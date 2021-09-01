Field Hockey
Bishop Guertin 4, Pinkerton 2
Goals: Jackie Dubray, Jaelyn Crossman
Saves: Elise LeBlanc 4
Bishop Guertin (1-0-1): 2 2 — 4
Pinkerton (0-2): 1 1 — 2
Nashua South 1, Salem 1
Goals: Fareedah Adigun
Saves: Grace Brito 9
Salem (0-1-1): 0 1 — 1
Nashua South: 0 1 — 1
Londonderry 3, Timberlane 3
Goals: Delaney Condone 2, Katie Cullen
Saves: Brandi Darand 12
Timberlane (0-1-1): 2 1 — 3
Londonderry: 1 2 — 3
Windham 7, Nashua North 0
Goals: Ava Sanchez, Kenzie Suech 2, Sophia Ponzini, Amy Lanouette, Mia Gallinelli, Livy Rondeau
Saves: Annie Mitchell 0
Nashua North: 0 0 — 0
Windham (1-0-1): 4 3 — 7
Pelham 3, Milford 2
Goals: Lauren Lacoss, Stephanie Dauteuil, Kylie Almeida
Milford (0-1): 1 2 — 2
Pelham (1-0): 2 1 — 3
Oyster River 3, Sanborn 0
Saves: Tressa Blomberg 6
Oyster River (1-0): 0 3 — 3
Sanborn (0-1): 0 0 — 0
Golf
Timberlane 202, Nashua South 212
Timberlane leaders: Stephen Ramos 36, Zach Diamond 39, Robert Fairhurst 40
Records: Timberlane 2-0
Boys Soccer
Pinkerton 1, Portsmouth 0
Goals: Nathan Hall
Saves: Will Paganini 2, Owen Belanger 2
Pinkerton (2-0): 0 0 1 — 1
Portsmouth (0-2): 0 0 0 — 0
Windham 1, Concord 0
Goals: Dom Picciano
Saves: Kyle Gschwend 5
Concord (0-2): 0 0 — 0
Windham (1-0): 0 1 — 1
Oyster River 4, Sanborn 0
Saves: Nolan Ash 18
Oyster River (1-0): 2 2 — 4
Sanborn (0-1): 0 0 — 0
Girls Soccer
Portsmouth 2, Pinkerton 0
Saves: Jordan Wheaton 4
Pinkerton (1-1): 0 0 — 0
Portsmouth (2-0): 1 1 — 2
Concord 3, Windham 0
Saves: Amanda Call 7
Windham (1-1): 0 0 — 0
Concord (2-0): 1 2 — 3
Timberlane 5, Merrimack 2
Goals: Bella Keogh 4, Sophia Keogh
Saves: Arden Ferrari-Henry 11
Merrimack (1-1): 0 2 — 2
Timberlane (1-1): 4 1 — 5
Salem 4, Manchester Memorial 0
Goals: Rachel Carr 3, Charlotte Hinchey
Saves: Kendall Migliorini 5
Salem (1-1): 2 2 — 4
Manchester Memorial (0-2): 0 0 — 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.