Field Hockey
Andover 5, Lawrence 0
Goals: Hailey Doherty 2, Hanna Medwar, Emily Kowalski, Sona Chaundhary
Saves: A — Alison Gasperoni 0; L — Leylani Leonardo 16
Lawrence: 0 0 — 0
Andover (10-2-2): 5 0 — 5
Chelmsford 3, Methuen 0
Saves: Isabel Putnum 24
Methuen (11-2-3): 0 0 — 0
Chelmsford: 1 2 — 3
North Andover 8, Tewksbury 0
Goals: Lexi Rivet 3, Caitlin Panos, Anna Bono 2, Olivia Todisco, Molly Willis
Saves: Jenna Bard 0, Phoebe Wilmont 0
Tewksbury: 0 0 — 0
North Andover (7-4-4): 4 4 — 8
Central Catholic 6, Lowell 1
Goals: Maddie DiPietro 3, Carla Bouchrouche 2, Caitlin Finneran
Saves: Meghan Ferris 3
Lowell: 0 1 — 1
Central Catholic (8-3-4): 2 4 — 6
Golf
Division 1 North
At Renaissance Golf Club (Par 72)
Team scores: St. John’s Prep 307, Andover 315, Lincoln-Sudbury 318, North Andover 325, Westford 331, Lowell 336, Lexington 340, Newton North 341, Haverhill 342, Boston Latin 357, Newton South 358, Chelmsford 371, Malden 484
Top 3 individuals and top local golfers: 1. James Robbins (North Andover ) 71, Alex Landry (SJP) 73, 3. Mac Lee (Andover) 76, Molly Smith (Westford) 76, Matt Asselin (Lowell) 76, 11. Nick Ventura (Andover) 79, Aiden Azevedo (Haverhill) 79, Cade Cedorchuck (Andover) 79,16. Adam Heinze (North Andover) 81, 21 Jackson Difloures (Haverhill) 83, 33. Jonathan Finn (North Andover) 87, 38. Stephen Ingram (Andover) 88, Sean Crockett (Haverhill) 88
Division 2 North
At Far Corner Golf Club (Par 72)
Top team scores (16 teams): Winchester 315, Concord 319, Melrose 322, Wakefield 326, Belmont 327, Masconomet 329
Top 5 individuals: Josh Lavallee (Central Catholic) 74, Thomas Brodeur (Melrose) 74, Mikey Yfantopulos (Central Catholic) 75, Owen Egan (Melrose) 75, Ethan Doyle (Salem) 75,
Girls Volleyball
Whittier 3, Innovation Academy 1
Kills: Grace Efosa 6
Assists: Siarra Cronin 14
Service points (aces): Cronin 16 (10)
Digs: Alicia Habib 17
Whittier (12-5): 22 25 25 28 — 3
Innovation Academy: 25 12 20 26 — 1
Lowell Catholic 3, Greater Lawrence 1
Kills: Kerry Ortiz 7
Blocks: Rob Calcano 1
Assists: Nataly Guzman 10
Service points (aces): Kiara Morales 11 (3)
Digs: Ortiz 17
Greater Lawrence (13-7): 16 25 10 18 — 1
Lowell Catholic: 25 21 25 25 — 3
Haverhill 3, Dracut 1
Kills: Julia DelRosso 14
Blocks: DelRosso 1
Assists: Tina Firek 27
Service points (aces): (Shea Vadeboncouer 3)
Digs: Shiloh Osmer 17
Haverhill (15-1): 25 21 25 25 — 3
Dracut: 14 25 11 16 — 1
Lawrence 3, Billerica 0
Kills: Nahyaliz Rodriguez 10
Assists: Vielka Sanchez 21
Service points (aces): (Dejalee Torres 8)
Digs: Elize Pena 9
Billerica: 13 15 14 — 0
Lawrence (13-2): 25 25 25 — 3
Timberlane 3, Concord 1
Kills: Lauren Mezquita 14
Blocks: Erin Matthews 1, Bridget Buckley 1
Assists: Ellie Schott 23
Service points/aces: Lauren Hayes 9/6
Digs: Hayes 14
Concord (5-11): 24 19 25 17 — 1
Timberlane (9-7): 26 25 8 25 — 3
Andover 3, North Andover 2
Kills: A — Sophia Martinez 14; NA — Emily Grant 6
Blocks: A — Abbie Ledoux 5; NA — Grant 6
Assists: A — Brooke Abouhamad 37; NA — Celia Wong 14
Service points (aces): A — Abbie Ledoux 22 (4); NA — (Stella Coutu 5)
Digs: A — Caroline Fraser 35; NA — Laura Farnum 29
North Andover (12-5): 25 25 16 15 6 — 2
Andover (7-11): 17 21 25 25 15 — 3
Central Catholic 3, Methuen 2
Kills: M — Samantha Driend 17, Meghan Levesque 16; CC —Olivia Hall 17
Blocks: M — Rosalie Nunez 10, Rachel Batista 9; CC — Emily Downer 2
Assists: M — Kate McDonnell 38; CC -- Olivia Thomas-Roy 31
Service points (aces): M — Driend 15 (6); CC — Thomas-Roy 14 (Hall 6)
Digs: M — Emily Spina 30, Jillian McCoy 23; CC — Haley Ferrara 25
Central Catholic (9-5): 23 25 21 25 17 — 3
Methuen (10-9): 25 20 25 18 15 — 2
Pinkerton 3, Exeter 1
Kills: Ella Dandrade 13
Blocks: Nicole Valcourt 4
Assists: Ella Koelb 32
Service points (aces): E;;ie Cashmann 10, Sierra Edgecomb 10, Reese Asselin 10, Koelb 10
Digs: Dandrade 29
Pinkerton (14-2): 25 20 25 25 — 3
Exeter: 15 15 19 9 — 1
Girls Soccer
Bradford Christian 2, British International 1
Goals: Claudia Lebron, Izzy Papanicolaou
Saves: Kira Baxter 4
British International: 1 0 — 1
Bradford Christian (8-3-1): 2 0 — 2
Greater Lawrence 4, Notre Dame 2
Goals: Elainy Rivera 3, Lisette Perez
Saves: Jaslyn Abreau 6
Greater Lawrence (9-4-1): 1 3 — 4
Notre Dame: 0 2 — 2
Girls Swimming
Methuen 97, Stoneham 68
Methuen winners:
200 medley relay: Ava Facella, Callie DeLano, Katie Lefebvre, Samuel Camacho 2:09.45; 200 freestyle: Callie Legvold 2:18.69; 200 IM: Facella 2:37.19; 50 freestyle: Kyra Donahue 26.75; 100 freestyle: Donahue 59.27; 500 freestyle: DeLano 5:52.81; 200 freestyle relay: Legvold, Julia Galuska, Samantha DeNaro, Donahue 1:55.09; 100 backstroke: Facella 1:08.28; 100 breaststroke: DeLano 1:16.97; 400 freestyle relay: LeFebvre, Facella, DeLano, Donahue 4:22.18
Records: Methuen 6-3
