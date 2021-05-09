Saturday, May 8 highlights
Baseball
Whittier 8, Greater Lawrence 4
Whittier (8): Cepeda 2b 4-2-2, Dodier rf 4-2-1, Fay 1b 2-1-0, Richards dh 2-1-0, Oliveri lf 2-0-0, Gauthier ss 3-1-1, Harrington cf 4-1-1, Ball 3b 2-0-0, Garcia ph 1-0-0, Dietenhoffer c 2-0-0, Doherty ph 1-0-1, Gregoire p 0-0-0. Totals 27-8-5
Greater Lawrence (4): Carroll 3-1-1, Frica 3-0-1, McConnell 3-0-0, Martinez 4-0-1, Andujar 4-0-0, Marte 4-1-2, Wiley 3-0-0, Neilon 3-2-1, Cruz 3-0-1. Totals 30-4-7
RBI: W — Dodier, Fay, Gauthier, Dietenhoffer
WP: Gregoire; LP: McConnell
Whittier (2-0): 2 2 0 0 0 2 2 — 8
Greater Lawrence (0-2): 1 2 0 1 0 0 0 — 4
Lowell 13, Andover 11
Andover (11): Ritter ss/p 3-3-1, DBrenner dh 3-3-2, Archambault 2b/lf 1-0-0, Tebero p/1b 4-2-3, Schirmer c 4-0-1, O’Sullivan lf 3-0-3, Lembo 3b/p 4-0-0, Morrissey rf 5-1-1, S.Brown cf 4-1-12, Reming 2b 1-0-0, Bucci 3b 2-1-1,Wallace ph 0-1-0, Smithson p 0-0-0, D. Brenner p0-0-0, Gibson lf 0-0-0, Grecco pr 0-1-0. Totals 33-11-13
RBI: O’Sullivan 3, Brenner, Teberio 2, Schirmer, Ritter, Bucci
LP: Smithson
Lowell: 3 3 4 0 0 0 3 — 13
Andover (1-1): 1 1 0 2 0 2 4 — 11
Central Catholic 5, Lawrence 2
Central (6): Latham lf 4-0-1, Espinola 2b 3-1-1, Maloney c 4-0-1, Cloutier p/3b 4-0-1, Normandie 3b 3-0-0, Manon rf 2-1-0, Ferris rf 0-1-0, Kearney 1b 4-1-3, Delacruz ss 4-2-1, Chaya cf 3-1-2. Totals 31-6-10
Lawrence (2): Vega ss 3-1-1, Rodriguez 2b 3-1-2, Mejia 3b 3-0-1, Lanano 3b 0-0-0, Ramos c 2-0-1, Martinez cf 3-0-0, Rojas 1b 2-0-0, Medina lf 2-0-0, Rodriguez lf 1-0-0, Diaz dh 3-0-1, Paulino rf 3-0-0. Totals 25-2-6
RBI: CC — Espinola, Delacruz 2, ChayaL — Ramos
WP: Cloutier; LP: Minaya
Central Catholic (2-0): 0 2 0 3 0 0 1 — 5
Lawrence (0-2): 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 — 2
Phillips 11, Pingree 3
Phillips (11): Penney ss 3-2-1, Palfrey 3b 3-2-2, Santucci cf 4-2-2, Mexico rf 3-2-1, Keevan dh 4-1-4, McAndrews c 2-1-1, Roossien c 1-0-0, Sapienza 2b 2-0-0, Hotaling 2b 1-0-0, Giarnese lf 3-0-1, Grady 1b 4-1-2. Totals 30-11-14
RBI: Giarnese, McAndrews, Santucci 4, Palfrey, Grady 3
WP: White
Pingree: 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 — 3
Phillips: 5 0 0 6 0 0 0 — 11
Phillips 4, Pingree 0
Phillips (4): Penney ss 3-1-1, Giarnese lf 4-0-1, Santucci cf 3-0-1, Mexico rf 3-1-1, Carbeau c 2-0-1, Keevan 0-1-0, Roossien c 0-0-0, Lamson 3b 2-0-1, White 1b 3-1-1, Savino dh 2-0-0, Hotaling 2b 2-0-0. Totals 24-4-7
RBI: Giarnese, White, Santucci
WP: Sapienza
Pingree: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Phillips (10-0): 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 4
Pelham 8, Campbell 5
Pelham (8): Gendreau CF 2-1-0, D’Amour DH 3-1-1, Walsh SS 4-1-2, Carroll 1B/P 3-2-1, S.Paquette C 4-1-0, Jones RF 3-1-1, Corbett 2b/3b 3-1-1, Todino LF 3-0-0, Muise 3b/1b 3-0-0, Carmody P/2B 1-0-0 Williams P 0-0-0. Total: 29-8-6
RBI: Corbett 2, Walsh, Carroll, Paquette, Jones
WP: Williams; LP: Daigle; S: Carroll
Pelham (3-3): 0 2 4 0 1 0 1 — 8
Campbell (1-6): 2 1 0 0 2 0 0 — 5
Phillips 6, Pingree 0
Phillips (6): Penney ss 2-2-1, Palfrey 3b 3-1-1, Lamson 3b 1-0-0, Santucci cf 3-2-2, Mexico rf 2-0-0, Lapp rf 1-0-0, Keevan dh 2-0-1, Savino dh 2-0-0, McAndrews c 1-0-1, Carbeau c 1-0-0, Sapienza 2b 2-0-0, Hotaling 2b 1-0-0, White 1b 3-0-0, Giarnese lf 3-1-1. Totals 27-6-7
RBI: Santucci 3, Mexico
WP: Rosenfield; LP: Cootey
Phillips (8-0): 2 0 2 1 0 0 1 — 6
Pingree (0-5): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton 10, Salem 2
Pinkerton (10): Burgess cf 4-2-2, Lukeman rf 4-1-1, Albert lf 3-0-0, Michaud ss 3-2-1, Yennaco c 4-1-1, Beaulieu 3b 3-1-1, N. Rioux dh 1-1-1, Corsetto 2b 4-0-0, T. Rioux dh 3-1-1, Lescovitz 1b 4-1-2. Totals 33-10-10
Salem (2): Allard ss 4-0-0, Ayala rf 4-1-1, Ahlers cf 2-1-1, Gigante c 4-0-1, Maietta lf 3-0-0, Sicard 2b 2-0-0, Gomezph 1-0-1, Dion 3b 2-0-0, Pacy dh 3-0-1. Totals 25-2-5
RBI: P — Burgess, Albert, Beaulieu, Corsetto 2, T. Rioux 2; S — Gigante, Gomez
WP: Doyle; LP: Allard
Pinkerton (9-1): 2 0 0 0 0 6 2 — 10
Salem (3-6): 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2
Haverhill 8, Methuen 3
Haverhill (8): Brown cf 3-0-1, Arias ss 2-1-0, Farmer 3b 4-1-0, Moses 1b 2-1-2, Giuardo rf 4-1-1, Crockett lf 2-1-0, Joubert dh 1-1-0, Casto c 3-1-1, Guertin 2b 4-1-2, Boyer p 0-0-0. Totals 25-8-7
Methuen (3): Petisce ss 3-1-2, Tavarez dh 4-1-0, Rosa cf 2-0-0, Tejada 3b 4-0-1, Kalivis 1b 4-0-0, Avalleni lf 1-1-0, Pappalardo p 0-0-0, Lopez p 1-0-0, Linoue ph 1-0-0, Silverio rf/p 2-0-0, Ferris ph 1-0-1, Sullivan 2b 3-0-0, Decocq c 0-0-0. Totals 26-3-3
RBI: Petisce, Tejada 2; H — Brown, Moses 3, Guertin 2,
WP: Boyer; LP: Pappalardo
Haverhill (1-1): 0 0 0 2 1 4 1 — 8
Methuen (1-1): 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 — 3
Boys Lacrosse
Andover 13, Central Catholic 7
Goals: CC — Owen Burke 3, Hunter DeLonais, Finn Croston, Billy Ryder, Easton Morse
Saves: CC — Vito Piro 14
Andover: 2 3 6 2 — 13
Central Catholic (1-1): 2 3 1 1 — 7
Pentucket 10, North Reading 8
Goals: Aidan Tierney 3, Ben Turpin 2, Joe Turpin 2, Luke Dickson, Seamus O’Keefe, Morgan Sullivan
Assists: Henry Walsh 2, Tierney 2, Liam Sullivan
Saves: Cam Smith 8
North Reading (0-1): 2 0 2 4 — 8
Pentucket (1-0): 2 5 1 2 — 10
Pinkerton 16, Winnacunnet 4
Goals: Mason Barbone 4, Hunter Drouin 3, Ryan Lynch 3, Declan Turner 2, Liam Prescott, Riley Spellman, Michael Uber, Joey Gallo
Saves: Tyler LeBlanc 4, Curtis Michaud 5
Winnacunnet (7-1): 0 2 1 1 — 4
Pinkerton (7-2): 5 3 6 2 — 16
Methuen 19, Haverhill 1
Goals: M — Will McKinnon 5, Christian Perez 2, David Rizzo 2, Thomas Fitzgerald 4, Joey Casarano 4, Jacob Souza 2
Saves: M — Ethan Schena 8
Haverhill (0-2): 0 1 0 0 — 1
Methuen (2-0): 6 4 5 4 — 19
Girls Lacrosse
Pinkerton 18, Winnacunnet 8
Goals: Amy Quigley 6, Abby Jowett 5, Ali Lamphere 2, Caroline Daziel 3, Tatum Howe, Justine Doyle
Assists: Caitlyn Seleny 5
Saves: Lauren Sweeney 4, Naomi Menczywor 4
Pinkerton (8-2): 12 6 — 18
Winnacunnet: 2 6 — 8
Central Catholic 17, Andover 5
Goals: CC — Grace Lydon 6, Abigail Yfantopulous 3, Nicolette Licare 2, Carly LaFerriere 2, Logan Miller, Lily Angluin, Kierstyn Zinter, Jacqueline Tattan; AND — Tess Gobiel 3, Lily Farnham, Vanessa Pierni
Saves: CC — Grace Cashman 9; AND — Lillian Jagger 2
Central Catholic (2-0): 9 8 — 17
Andover (0-2): 2 3 — 5
Nashua South 14, Timberlane 7
Goals: Averie Bowman 3, Kendall Morrill 3, Rebecca Silva 1
Saves: Charlotte Hosterman 12
Timberlane: 4 3 — 7
Nashua South: 4 10 — 14
Pentucket 19, North Reading 12
Goals: Lana Mickelson 7, Charlene Basque 4, Audrey Conover 4, Greta Maurer, Gabby Acardi, Sarah Graninger, Ashley Gagnon
Assists: Maurer 4, Mickelson 2, Conover
Saves: Jocelynn Alcantara 9
Pentucket (1-0): 7 5 4 3 — 19
North Reading (0-1): 6 0 3 3 — 12
Windham 20, Salem 4
Goals: W — Maria Killian 4, Cali Behling 3, Morgan Ross 3, Cecilia Ponzini 2, Jenna Hollinger 2, Bella Connelly, Cali Behling, Sophie Ponzini, Sarah Dempsey, Bradie Coles, Avery Hamilton
Saves: Alex Perkins 5
Windham (7-2): 12 8 — 20
Salem (1-5): 3 1 — 4
Methuen 8, Haverhill 7 (2 OTs)
Goals: M — Mackenzie Tierney 2, Adianne Ramos-Delgado 2, Bella Keaney, Mir Morales, Vanessa Andreottola, Maryrose Moschitto; H — Katrina Savvas 6, Sophia Riley
Saves: M — Maggie Kloster 5; H — Fiona Dean 8
Methuen (2-0): 3 4 0 0 1 — 8
Haverhill (0-2): 3 4 0 0 0 — 7
Softball
Pinkerton 8, Salem 5
Salem (5): J.Olson lf 4-2-1, Burns rf 4-0-0, Lucier ss 4-0-2, Emerson cf 4-0-0, Poulin 4-0-0, McNamara 3b 4-1-0, Moniz 1b 4-1-1, Boucher c 2-0-0, Migliorini 2b 3-1-0. Totals 33-5-4
Pinkerton (8): Keisling rf 3-1-2, Lemay 2b 2-0-0, Beaulieu 2b 1-1-0, O.Mason ss 2-1-1, Runge p 3-1-1, L.Mason 3b 4-0-0, Foote c 2-0-0, Domovan c 2-0-0, Vantran dp 3-0-1, Dunjin lf 1-0-0, Lahey lf 1-1-1, Camillieri 1b 3-1-1. Totals 27-8-7
RBI: S — Olson, Lucier, Moniz; P —Keisling 3, O.Mason 2, Runge 3
HR: P — Runge 3
WP: Runge; LP: Solt
Salem (8-1): 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 — 5
Pinkerton (8-1): 0 0 1 0 0 7 0 — 8
Phillips 10, Nobles 3
Phillips (10): Lee cf 3-2-1, Frank c 2-1-0, O’Connor p 3-1-0, Buckley ss 4-1-1, McManus 3b 4-3-4, Moody 2b 3-1-0, Eno rf 2-1-1, Mahoney lf 2-0-0, Morris 1b 2-0-0. Totals 25-10-7
RBI: McManus 3, Buckley 2, Eno 2, Mahoney, Morris
WP: O’Connor; LP: Shaff
Nobles: 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 — 3
Phillips (5-4): 4 0 0 0 2 4 0 — 10
Windham 11, Dover 3
Windham (11): Dyer 3b 4-1-1, Belair cf 3-2-2, Moskowitz p 3-1-2, Piessens ss 4-0-0, Panich c 4-1-2, Nolan 1b 4-2-2, Fitzgerald lf 4-1-2, Yantosca rf 3-2-3, Brooks 2b 3-1-2. Totals 32-11-16
RBI: Belair, Moskowitz 3, Panich 3, Yantosca, Brooks 3
WP: Moskowitz; LP: Langus
Dover: 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 — 3
Windham (4-5): 1 0 0 10 0 0 0 — 11
Phillips 9, Pingree 2
Phillips (9): Lee cf 4-3-3, Frank c 5-2-3, O’Connor dh 4-1-2, Carballal ph 1-0-1, Buckley ss 4-1-1, McManus 3b 4-1-1, Moody 2b 4-0-3, Eno rf 4-0-1, Mahoney p 4-0-0, Morris 1b 4-1-2, Boesch-Powers lf 0-0-0. Totals 38-9-17
RBI: O’Connor 2, Frank 3, McManus 3
WP: Mahoney; LP: Massicotte
Phillips (4-4): 3 1 0 0 0 4 1 — 9
Pingree: 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2
Boys Tennis
Salem 7, St. Thomas 2
Salem winners:
Singles: 2. Austin Salvetti 8-6; 3. Logan Krahn 8-5; 4. Jonas Dorsett 8-0, 5. Jackson Maietta 8-3, 6. Om Patel 8-2
Doubles: 2. Luc Goodnow-Izzy Dunham 8-2; 3. Ryan Demers-Anthony Landry 8-1
Records: Salem 3-3
Girls Tennis
Methuen 4, Haverhill 1
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Elena Albano (H) 6-2, 6-0; 2. Katelyn Woljeeicz (M) 6-0, 6-0; 3. Marie Metivier (M) 6-0, 7-5
Doubles: 1. Bree Lawrence/Liv Lawrence (M) 6-1, 6-1; 2. Yarmilis Vasquez/Sam Pfeil (M) 6-3, 6-2
Records: Methuen 2-0, Haverhill 0-2
Boys Track and Field
North Andover 105, Andover 40
Winners: Note: All times automatic except for 100 meters
Pole vault: Ethan Bourassa NA 10-0; Shot put: Mason Semaniuk NA 45-1; Discus: Nathan Jacques NA 122-1; Javelin: Conor Moses And 147-1; Long jump: Matthew Palmisano NA 20-7; Triple jump: Zack Traficante NA 38-10; High jump: Palmisano NA 5-10; 110 hurdles: Connor McGarry NA 15.42; 100 meters: Peter Martel 10.9; 2-Mile: DJ Walsh And 10:21.20; 4x100 relay: North Andover (C. McGarry, Aiden Barnett, Palmisano, Daniel Agbor) 46.26; 400: Martel NA 50.92; 400 hurdles: Owen Phelan NA 61.82; 800: Jack Determan NA 2:01.39; 200: Cameron Kim And 23.79; Mile: Camden Reiland NA 4:42.05; 4x400 relay: Andover (Pat McCarthy, Matt Serrano, Walsh, Kim) 3:52.74
Records: Andover 0-1, North Andover 1-0
Pinkerton 97, Salem 39
Winners:
Pole vault: Pat Cotnoir (P) 9-0; Shot put: George Nigro (P) 40-7; Discus: Daniel Powers (P) 112-3; Javelin: Jason Gilbert (S) 104-9; Long jump: Ryan Dane (P) 20-1.5; Triple jump: David Jacques (S) 37-0.5; High jump: Jake Spezzaferri (P) 5-8; 110 hurdles:1. Jacques (S) 17.68 ; 100 meters: Ben Fleming (P) 11.38; 1,600: Stephen Connelly (P) 4:28.10; 4x100 relay: Pinkerton (Spezzaferri, Dane, Cotnoir, Matt Devine) 45.38; 400: Alex LeBlanc (P) 53.84; 300 hurdles: Devine (P) 49.69; 800: Zack Smith (P) 2:09.01; 200: Aidan McDonald (S) 23.27; 3,200: Connelly (P) 9:56.72; 4x400 relay: Pinkerton (Davis, LeBlanc, Smith, Cotnoir) 3:42.17
Lowell 102, Haverhill 29
Haverhill winners:
4x100 relay: (Jack Ivanicic, Natanel Vigo-Catala, Victor Martinez, Kenny Howshan); 4x400 relay: (Drew Roberts, Shea Robertson, Joe Bourcy, Ricardo Galloway)
Records: Haverhill 0-1, Lowell 1-0
Central Catholic 123, Methuen 17
Winners:
Pole vault: Justice McGrail CC 8-0; Shot put: Phillip Kirby CC 40-9; Discus: Ryan Hebert CC 99-10; Javelin: Joseph Haroutunian CC 140-4; Long jump: Dominic Tritto CC 20-11; Triple jump: Justice McGrail CC 37-8.5; High jump: Jeyis Gomez CC 6-0; 110 hurdles: John Apitz CC 16.5; 100 meters: Tritto CC 11.3; Mile: Patrick Walsh CC 4:49.3; 4x100 relay: Central () 46.9; 400: Aden Pemble 53.9; 400 hurdles: Michael Sullivan CC 63.2; 800: Leo Parent CC 2:13.4; 200: Tritto CC 22.5; 2-mile: Freddy Coleman M 9;57.9; 4x400 relay: Central 4:34.9
Records: Central Catholic 1-0, Methuen 0-1
Lawrence 74, Chelmsford 62
Lawrence/Dracut winners:
Shot put: Lloyd Omenya 40-2.25; Discus: Conor Slattery 109-2; Javelin: Ryan Bodoin 111-7; Long jump: Eddie Gonzalez 22-1; Triple jump: Gonzalez 41-9.5; 110 hurdles: Jordany Volquez 14.9; 4x100 relay: Lawrence 45.7; 400: Adoinis Garcia 51.0; 400 hurdles: Volquez 60.2; 800: Alvarez 2:09.1; 2-mile: Ezequiel Alvarez 10:24.0
Records: Chelmsford 0-1, Lawrence 1-0
Girls Track and Field
North Andover 89, Andover 56
Winners:
Pole vault: Jane Freund (NA) 9-0; Shot put: Jenna Bard (NA) 32-9; Discus: Amsley Chittick (NA) 91-11; Javelin: Sara Folan (A) 102-11; Long jump: Jodi Parrot (A) 18-5 3/4; Triple jump: Allison Regnante (A) 34-8 1/2; High jump: shley Sheldon (A) 5-0; 100 hurdles: Parrot (A) 15.38; 100 meters: Ava Nassar (NA) 12.5; Mile: Aisling Callahan (NA) 5:27.8; 4x100 relay: North Andover 51.57; 400: Katie Wojcik (NA) 1:03.64; 400 hurdles: Olivia Siwicki (NA) 1:12.7; 800: Kayla DiBenedetto (A) 2:32.49; 200: Nassar (NA) 27.39; 2-mile: Molly Kiley (A) 11:53.17; 4x400 relay: North Andover 4:20.34
Pinkerton 104.67, Salem 39.33
Area winners:
Pole vault: Hana Watanabe S 7-0; Shot put: Bella Colizzi S 33-9; Discus: Briana Danis P 116-2; Javelin: Kayla Franks P 95-1; Long jump: Marisa Douglas P 15-0; Triple jump: Douglas P 32-7; High jump: Jordan Wheaton P/Jadyn Smith P 4-6; 100 hurdles: Emily Plante S 16.06; 100 meters: Eva Roberts P 13.62; 1,600: Ginia Rufo P 5:38.47; 4x100 relay: Pinkerton (Nasr, Wheaton, Connors, Douglas) 53.28; 400: Grace Jellow P 64.51; 300 hurdles: Jadyn Smith P 50.69; 800: Contessa Silva P 2:36.13; 200: Reilly Hazard P 28.54; 3,200: Olivia Welch P 11:55.47; 4x400 relay: Pinkerton (Connors, Preble, Jellow, Metzler) 4:24.68
Lowell 78, Haverhill 67
Haverhill winners:
Pole vault: Maeve Hess 6-6; Discus: Molly Owen 82-6; Javelin: Owen 111-9; Triple jump: Hess 32-6; High jump: Meghan McAuliffe; Mile: Finleigh Simonds 5:27.1; 400: Jen Sahagian 67.0; 800: Simonds 2:27.6; 4x400 relay: (Sahagian, Keegan Wipff, Helen Burgess, Linda Laffey)
Records: Lowell 1-0, Haverhill 0-1
Central Catholic 114, Methuen 29
Winners:
Pole vault: Hannah Monroy M 6-6; Shot put: Adrianna Niles CC 33-4; Discus: Elizabeth Welch CC 78-10; Javelin: Niles CC 92-7; Long jump: Kat Duren CC 18-4.5; Triple jump: Janessa Duren CC 29-2; High jump: Brooke Jankowski CC 4-10; 100 hurdles: K. Duren CC 13.5; 100 meters: Kate Ciesielski CC 13.0; Mile: Alyssa Rosano M 6:16.0; 4x100 relay: Central 57.0; 400: Ciesielski CC 60.4; 400 hurdles: J. Duren CC 69.4; 800: Elise Anderson M 2:41.5; 200: K. Duren 24.8; 2-mile: Miana Caraballa M 12:25.9; 4x400 relay: Central 4:34.3
Records: Central Catholic 1-0, Methuen 0-1
Chelmsford 88, Lawrence 39
Lawrence/Dracut winners:
Triple jump: Kiley Wilson 31-2; High jump: Skyla Murray 5-0; 100 hurdles: Soleina McDowell 18.6; Mile: Alyson Archambault 6:34.0; 400 hurdles: Shaelyn McDowell 79.5
Records: Chelmsford 1-0, Lawrence 0-1
Wrestling
Shawsheen Valley 39, Greater Lawrence 24
Gr. Lawrence winners:
132: Aden Ranno pin 1:09; 182: Miguel Vasquez pin 1:23; 195: Edward Pimentel pin :26; 220: Benedict Nouel pin :11
Records: Greater Lawrence 0-1, Shawsheen Valley 1-0
Lowell 39, Andover 21
Andover winners:
152: Jonathan Davila dec. 7-2; 170: Hussain Mehesri pin 1:00; 182: Sean Ballou pin :22; 220: Yasser Maita pin 3:41
Records: Andover 0-1, Lowell 1-0
Tyngsborough 30, North Andover 12
North Andover winners:
120: Kyle Rhoton pin 3:05; 170: Tommy Cox pin 1:45
Central Catholic 63, Lawrence 12
Local winners:
113: Nick Spero (CC) dec. 9-3; 120: James Bohenko (CC) pin 1:29; 126: Andrew Kriner (CC) pin 3:29; 132: Davidson Theosmy (L) pin 1:47; 138: Jimmy Glynn (CC) pin :15; 145: Mark Pappalardo (CC) pin :37; 152: Matt Blanchard (CC) pin 1:57; 160: Nate Blanchette (CC) pin 1:02; 170: Jack Delaney (CC) pin :26; 182: Brandon D’Augustino (CC) pin 3:47; 195: Chris Garcia (L) pin 1:03; 220: Owen Buffagna (CC) pin 1:27; HVY: Anthony Mearsd (CC) pin 1:o1
Records: Lawrence 0-1, Central Catholic 1-0
