Jenna Bard 0, Phoebe Wilmont 0

Tewksbury: 0 0 — 0

North Andover (7-4-4): 4 4 — 8

Central Catholic 6, Lowell 1

Goals: Maddie DiPietro 3, Carla Bouchrouche 2, Caitlin Finneran

Saves: Meghan Ferris 3

Lowell: 0 1 — 1

Central Catholic (8-3-4): 2 4 — 6

Golf

Division 1 North

DIVISION 1 NORTH

At Renaissance Golf Club (Par 72)

Team scores: St. John’s Prep 307, Andover 315, Lincoln-Sudbury 318, North Andover 325, Westford 331, Lowell 336, Lexington 340, Newton North 341, Haverhill 342, Boston Latin 357, Newton South 358, Chelmsford 371, Malden 484

Top 3 individuals and top local golfers: 1. James Robbins (North Andover ) 71, Alex Landry (SJP) 73, 3. Mac Lee (Andover) 76, Molly Smith (Westford) 76, Matt Asselin (Lowell) 76, 11. Nick Ventura (Andover) 79, Aiden Azevedo (Haverhill) 79, Cade Cedorchuck (Andover) 79,16. Adam Heinze (North Andover) 81, 21 Jackson Difloures (Haverhill) 83, 33. Jonathan Finn (North Andover) 87, 38. Stephen Ingram (Andover) 88, Sean Crockett (Haverhill) 88

Division 2 North

At Far Corner Golf Club (Par 72)

Top team scores (16 teams): Winchester 315, Concord 319, Melrose 322, Wakefield 326, Belmont 327, Masconomet 329

Top 5 individuals: Josh Lavallee (Central Catholic) 74, Thomas Brodeur (Melrose) 74, Mikey Yfantopulos (Central Catholic) 75, Owen Egan (Melrose) 75, Ethan Doyle (Salem) 75,

Girls Volleyball

Whittier 3, Innovation Academy 1

Kills: Grace Efosa 6

Assists: Siarra Cronin 14

Service points (aces): Cronin 16 (10)

Digs: Alicia Habib 17

Whittier (12-5): 22 25 25 28 — 3

Innovation Academy: 25 12 20 26 — 1

Lowell Catholic 3, Greater Lawrence 1

Kills: Kerry Ortiz 7

Blocks: Rob Calcano 1

Assists: Nataly Guzman 10

Service points (aces): Kiara Morales 11 (3)

Digs: Ortiz 17

Greater Lawrence (13-7): 16 25 10 18 — 1

Lowell Catholic: 25 21 25 25 — 3

Haverhill 3, Dracut 1

Kills: Julia DelRosso 14

Blocks: DelRosso 1

Assists: Tina Firek 27

Service points (aces): (Shea Vadeboncouer 3)

Digs: Shiloh Osmer 17

Haverhill (15-1): 25 21 25 25 — 3

Dracut: 14 25 11 16 — 1

Lawrence 3, Billerica 0

Kills: Nahyaliz Rodriguez 10

Assists: Vielka Sanchez 21

Service points (aces): (Dejalee Torres 8)

Digs: Elize Pena 9

Billerica: 13 15 14 — 0

Lawrence (13-2): 25 25 25 — 3

Timberlane 3, Concord 1

Kills: Lauren Mezquita 14

Blocks: Erin Matthews 1, Bridget Buckley 1

Assists: Ellie Schott 23

Service points/aces: Lauren Hayes 9/6

Digs: Hayes 14

Concord (5-11): 24 19 25 17 — 1

Timberlane (9-7): 26 25  8 25 — 3

Andover 3, North Andover 2

Kills: A — Sophia Martinez 14; NA — Emily Grant 6

Blocks: A — Abbie Ledoux 5; NA — Grant 6

Assists: A — Brooke Abouhamad 37; NA — Celia Wong 14

Service points (aces): A — Abbie Ledoux 22 (4); NA — (Stella Coutu 5)

Digs: A — Caroline Fraser 35; NA — Laura Farnum 29

North Andover (12-5): 25 25 16 15  6 — 2

Andover (7-11): 17 21 25 25 15 — 3

Central Catholic 3, Methuen 2

Kills: M — Samantha Driend 17, Meghan Levesque 16; CC —Olivia Hall 17

Blocks: M — Rosalie Nunez 10, Rachel Batista 9; CC — Emily Downer 2

Assists: M — Kate McDonnell 38; CC -- Olivia Thomas-Roy 31

Service points (aces): M — Driend 15 (6); CC — Thomas-Roy 14 (Hall 6)

Digs: M — Emily Spina 30, Jillian McCoy 23; CC — Haley Ferrara 25

Central Catholic (9-5): 23 25 21 25 17 — 3

Methuen (10-9): 25 20 25 18 15 — 2

Pinkerton 3, Exeter 1

Kills: Ella Dandrade 13

Blocks: Nicole Valcourt 4

Assists: Ella Koelb 32

Service points (aces): E;;ie Cashmann 10, Sierra Edgecomb 10, Reese Asselin 10, Koelb 10

Digs: Dandrade 29

Pinkerton (14-2): 25 20 25 25 — 3

Exeter: 15 15 19  9 — 1

Girls Soccer

Bradford Christian 2, British International 1

Goals: Claudia Lebron, Izzy Papanicolaou

Saves: Kira Baxter 4

British International: 1 0 — 1

Bradford Christian (8-3-1): 2 0 — 2

Greater Lawrence 4, Notre Dame 2

Goals: Elainy Rivera 3, Lisette Perez

Saves: Jaslyn Abreau 6

Greater Lawrence (9-4-1): 1 3 — 4

Notre Dame: 0 2 — 2

Girls Swimming

Methuen 97, Stoneham 68

Methuen winners:

200 medley relay: Ava Facella, Callie DeLano, Katie Lefebvre, Samuel Camacho 2:09.45; 200 freestyle: Callie Legvold 2:18.69; 200 IM: Facella 2:37.19; 50 freestyle: Kyra Donahue 26.75; 100 freestyle: Donahue 59.27; 500 freestyle: DeLano 5:52.81; 200 freestyle relay: Legvold, Julia Galuska, Samantha DeNaro, Donahue 1:55.09; 100 backstroke: Facella 1:08.28; 100 breaststroke: DeLano 1:16.97; 400 freestyle relay: LeFebvre, Facella, DeLano, Donahue 4:22.18

Records: Methuen 6-3

