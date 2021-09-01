Field Hockey

Bishop Guertin 4, Pinkerton 2

Goals: Jackie Dubray, Jaelyn Crossman

Saves: Elise LeBlanc 4

Bishop Guertin (1-0-1): 2 2 — 4

Pinkerton (0-2): 1 1 — 2

Nashua South 1, Salem 1

Goals: Fareedah Adigun

Saves: Grace Brito 9

Salem (0-1-1): 0 1 — 1

Nashua South: 0 1 — 1

Londonderry 3, Timberlane 3

Goals: Delaney Condone 2, Katie Cullen

Saves: Brandi Darand 12

Timberlane (0-1-1): 2 1 — 3

Londonderry: 1 2 — 3

Windham 7, Nashua North 0

Goals: Ava Sanchez, Kenzie Suech 2, Sophia Ponzini, Amy Lanouette, Mia Gallinelli, Livy Rondeau

Saves: Annie Mitchell 0

Nashua North: 0 0 — 0

Windham (1-0-1): 4 3 — 7

Pelham 3, Milford 2

Goals: Lauren Lacoss, Stephanie Dauteuil, Kylie Almeida

Milford (0-1): 1 2 — 2

Pelham (1-0): 2 1 — 3

Oyster River 3, Sanborn 0

Saves: Tressa Blomberg 6

Oyster River (1-0): 0 3 — 3

Sanborn (0-1): 0 0 — 0

Golf

Timberlane 202, Nashua South 212

Timberlane leaders: Stephen Ramos 36, Zach Diamond 39, Robert Fairhurst 40

Records: Timberlane 2-0

Boys Soccer

Pinkerton 1, Portsmouth 0

Goals: Nathan Hall

Saves: Will Paganini 2, Owen Belanger 2

Pinkerton (2-0): 0 0 1 — 1

Portsmouth (0-2): 0 0 0 — 0

Windham 1, Concord 0

Goals: Dom Picciano

Saves: Kyle Gschwend 5

Concord (0-2): 0 0 — 0

Windham (1-0): 0 1 — 1

Oyster River 4, Sanborn 0

Saves: Nolan Ash 18

Oyster River (1-0): 2 2 — 4

Sanborn (0-1): 0 0 — 0

Girls Soccer

Portsmouth 2, Pinkerton 0

Saves: Jordan Wheaton 4

Pinkerton (1-1): 0 0 — 0

Portsmouth (2-0): 1 1 — 2

Concord 3, Windham 0

Saves: Amanda Call 7

Windham (1-1): 0 0 — 0

Concord (2-0): 1 2 — 3

Timberlane 5, Merrimack 2

Goals: Bella Keogh 4, Sophia Keogh

Saves: Arden Ferrari-Henry 11

Merrimack (1-1): 0 2 — 2

Timberlane (1-1): 4 1 — 5

Salem 4, Manchester Memorial 0

Goals: Rachel Carr 3, Charlotte Hinchey

Saves: Kendall Migliorini 5

Salem (1-1): 2 2 — 4

Manchester Memorial (0-2): 0 0 — 0

